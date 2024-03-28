Martin Barraud

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) is another insurance company I felt like covering. While not a bad business, it does differ in some ways from your typical insurance play, and I suspect the current price won't be attractive for the long-term investor, given its peculiarities. As usual, I'll talk about its numbers and plans of management going forward and explain why it's just a Hold for now.

Business Model

Berkley is a holding group that consists of 60 individual companies, which operate in dozens of countries (it does not appear to provide its business concentration by geography). Through its holdings, it provides specialty insurance products (of property-casualty) to commercial lines.

The vast majority of premiums written are for direct insurance, while usually about 12% are in reinsurance/monoline excess. No individual subsidiary accounted for more than 7% of direct insurance's premiums written (2023 Form 10K, pg. 13). Given that fact and its decentralized model, I believe the business is best understood in terms of the trends across its many pieces.

Across Berkley, its insurance businesses make an underwriting profit, typically with a combined ratio around 90%.

Seen above, the insurance products are varied and tricky to summarize like some pure-play insurers out there. According to the company, short-tail lines include "commercial multi-peril (non-liability), inland marine, accident and health, fidelity and surety, boiler and machinery, high net worth homeowners and other lines" (pg. 14).

At the end of 2023, the company reported $37.2B in assets. Over $25M of those are investments in its portfolio, primarily fixed maturity securities.

Seen above, these consist of varied, fixed-income assets from governmental, commercial, domestic, and foreign issuers.

Across the portfolio, 2023's net investment income exceeded $1 billion.

Looking at the liabilities, we see that the reserves for potential claims sit under $19B, well-covered by the assets. There is also about $2.8B of debt. Overall, it's a strong balance sheet.

The last thing to note is that Berkley usually earns between $500M and $600M from non-insurance businesses (which includes various things) and insurance service fees.

Financial History

With the current state of the business fleshed out, let's take a look at how it got to this point.

Over the past decade, we see that revenues grew but very slowly, with 2021 representing a turning point.

Focusing on net income, we see a streak of profitability, and the jump in 2021 is likewise reflected there. What exactly occurred? The company reported (2021 Form 10K, pg. 50):

The $491 million increase in net income was primarily due to an after-tax increase in underwriting income of $397 million mainly due to the growth in premium rates and exposure as well as reductions in loss ratio partly due to lower catastrophe losses and in expense ratio driven by net earned premium growth outpacing expense growth, an after-tax increase in net investment income of $71 million primarily due to investment funds,

That explains how it materialized in their results, but it doesn't really get into the why of it. Simply put, specialty insurance as a market has been on the rise. Berkley is therefore riding the wave of this secular growth across its many businesses.

During this time, the company has returned value to shareholders through what appears to be an inconsistent, but opportunistic policy of buybacks and dividends, both of which increased substantially as earnings began to shoot up. Between the two, over $3 billion was returned to shareholders in that period.

A Look to the Future

When thinking about this company, some people might recall hints of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), in that it's a decentralized conglomerate in insurance. Of course, the "initiated" know that BRK owns much more than insurance and also doesn't currently pay dividends. Still, the main idea is that, like with Buffett, we need to think about how Berkley's management will allocate capital going forward. Put simply, it has employed the following, which I believe it will continue to employ:

Reinvestment in the existing businesses

New businesses or M&A

Buybacks and Dividends

Let's talk about these one at a time.

Reinvestment in Business

With 60 companies, the holding group has to choose how it's going to reinvest among them, based on their view of those companies' regional/national markets, as well as trends for specific products. Being so diversified in those regards, it's hard to say what will happen and what they will do. Being a global company, it's the macro of the macro, and we have to trust that management will make good calls here.

What I do believe is that they will continue to prioritize this (whether it means new policies or a bigger portfolio). In their 2014 Form 10K (pg. 1), they noted that they had 49 companies. So while they did expand WRB's holdings, it was about one net company per year for that period (I say net because they have divested some businesses). Remember, none of the businesses represented more than 7% of net premiums written. As such, it's reasonable to assume that the company will commit more of its reinvested capital to its existing business than to new.

During Q&A in Q4 2023 earnings call, CEO Rob Berkley clarified his thoughts on 2024's premium growth:

And again, do I think the 12% number is a reasonable number to use? Yes. Do I think it's possible to be better than that? It certainly is possible.

And later added:

From our perspective, obviously, one of the big drivers there is social inflation and as far as we're concerned, it's alive and well. In addition to that, as far as another pressure point, I think, you're starting to see the reinsurance marketplace, particularly on the treaty side, but across-the-board starting to wake up and really recognize some of the challenges that the liability market faces.

So he believes the premium growth will persist for the near future. Regarding the portfolio:

As far as the book yield, as far as we're concerned, the new money rate for us still today, even with all the humming and honking about where interest rates are going, we still can put money to work at 5%-plus. So we think there's opportunity there. As Rich mentioned, the duration, 2.4 years. We are looking for the window of opportunity to nudge that out. We are not in a rush. We have a slightly different view than much of the world as to where interest rates are going. And when the window of opportunity presents itself, you will likely see that 2.4 moving out from here.

So the outlook is also that net investment income will grow attractively with current interest rates.

New Businesses or M&A

Where growth is not possible in the current business, the company has indicated that it looks to start new businesses in its group or acquire existing ones. Considering how the 7 of the 49 companies in 2014 were acquisitions, and that number stands at 7 today, that means spawning anew is likely the established preference.

This should come as no surprise. With the secular growth in specialty insurance, I doubt very many owners are looking for a buyer. I expect this to continue as the trend continues, but overall growth outside of the existing business is something I expect to be a small factor going forward.

Buybacks and Dividends

Since the company is consistently profitable and has a streak of returning cash to shareholders, I expect both of these things will continue.

As dividends go, most of the payout has been through special dividends late in the year. Quarterly distributions are typically smaller. As earnings grow, I expect the annual dividend to grow too.

As buybacks go, it does appear that the company is attuned to price. If you refer back to my chart, buybacks were much higher in 2020 with the lower share prices, especially compared to 2021, which saw less repurchases and more dividends. In 2023, they averaged about $61 per share (Form 10K, pg. 56).

Considering this represents the low end of valuations for the year, I think management shows good adjustment based on price and is likely to do so in the future.

Valuation

We have enough to do our valuation. As I usually do with insurance, I am going to value it based on tangible book value per share, plus the discounted value of the next decade's EPS. I'll use the following assumptions:

$5.05 as baseline EPS

10% EPS growth first 5 years

5% growth the second 5

$5.05 is 2023's diluted EPS, and I think it is a reliable indicator of the company's current capacity. Given the optimism of management on secular growth being strong (but not wild), I think 10% is appropriate for the foreseeable future, and I am making an allowance for that trend to decline later on into the decade. Both rates are supported by the accretive effects of buybacks on EPS over time as well.

The discounted EPS comes to about $47.26. Added to current TBV per share, that gives us a fair value of $75.18. With current prices near $88, that suggests slight overvaluation for WRB.

While I'm less optimistic, I do think there are some risks to consider, even if the price declines. Namely, with so much of growth relying on a secular trend and management taking a decentralized approach, it's not clear to me that owners of WRB have a particularly proactive force driving shareholder value. At least with BRK, any stock is on the table, and we know a guy like Buffett isn't known for losing.

While it's hard to imagine WRB going to zero, a reversal in trends (very possible with a global footprint) does mean that growth could sorely disappoint, and I don't see a feature of the company to counter this concern.

The company is also trading at one of the highest Price/TBV multiples it's ever had. I think a better entry price, at the very least, should be insisted on by the intrigued investor.

Conclusion

W. R. Berkley is a sound business that has steadily grown and is reaping the benefits of providing specialty insurance products that are increasingly in demand. Where this continues, the company should continue to grow and return significant value to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

Yet, entry price matters, even for an amazing business. The current premium to TBV is pretty rich, and with the holding group not having many thumbs on the scale by design, I'd prefer a big discount for safety. For that reason, I say WRB is a Hold until it happens.