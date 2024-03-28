skynesher

Summary

In my coverage of Aviva (OTCPK:AVVIY), I recommended a buy rating as I liked the capital return equity story and also the fact that AVVIY has grown into a diversified UK insurer that could lead to a potential valuation rating. Both of these played out really nicely, as the total return of the stock was boosted by ~9% dividends (total return since March 9, 2023 was 16%, and 7% was from share price gain), and the stock forward PE rerated from 8x to 10x today. This post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I reiterate my buy rating for AVVIY as I remain confident about its capital return story and that valuation should continue to trade at 10x forward earnings because of an improved business.

Investment thesis

It has been a year since I gave an update, and AVVIY fundamentals remain solid. For FY23 (announced on 7 March), adj EBIT saw GBP1.467 billion, which beat consensus estimates of GBP1.432 billion by 2.4%. This outperformance was driven by a general insurance GWP (gross written premium) of ~GBP10.9 billion, an undiscounted general insurance combined ratio of 98.2%, and a discounted general insurance combined ratio of 92.7%. In terms of balance sheet and risk profile (this is important for the capital return narrative), Solvency II Operating OFG stood at ~GBP1.73 billion and Cash Remittances saw GBP1.89 billion. These led to AVVIY exiting FY23 with a Solvency II ratio of 207%. The key takeaway was that AVVIY managed to continue growing the business while improving its balance sheet strength.

I still think AVVIY offers very attractive upside because the capital return story is still intact and AVVIY is going to become a structurally better business that should support its current valuation (10x forward PE is above the historical average of 8x).

For capital returns, I don’t see much of an issue for AVVIY to continue buying back shares (historically bought back at a rate of 2%/year) and issuing dividends (the current yield is ~6%+%). Management has continued to improve the Solvency II ratio of the business (FY23 ended at 207%, which is higher than its own guided target range). I expect this to remain at this healthy level over the next few years as management has noted their intention to maintain flexibility on capital given macro uncertainty (which I take as them saying they want more capital on the balance sheet). In 4Q23, cash remittances amounted to GBP1.89 billion, and even if we assume this to grow by 2% (literally the inflation rate), AVVIY can generate around GBP3.8 billion of cash. To continue buying 2% of shares, AVVIY will need GBP270 million of cash, and to dish out the dividends expected by consensus in FY24 and FY25, AVVIY will need ~GBP2 billion in cash. Both of these add up to ~GBP2.3 billion, which is easily covered by the cash generation capabilities of AVVIY.

In terms of business strategy and growth, I am supportive of the fact that management intends to grow its capital-light earnings business (General Insurance, Protection & Health, Wealth, and Aviva Investors). My view is that investors love capital-light businesses given the higher return on equity, which tends to lead to an upward revision of multiples. We have seen this played out in the case of Storebrand, where forward PE rerated upwards from mid-to-high-single digits to high-single-digits-to-low-teens multiples after shifting their mix to capital-light products. Aside from the new valuation paradigm that I expect AVVIY to enjoy, fundamentally, this also means that AVVIY will have more cash to deploy for M&A (more below) or return to shareholders.

Storebrand

AVVIY continues to diversify its business with bolt-on M&As, including AIG's UK Protection business, Optiom, and Probitas, and I think they fit well into the AVVIY M&A strategy. For example, AVVIY was able to beef up its distribution channels in the Lloyd's market after acquiring Probitas, since some brokers had previously been unable to access specific lines of business through GCS. In addition to creating capital synergies, AIG's acquisition of UK protection also increased AVIVA's market share. This also shows management is very focused on deploying capital to the right avenue and not conducting M&A for the sake of growing topline.

Valuation

Own calculation

My target price for AVVIY based on my model is 574 pence, but my total return expectation is 31% after including dividends for FY24 and FY25. I believe AVVIY will be able to achieve its FY26 EBIT target of GBP2 billion, driven by bolt-on M&A to improve the business and the upcoming rate cuts that will lower the cost structure of the business (driving up margins). Without assuming a step-up in conversion from EBIT to NOPAT, I expect AVVIY to convert EBIT to NOPAT at 74% for the next few years, resulting in $1.48 billion of NOPAT in FY26. To account for the capital returns via share buybacks, I modeled out a 2% decline in share count (2% is the historical buyback rate), and this implies AVVIY to exit FY26 with 2.578 million of shares outstanding and an EPS of GBP0.574.

Like I said above, AVVIY business has fundamentally improved vs. the past, and with its increasing mix of capital-light business, I believe the market will continue valuing the stock at 10x forward earnings (which is where it is trading today). Altogether, this gives me a share price target of 574 pence, and if we include consensus DPS estimates for FY24/25, the total return is about 31% over 2 years.

The key catalysts ahead would be continuous announcement of capital returns via share buybacks or dividend yield, and positive comments regarding the capital light business transition.

Risk

There are two investment risks here. The first is that the M&A strategy might not work out as expected, resulting in lower growth and less improvement for the business. The second is that AVVIY might not return capital like it did historically if it needs a lot of cash for M&A. In both cases, the first would impact valuation, and the second could lead to an exodus of investors that are buying AVVIY for its capital return story.

Conclusion

In conclusion, my rating for AVVIY remains a buy. The business delivered solid earnings, surpassing expectations with a healthy Solvency II ratio in the recent quarter, which makes me believe that share buybacks and dividends can continue. The increasing focus on capital-light businesses also positions AVVIY for a potential valuation rerating. While the success of the M&A strategy and future capital return decisions are risks to consider, given the track record so far, I am placing my bets that AVVIY will not disappoint.

