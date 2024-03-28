Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Inventiva S.A. (IVA) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 28, 2024 11:27 AM ETInventiva S.A. (IVA) Stock, IVEVF Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.5K Followers

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 28, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Frederic Cren - CEO
Jean Volatier - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Seamus Fernandez - Guggenheim Securities
Rami Katkhuda - LifeSci Capital
Lucy Codrington - Jefferies & Co.
Jacob Mekhael - KBC Securities

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Inventiva Annual Results 2023 conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today. Frederic Cren, please go ahead.

Frederic Cren

Thank you. Good morning. Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for joining us today for this webcast. Before we begin, as usual, I ask you to please read the disclaimer on slide two, which should appear now. And I want to remind everyone that various statement that we may make during today's conference or during the Q&A session will include forward-looking statement within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Today in this call, I'm joined by Jean Volatier our CFO and by our CFO and Co-founder Pierre Broqua.

So, let me go back to some of the highlights of lanifibranor development program by starting by NATiV3. So, in January 23, we announced some important changes to the design of the Phase 3 evaluating lani in patient with MASH/NASH, which made the study more attractive for the site and especially more patient-friendly. This new design is based on discussion we had with the FDA and on the alternative approach put forward by the US FDA, which includes two independent Phase 3, one based on histology outcomes, NATiV3, which would allow us if our results are positive to

