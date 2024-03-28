Galeanu Mihai

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) when I wrote about it the last time, as I see attractive upside to the stock if the business is able to grow topline at 10%, leading to a closure in the relative valuation gap vs. peers. The stock has done exceptionally well since I wrote about it last July; the stock pretty much went one way up, even exceeding my target price of $113. Based on my current outlook and analysis, I continue to recommend a buy rating. The recent share price weakness is a buying opportunity, in my opinion, as the market seems to overlook the improvement in the business—improving cloud and SI penetration. The downward revision in growth is mainly due to the reduction in the low service revenue stream and has nothing to do with the structural weakness of the business. I am expecting growth to accelerate in the near term as subscription business becomes a larger part of GWRE, and that should trigger an upward revision in valuation.

Review

In the latest quarter (2Q24) released on 8th March 2024, GWRE continues to show positive business performance, growing revenue by 3.6% to $240.9 million, in line with consensus. Although headline growth seems soft, the highlight is the subscription revenue growth, which saw 31.5% y/y growth. Annual recurring revenue [ARR] also grew ahead of the topline at 13.2%, reaching $800 million. The impact of this mix shift is gradually showing up in the EBIT line, where operating margins expanded to 10.7% from 6.5% in 2Q23. Because of the strong EBIT performance, GWRE reported EPS of $0.46, which was well above the consensus expectation of $0.23. If we just look at the results, my expectation would be a very positive share price reaction given the ongoing subscription revenue growth traction. However, the stock fell instead, and I believe it was due to the weak FY24 guide. For FY24, management now expects revenue of $957–$967 million, which is a downward revision from the prior range of $976–$986 million, and I think this really spooked investors as the growth trajectory continues to trend downward.

My key takeaway from the results is that this pessimism is unwarranted, as the topline growth figure does not accurately reflect the strength of the business. Digging deeper into the guide, the downward revision was pretty much all due to the $20 million reduction in service revenue expectations as SI (system integrators) partners have stepped up to be the implementors of new cloud projects, which shows that demand for the GWRE subscription product is not seeing any signs of slowdown. SI basically enhances GWRE distribution capacity as they are able to handle more prospects at once, and they also help GWRE to reach clients that it would not be able to do so using its own distribution sales force given limitation of resource in certain regions/countries). Additionally, while revenue was guided down, an upward revision was seen for ARR, now expected to be $852–$862 million, up from the prior $846–$858 million range, implying a 70-bps improvement in growth at the midpoint. This is another point that demand is not seeing any form of slowdown and is a signal that ARR momentum is carrying on from 2Q24, which instilled more confidence in me that GWRE is making good progress towards the FY25 ARR target of $1 billion. Another aspect that should deserve more focus is that GWRE is increasingly able to capture more tier 1 customers (out of 11 cloud deals in 4Q23, there were 4 tier 1 and 3 migration deals), as management noted increasing referenceability and confidence amongst carriers.

As such, I think the outlook for GWRE has actually gotten better, not worse. Do not forget that GWRE is able to earn 2–3 times more on cloud deals than on-premise deals, so whatever “slowdown" we are seeing today is simply due to the transition towards the Guidewire Cloud Platform [GWCP]. As GWRE continues to roll out new product releases for GWCP adopters, it would also make the life of SI easier as they can better sell to their pool of customers. This effectively forms a strong virtuous cycle as more cloud customers > higher earnings power for GWRE > more product releases > more SI willing to sell GWCP > more cloud customers for GWRE. While this might take some time, I think the inflection point for revenue growth acceleration is near, given that cloud penetration is now near 70%. Given this strong momentum, coupled with a potential turnaround in macro (sometime in CY24 or CY25), I see potential for growth to accelerate in the near term.

GWRE FY19 investor day

Another part of management guidance that the market seemed to overlook is that the non-GAAP operating income outlook is held steady, expected to be $82-$92 million, despite a downward revision in the revenue guide, implying margin improvements. Remember that the key reason for the downward trend in revenue is a reduction in service revenue—a low-margin business; hence, this also tells us that as GWRE continues to lean towards SI, margin could potentially expand higher than historical levels – another reason for valuation to see upwards revision.

Valuation

Author's work

In my last update’s model, I assumed 10% growth in FY23-25 with a P/S multiple of 8.5x. However, my latest view is that GWRE will see its revenue growth accelerate in the coming years as subscription revenue forms a larger part of the business, driving a positive mix shift impact on the headline revenue figure. My view on growth cadence is that FY24 will meet management guidance given that there are only two quarters left. Post-FY24, growth should start accelerating to 15% in FY26, and the reason for using 15% as an estimate is because I expect growth to eventually accelerate back to 20+% seen in FY17/18. Also, the fact is that subscription revenue is growing at 30+% today. If we assume subscription revenue growth to gradually taper to 20+% in FY26 and license services revenue to continue declining at the current pace (low-teens percentage) with services revenue being flattish, subscription revenue will represent about 60+% of FY26 total revenue. This would imply subscription revenue contributing a mid-teen growth percentage to the topline.

When GWRE starts to show growth acceleration, I believe the market will also attach a higher multiple to reflect it (10x forward revenue). I think a good precedent to this is between FY15 and FY18, where growth accelerated from 8% to 28% and the market rerated the stock multiple upwards ~7x forward revenue to a peak of 10x revenue.

Risk

The big risk here is that GWRE is going to lean more towards SI, and this means that GWRE is not going to have full control over implementation and customer data (now in the hands of SI). While this helps with growth and distribution, if SI decides to not sell GWRE products, it could hurt GWRE growth.

Final thoughts

My recommendation is still a buy. My take is that the recent share price weakness presents a buying opportunity as strong subscription revenue growth continues, indicating healthy demand for GWCP. The downwards revision in revenue is not an issue as it was due to lower services revenue (shift towards SI partners handling implementations), and not a decline in core product demand. I am expecting growth to accelerate as subscription revenue becomes a larger part of the business, which should lead to a rerating in valuations.