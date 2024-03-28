What Cannabis Reform In Germany Means For North American Marijuana Companies

Jordan Siemens

On April 1, Germany's new set of marijuana policies will go into effect. Now, cannabis will be decriminalized, and effectively legalized for personal use, so people will be allowed to grow and consume the plants in their homes. While it's impossible to predict exactly how big of an impact the new regulations will have on the competitors aspiring to penetrate the market, it will almost certainly be significant enough to be financially relevant to investors.

But many of the details contained in the regulatory package are less impactful than investors might assume. Certain parts of the policies are also quite easy to misinterpret. So let's examine what was signed into law, how it matters, and whether there's reason to invest in any specific player as a result of the changes.

Germany's reforms are not precisely what investors were hoping for

The bottom line is that even with the new policies, full legalization of cannabis remains elusive, as does a framework for the legal cultivation, manufacturing, and retailing of marijuana products for the purpose of generating profit. In other words, the German market is not going to be wide open for business, at least not yet. But, there are a couple of newly-opened paths that could be stepping stones to that outcome.

One of the new centerpieces of the country's approach to cannabis is recreational cannabis consumption clubs, which will now be allowed to form. The clubs will be tightly regulated, and highly local. They're mandated to have fewer than 500 members, and they can only operate on a non-profit basis. Members will need to pay dues, and they'll be prohibited from hiring much in the way of outside labor to aid in cultivation or processing, which are considered to be part of each club's core activities. So, the clubs are not going to be a pathway for foreign cannabis companies to establish a market share, and it is doubtful that they will be allowed to sell to the clubs whatsoever. At best, these groups will be a setting where new consumers can be introduced to marijuana, which may ultimately seed some additional demand for it down the line.

Nonetheless, there are a few brighter spots. Some of the restrictions surrounding medicinal marijuana will be lifted, and prescriptions will be easier to secure. Assuming there is trapped demand for medicinal marijuana that was held back by regulations before, there should now be an influx of new patients seeking treatment for the first time. The approved patients will inevitably buy cannabis products from companies with a presence in Germany. Finally, pilot programs testing the waters with for-profit cultivation, manufacturing, and sale will proceed soon enough, so it's key to recognize that full legalization could still be on the horizon.

Elsewhere in Europe, legalization for the purpose of commercialization appears stalled, though pilot programs are ongoing or planned in Switzerland, Luxembourg, Czechia, and the Netherlands -- a trio of relatively small markets. Major markets like France and Italy do not appear to have any momentum for country-level policy reform. Countries in the European Union may ultimately see their cannabis laws handed down due to legislation passed by the European Parliament, though it's unclear how that process would need to change in light of the fact that many of the member states have been pursuing a hodgepodge of differing and potentially clashing policies for themselves.

A few players are positioned to benefit from further legislation, but don't hold your breath

Cannabis operators based in the U.S. and Canada stand to gain from Germany's new legislation in the near term. Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), and Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:CURLF) are the most obvious benefactors, though the extent to which they'll realize additional revenue will vary widely. Take a look at this table:

As you can see, none of the North American competitors engaged in Germany are profitable in their home markets, though the size of their top lines indicates that they were able to grab enough turf to grow. It is probable that they'll incur further losses when they attempt to scale up their operations in Germany. Still, they will have a major advantage relative to any businesses that are just now starting to make their move to enter the market.

Of the above companies, Tilray is the best positioned. The E.U. has long been one of its focus markets outside of Canada, and it has a substantial cultivation and manufacturing footprint in Portugal from which it can export to other E.U. countries without paying tariffs. That means it likely won't need to spend much to serve new demand, and it may yet realize economies of scale in local cultivation and manufacturing.

In contrast, claims from Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis about their significant market shares in the German medicinal segment are difficult to verify. Furthermore, the fact that Canopy produces vaporizers and related products in the country is somewhat of a red herring, as they were already distributed globally, and the new regulations will not stoke massive demand for them specifically. Now, consider these two charts:

Data by YCharts

The takeaway is that none of these businesses have much in the way of established operational efficiency or cash cushions. Therefore, the odds are good that their management teams are somewhat financially constrained when it comes to investing in scaling up capacity far from home. And with bigger concerns in play, like running out of money if operating losses continue for too much longer, winning in Germany will not be a core focus for any of them.

In closing, while it's true that the German laws changing to favor more usage of medicinal cannabis are favorable for producers, and it might give way to an even more favorable state of affairs regarding recreational marijuana eventually, investors should not become overly bullish on any of the competitors right now on the basis of this news. There may well be more revenue growth on the way for all of the businesses mentioned here, but without actual and consistent operational profits, holding these stocks will continue to be a difficult experience.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.