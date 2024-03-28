Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Guidewire Software: Share Price Weakness Is A Buying Opportunity

Mar. 28, 2024 11:53 AM ETGuidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) Stock
GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
1.01K Followers

Summary

  • GWRE has shown positive business performance, with subscription revenue growth and an increase in annual recurring revenue.
  • The recent share price weakness is seen as a buying opportunity, as the market overlooks the improvement in the business.
  • The downward revision in growth is mainly due to a reduction in service revenue, not a structural weakness in the business. Growth is expected to accelerate in the near term.
Business finance data analytics graph. Advisor using KPI Dashboard on virtual screen.Financial management technology.

Galeanu Mihai

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) when I wrote about it the last time, as I see attractive upside to the stock if the business is able to grow topline at 10%, leading to

This article was written by

GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
1.01K Followers
I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GWRE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GWRE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GWRE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News