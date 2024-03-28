Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.5K Followers

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eyal Cohen - CEO
Ziv Dekel - Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Todd Felte - Advisory Group Equity Services

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the B.O.S Conference Call. A participants are at present in listen-only mode. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and will be available on the B.O.S website as of tomorrow.

Before I turn the call over to Mr. Cohen, I would like to remind everyone that forward-looking statements for the respective company's business, financial condition and results of its operations are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, product demand, pricing, market acceptance, changing economic conditions, risks and product and technology development and the effect of the company's accounting policies as well as certain other risk factors, which are detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the various securities authorities.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Eyal Cohen, CEO. Mr. Cohen, please go ahead.

Eyal Cohen

Thank you for joining our call today. Mr. Ziv Dekel, Chairman; Moshe Zelter, CFO, are on the call with me today. I am excited to meet here again at our quarterly video meeting. During this meeting, we will review our financial results and business trends and growth strategy. After that, we'll have a Q&A session.

Year '23 reflects record result of B.O.S. We have achieved this goal gradually and consistently since year '21. During those years, our revenue grew from $33.6 million in year '21 to $44.2 million in year '23. EBITDA grew from a less than $1 million in year '21 to more than $3 million in year '23. Our net income

Recommended For You

About BOSC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BOSC

Trending Analysis

Trending News