Let me preface this article by saying I am broadly against shorting. It doesn't work over time, has unlimited risk, and is nearly impossible to time perfectly. I'm also broadly against inverse funds. Sure - the loss potential isn't unlimited when going long an inverse fund as opposed to shorting an asset, but the problems remains the same. Having said that, I know people like to speculate with these funds, especially in fast-paced and volatile commodities markets.

So, let's say you're bearing on Natural Gas in particular. What do you do? You can buy the UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:KOLD). As the name suggests, KOLD provides inverse exposure to natural gas, a critical energy source worldwide.

The bear case for natural gas hinges on several pivotal factors: the vulnerability to economic downturns reducing industrial and residential demand, the increasing shift towards renewable energy sources as climate policy tightens, and the potential for technological advancements to improve the efficiency of alternative energies, thereby diminishing natural gas's market share. Moreover, the expansion of liquefied natural gas markets could lead to oversupply issues, putting downward pressure on prices. Additionally, geopolitical stability in key gas-producing regions can lead to sudden changes in supply dynamics, often exacerbating price volatility. Collectively, these elements present a challenging outlook for natural gas, making it a potentially less attractive investment in the energy sector's future.

But is it worth actively playing the bear case? That's the question you need to answer when it comes to KOLD. Launched in 2011, KOLD is designed to provide daily investment results that correspond to -2x the daily performance of the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex. Simply put, KOLD is a leveraged ETF that offers the opportunity to profit from a decline in natural gas prices.

Unpacking the ETF's Holdings

KOLD achieves its investment objective by taking short positions in natural gas futures contracts. As the contracts near their expiration dates, the fund substitutes them with contracts having later expirations, a process known as "rolling." The ETF's principal holdings include:

Cash: As a leveraged ETF, KOLD uses a significant portion of its assets for margin requirements related to its short futures positions. Short Natural Gas Futures Contracts: The core of KOLD's portfolio lies in its short positions in natural gas futures contracts. These contracts give KOLD the right to sell natural gas at a predetermined price in the future.

Comparing KOLD with Peers

KOLD operates in a niche space, providing leveraged inverse exposure to natural gas. Its counterpart ETF is the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL), which offers leveraged long exposure to the same index. While KOLD stands to gain from a fall in natural gas prices, BOIL profits from an increase in these prices. ProShares as an issuer is unique in that it tends to offer funds no one else offers, and I'd argue that KOLD is very much a niche trading vehicle that does not have mass appeal. That's why the fund's AUM is a relatively small $94 million.

Pros and Cons of Investing in KOLD

Trading in a leveraged inverse ETF like KOLD carries both potential rewards and risks, but again the risks of shorting far outweigh the benefits.

Advantages

Profit from Falling Natural Gas Prices: KOLD offers a way to profit from a decline in natural gas prices, which can be beneficial during periods of oversupply or diminished demand. Hedging Opportunities: KOLD can also serve as a hedge for investors with long exposure to natural gas or related sectors.

Disadvantages

Volatility Decay: Due to its leveraged structure and daily rebalancing, KOLD suffers from "volatility decay," which can erode returns over time. Read more about the risks of leveraged ETFs here. Not Suitable for Long-Term Holding: Given the impact of volatility decay, KOLD is not suitable for long-term holding and is best used for short-term trading strategies.

Should You Invest in KOLD?

While KOLD can provide substantial gains during periods of falling natural gas prices, it is not suitable for long-term holding due to volatility decay.

I wouldn't touch KOLD at all. I'm not particularly bearish on Natural Gas here anyway, and even if it does keep weakening, this is an extremely difficult product to time right.

In conclusion, ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF offers a unique way to profit from declining natural gas prices. However, due to the complexities of leveraged ETFs and the volatility of the natural gas market, this is a major avoid.