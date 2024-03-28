SDI Productions

In the search for attractive financial firms to invest in, I have come across a number of opportunities that are clearly attractive and a number that have been clearly unattractive. But every so often, I will come across a firm that straddles the line between the two. One example of this that I can point to is a firm called WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC). With a market capitalization of $1.76 billion as of this writing, WesBanco is a fairly small player in the banking sector. Compared to firms of a similar size, shares actually look fairly appealing. But on an absolute basis, the stock is less than ideal. On top of this, add weakness when it comes to deposits, as well as continuously declining profits, and I would argue that while there are some positives here, the picture tilts slightly toward the negative. After much deliberation, this has led me to rate the institution a 'hold'.

Passing on this bank

Based out of West Virginia, WesBanco is a fairly small player in the commercial banking sector. Through the 192 branches and 183 ATM machines that the company has split between West Virginia, Ohio, parts of Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Indiana, and Maryland, the company provides customers with a wide array of services. These include retail banking products, corporate banking products, trust services, brokerage services, insurance, and even mortgage banking activities.

As with most banks of this size, WesBanco has multiple subsidiaries. Its WesBanco Insurance Services subsidiary, for instance, is a multi-line insurance agency that focuses on things like property insurance, casualty insurance, life and title insurance, and more. Another operation is WesBanco Securities, a full-service broker dealer that does also provide customers with discount brokerage services. The company's asset management firm, appropriately named WesBanco Asset Management, holds certain investment securities and loans. In addition to this, the company has another entity called WesBanco Properties that holds ownership over commercial real estate properties that is then leased back to the bank and to other third parties. The firm also has some other businesses, including eleven capital trusts and a company called AMSCO, the latter of which is winding up but that has historically engaged in the management of real estate development and construction projects for one to four family residential units.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In recent years, WesBanco has struggled to some extent. Between 2021 and 2023, net interest income at the bank declined from $522.2 million to $463.6 million. Interestingly, this came about even as the net interest margin generated by the company remained remarkably flat. In fact, it increased slightly from 3.11% in 2021 to 3.14% in 2023. The bigger problem was a swing in the provision for credit losses. The company actually had a benefit of $64.3 million in 2021. That turned to a loss of $17.7 million in 2023. Ignoring these provisions, net interest income would have risen from $457.9 million to $481.3 million. Over the same window of time, non-interest income dropped from $132.8 million to $120.4 million. This was mostly because of a decline in mortgage banking income that can be attributed to the weak housing market. All combined, these results pushed net profits down from $232.1 million to $148.9 million. It doesn't help that certain costs also increased. Namely, salaries and wages jumped from $154.2 million to $176.9 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Moving on to the balance sheet, one thing that I noticed that was interesting is that there has been some weakness from a deposit perspective. Deposits went from $13.57 billion in 2021 down to $13.13 billion in 2022. They did inch up slightly to $13.17 billion by the end of 2023. But that's barely an improvement. Furthermore, uninsured deposit exposure is a bit higher than I would like. I typically prefer this number to be 30% or lower.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

It's close, but at 30.7%, it does cross the line. When it comes to loans, there has been consistent growth on that front. Over the past three years, the company has seen an increase from $9.61 billion to $11.51 billion. What's more, only about 3% of the value of these loans is in the form of office properties. This is a space experiencing tremendous weakness at this time. So it's nice to see exposure levels that are incredibly low.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

There are, of course, other metrics investors should be paying attention to. As an example, the value of securities has dropped in recent years from $4.03 billion to $3.41 billion. The value of cash has also declined, falling from $1.25 billion to $595.4 million. This is likely because of the corresponding increase in loans. Management has just decided to allocate capital in a different manner. In the aggregate, the sum of loans, securities, and deposits, managed to increase from $14.89 billion in 2021 to $15.51 billion by the end of 2023. Even as deposits weakened and, over this window of time, fell, this was made possible because of earnings and because management has increased the amount of debt on the company's books. Debt was only $458.7 million back in 2021. By the end of 2023, it had nearly quadrupled to $1.74 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to pricing the company, there are a couple of different metrics that we can use. The first would be the price to earnings approach. In the chart above, you can see how shares are priced using this method. You can also see how the company stacks up against five similar firms in this regard. Only one of the five companies was cheaper than the 11.8 reading that we get for WesBanco, while another one was tied with it. It is worth noting that while shares are cheap compared to comparable firms, I consider anything north of 10 to typically be fairly valued. Another way to value the company is by using both the price to book approach and the price to tangible book approach. Both of these can be seen in the chart below, along with the multiples for the five comparable firms that I am looking at. In both of these cases, WesBanco ended up being the cheapest of the group.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

We should also be paying attention, as part of this analysis, to the quality of the assets at the institution. In the first chart below, you can see the return on equity for the firm. Only two of the five firms had a reading lower than this. This isn't awful, but it's far from great. Unlike the trading multiples, you want this kind of number to be higher. Fortunately, in the subsequent chart, you can see the return on assets. And in this case, four of the five companies ended up being lower than our candidate. But even though that is the case, the overall reading for return on assets could be higher. I have seen many banks with readings of 1% or more.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

Given how shares of WesBanco are currently priced relative to similar companies, it might be perplexing that I am rating the business a 'hold'. However, there are many things working against it. Although the company has seen a general expansion of its balance sheet in recent years, deposits look weak and uninsured deposit exposure is a bit higher than I would like. Revenue and profits have been falling and debt has been rising. On an absolute basis, shares do look to be closer to fair value as opposed to undervalued. The one exception to this would be when using the price to book multiple. But that's not enough to offset the negatives. In all likelihood, WesBanco probably will go on to create attractive value for its investors. But as a value investor who's looking for only the best prospects, I believe that other opportunities might be more attractive.