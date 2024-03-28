benedek/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) outperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) over the past year, with hotel REITs delivering some of the strongest topline growth in the REIT sector, driven by an operational recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic:

RLJ vs VNQ over the past year (Seeking Alpha)

I think the outperformance is set to continue, with RLJ benefitting from internal growth drivers and interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

Company Overview

You can access all company results here. RLJ Lodging Trust owns 97 hotels across 23 states, managed by high-end brands such as Hilton (42% of the portfolio), Marriott (36%), and Hyatt (9%):

Brand exposure (Citi Global Property Conference March 2024 Presentation)

RLJ primarily has exposure to urban markets, which account for 89% of the company's portfolio, compared to just 11% in resort hotels. From a geographic perspective, Sunbelt markets represent 51% of the company's EBITDA:

Geographic footprint (Citi Global Property Conference March 2024 Presentation)

Operational Overview

The average daily rate, or ADR, grew 1.5% Y/Y in Q4 (2023: +4.5%). Room occupancy was up 3.6% in Q4 (2023: +4.2%). This resulted in revenue per available room, or RevPAR, growing 5.2% in Q4 Y/Y (2023:+9%). Adjusted EBITDA increased 0.3% Y/Y in Q4 (2023: +8.3% to $365 million), impacted by lower hotel margins. Adjusted FFO per share was $0.34 in Q4, up 3% Y/Y (2023: $1.66/share, up 22.1% Y/Y).

In Q1 2024, the company spent $125 million acquiring the 304-room Wyndham Boston Beacon Hill hotel, boosting its total room count to 21,400.

2024 Outlook

Looking ahead, the operational slowdown observed in Q4 is expected to continue, with RevPAR growth moderating to about 4% and adjusted EBITDA growing 2.7%, resulting in marginally lower FFO per share of $1.65/share, impacted by higher interest expenses:

2024 Outlook (RLJ Lodging Q4 2023 results press release)

The company plans to spend about $110 million on renovations. For comparison, in 2023 RLJ spent $132 million on hotel improvements.

Debt and liquidity

RLJ ended 2023 with $1.7 billion in net debt, comparable with its $1.8 billion market capitalization. 89% of the debt is fixed-rate with a weighted average interest rate of 4.12%. Some 57% of total debt expires over the 2024-2026 period:

Debt maturity profile (Citi Global Property Conference March 2024 Presentation)

The company spent $77 million on share buybacks in 2023, with $213 million remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

Market-implied cap rate

The exact cash flow figure used to calculate the market-implied cap rate will greatly influence the result. To me, it makes sense to take the adjusted FFO of $260 million in 2023, and subtract the $24 million in share-based compensation amortization, as well as the $132 million spent on renovations/capex. We can thus arrive at cash available for shareholder distributions of about $104 million, or 5.8% relative to the company's $1.8 billion market capitalization.

To arrive at the market-implied cap rate, we would have to add the $92 million in 2024 expected net interest expense. Dividing the sum ($104+$92 million) against the $3.5 billion enterprise value we get a market cap rate of circa 5.6%. This is a decent amount, considering it already accounts for significant renovation spending, which will boost EBITDA going forward.

If we combine the 5.6% cap rate with the 2.8% adjusted EBITDA growth, we see RLJ can sustainably deliver a high single-digit return on an enterprise value level.

Conversions and Revenue Enhancement

RLJ boasts 40-50% unlevered internal rates of return on its internal capex spending on conversions and revenue enhancements. The company expects an incremental 3.9% boost to hotel EBITDA by 2026:

Phase II of internal growth catalysts (Citi Global Property Conference March 2024 Presentation)

Risks

To me, the main risk facing RLJ is its elevated leverage, with net debt accounting for 49% of enterprise value. Should the Federal Reserve cut interest rates at a slower pace than the projected nine cuts by the end of 2026, indebted companies such as RLJ will feel the pinch:

Summary of economic projections (FED Summary of economic projections, March 2024)

Conclusion

RLJ Lodging Trust delivered robust operational performance in 2023, although the relative slowdown observed in Q4 is set to continue in 2024. Nevertheless, the company's top line is expected to continue growing, driven by both external acquisitions and internal value-creation initiatives.

The 49% share of net debt in the capital structure makes RLJ a key beneficiary should the Federal Reserve cut interest rates as planned over the next two years. This will help limit the negative impact of refinancing on the company's bottom line.

With growing revenues and stabilizing interest expenses, the company's 5.6% market cap rate post capex spending looks highly attractive, as the projected growth in adjusted EBITDA of about 2.8% in 2024 calls for a high-single-digit return going forward. As such, I rate the shares a buy.

