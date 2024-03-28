Max Zolotukhin/iStock via Getty Images

Seeking Alpha sponsored the 19th annual NobleCon conference, which showcases publicly traded emerging growth companies. With over 100 executive teams in attendance, the Quant Team created a portfolio to determine which of those companies’ investment fundamentals were most attractive according to SA Quant Ratings. After screening for the top ‘Buy’ and ‘Strong Buy’ rated stocks, Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM), an industrial focused on defense, rose as one of the most attractive quant-rated stocks.

Graham Corporation Overview, Market & Strategy

Graham Corporation designs and manufactures technologies for defense, space, energy, and process industries. The company posted consecutive earnings beats and strong results in its most recent quarter (Q3 FY24), including $123.3M in repeat orders, 84% of which came from the defense industry. GHM had a record backlog of nearly $400 million, up 36% YoY, and the company expects 40% of the backlog to convert to sales in the next 12 months.

GHM Q3 FY24 Backlog Results (Investor Presentation)

GHM is competing in an industry that has seen robust growth. Global defense spending in 2023 reached a record $2.2T. According to Statista Research, the outlook for U.S. defense outlays and companies is expected to boom, with defense spending forecasted to increase yearly until 2034.

Defense outlays spending and forecasts from 2000 to 2034 (in billions USD)

U.S. Historical & Forecast Defense Spending (Statistica)

Graham’s largest customer is the U.S. Navy, which accounts for most of its $400M backlog. As of January 30, 2024, the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) has committed $546.86B toward its $1.62T budgetary resources. For FY24, the U.S. Navy/Marines have been allocated a total budget of $171.17B by the DOD, which has awarded the Navy +$18B (as of 3/12/24).

Several years ago, the company appointed Dan Thoren as CEO and Chris Thome as CFO to realign its focus and establish a new strategic direction, according to Graham. The company said defense has played a key role in driving GHM’s business forward. Graham also said strong cash generation allowed it to expand and invest in its business through acquisition. In 2021, Graham acquired Colorado-based Barber-Nichols to add to its defense work and diversify. Barber-Nichols’ former President and CEO, Dan Thoren, was brought on to serve as Graham’s President & CEO, helping GHM’s “financial turnaround” and “balance sheet wise,” said Chris Thome, Graham Corp CFO, during an interview with Seeking Alpha. Thoren further stated:

We look at the Navy as really being our bread and butter going forward. It's [a] really nice long-term stable business that we can count on; we can model to and make an investment into, to the point that we're saying, ‘the Navy is absolutely a core piece of our business going forward.’”

Graham said its November 2023 strategic acquisition of P3 Technologies brings patented technology and a strong reputation for custom turbomachinery engineering. As highlighted in its press release, patented technologies aid product and tech integration, potentially offering more effective solutions in multiple markets. Graham’s acquisition of P3 also expanded its reach into the aerospace and energy markets for greater diversification, the company said. Graham’s use of cryogenic pumps and cryogenic applications potentially offers it an entry into the medical market, the company added. During the Quant Team’s interview, Graham Corp. CFO Chris Thome highlighted that the acquisition of P3 is:

A technology and customer acquisition with a lot of potential growth in their pipeline. It'll be very synergistic with Barbara Nichols because it's in the basically [same] industries as Barbara Nichols is, yet they bring a very unique technology to the table…In the third quarter, we entered into a new credit agreement…so we have plenty of dry powder for acquisitions going forward.”

GHM could potentially offer investors looking outside of Mega-Caps an opportunity to consider a small-cap growth stock, especially as the Magnificent Seven experience declines. Only one stock among the Mag 7 has an SA Quant rating above a Hold, with five of the 7 sporting an ‘F’ valuation factor grade. In addition to these prospects, Graham has strong momentum and solid profitability according to Seeking Alpha Factor Grades and quantitative metrics, which rate investment characteristics on a sector-relative basis.

Graham Corporation (GHM) Stock

Market Capitalization: $288.36M

Quant Rating: Buy

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 3/27/2024): 76 out of 644

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 3/27/2024): 9 out of 74

Graham Corporation is one of the top ten SA quant-ranked stocks in the Industrial Machinery industry. GHM Factor Grades are highlighted by an ‘A+’ in momentum and a ‘B’ growth grade for a Quant Buy Rating of 4.43.

GHM Stock’s Factor Grades

GHM Factor Grades (SA Premium)

GHM Stock's Momentum

Over the last year, Graham Corporation is up +105% vs. the Industrial Sector (XLI) +28 % vs. Aerospace & Defense (XAR) +22% for an ‘A+’ Momentum Factor Grade.

Graham Corporation (GHM) handily outperformed the Industrial Select Sector SPDR® ETF (XLI) and SPDR® S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) (as of 3/27/24)

GHM 1Y Price Performance (SA Premium)

GHM has also crushed the sector over the past three months, up ~38%, a whopping 650% over the sector median of quant-rated industrial stocks.

GHM Momentum Grade (SA Premium)

In addition, complementing the SA factor grades, there are historical price movement patterns investors could attempt to capitalize on. While large-cap stocks are more mature and tend to have lower volatility, the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) and GHM seasonality charts indicate March and April might present buying opportunities given a historical uptick trend starting in Q2.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Seasonality Chart (as of 3/27/24)

IJR Seasonality Chart (SA Premium)

Graham Corporation’s Seasonality Chart (as of 3/27/24)

GHM Seasonality Chart (SA Premium)

GHM Stock’s Profitability & Growth

The company delivered strong Q3 2024 results in the most recent quarterly filing for the period ending December 31, 2023, and forward growth metrics look solid, helping to drive a ‘B+’ Growth Factor Grade.

GHM Q423 Sales & Profit Results (Investor Presentation)

The company said strong margin expansion and revenue growth resulted from P3 sales and greater execution on defense contracts pricing, and 10% Y/Y sales increases. Additional key quarterly metrics include:

Key Q3 FY24 Metrics:

Record Follow-On Orders for U.S. Navy Programs of $123.3M

Book-to-Bill of 2.8x

Sales: +90% to $144mln

Adjusted EBITDA: up 72% Y/Y to $3.9M

Adjusted Net Income: up 183% to $2.4M

Graham Corporation said it has benefited from the increased demand for defense, organic growth, and its partnership with the Navy. And based on its increased Fiscal Year 2024 revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook, the company said it is tracking to achieve its goals through 2024.

GHM Guidance (Investor Presentation)

Graham’s solid quantitative growth metrics over the past 1-5 years are significantly above the sector and peers of similar size in the industrial machinery industry. Revenue growth FWD of 16.68% is over 170% above the sector median.

GHM Growth Metrics vs. Peers (SA Premium)

Although Graham has a ‘D+’ Valuation grade, it exhibits some positive underlying metrics, including forward EV/Sales of 1.58x versus the sector’s 1.87x, ~15% difference to the sector. GHM’s trailing Price/Cash Flow is also 11.79x versus the sector’s 13.67x.

Risks

Macroeconomic and geopolitical risks can be some of the biggest hindrances to industrials and companies in defense. Risks that constrain supplies, operations, and demand can significantly impact revenue and profitability. Although GHM has strong cash generation and repaid $7.9M in debt during Q3, investors should consider another risk when evaluating the company for investment: its outstanding obligations.

Graham is a small company, and in terms of automation, artificial intelligence, and rapid tech advancement, the executive team said, “We have a lot of work to do, which is good and bad in developing business systems processes, etc. to really accelerate our flow through our factory.” With the P3 Technologies acquisition, they have seen and anticipate greater growth in their pipeline.

Concluding Summary

Small-cap stocks can offer significant growth potential but tend to come with greater risk and volatility. Graham Corporation, a top quant-rated stock, believes its substantial backlog offers years of potential U.S. Navy production. Given the rising aggregate demand for aerospace and defense products amid geopolitically-induced disruptions, investors should consider this top quant-rated industrial stock pick for a portfolio. Graham’s bullish momentum, acquisitions, and the company’s outlook based on record results and Q3 2024 earnings serve as tailwinds for this fundamentally strong company, which has driven strong momentum and growth quant factor grades. There are many other top Quant-rated small-cap stocks, including Graham Corporation. Alternatively, consider exploring Alpha Picks if you're seeking a limited number of Seeking Alpha Quant’s best monthly ideas from the hundreds of top quant Strong Buy-rated stocks.