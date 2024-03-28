Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

RLJ Lodging Trust: Growing Topline And A Beneficiary Of Lower Rates

Mar. 28, 2024 11:29 AM ETRLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) StockRLJ.PR.A
Ivo Kolchev profile picture
Ivo Kolchev
355 Followers

Summary

  • RLJ Lodging Trust owns 97 hotels, with a focus on urban hotels in the Sunbelt region.
  • RevPAR grew 9.2% in 2023, with a further increase of 4% expected for 2024.
  • Adjusted FFO per share increased 22.1% in 2023 but is expected to be marginally lower in 2024 on higher interest rates.
  • Net debt accounts for 49% of RLJ's enterprise value, with elevated leverage both a risk and an opportunity.
  • The market cap rate of about 5.6% post capex spending, coupled with a growing EBITDA, creates a high single-digit return opportunity.
Downtown Cleveland Hotel Entrance and Waiting Taxi Cab

benedek/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) outperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) over the past year, with hotel REITs delivering some of the strongest topline growth in the REIT sector, driven by an operational recovery following the

This article was written by

Ivo Kolchev profile picture
Ivo Kolchev
355 Followers
I ventured into investing in high school in 2011, mainly in REITs, preferred stocks, high yield bonds. More recently I have been combining long stock positions with covered calls and cash secured puts. I approach investing purely from a fundamental long-term point of view. Currently I mostly write articles for various websites. Previously I have worked as a data analyst at Dynamo Software serving clients in the asset management industry, at the Bulgarian stock exchange cash market operations desk using the T7 trading system, as an analyst/portfolio manager focused on Western Europe, as well as a junior accountant for special purpose vehicles issuing CLOs & CDOs . I just started a PhD in Finance (topic is valuation of banks, REITs, insurance companies and asset managers) and have passed the Level 3 of the CFA exam.- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RLJ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on RLJ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RLJ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News