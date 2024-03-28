Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Taiwan Semiconductor Is The Ideal Pick-And-Shovel Stock In The AI Race

Summary

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is showing strong revenue and margin expansion potential as new AI chips are launched in quick succession.
  • The geopolitical threat is overplayed, which has kept the valuation multiple lower than other semiconductor stocks.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor is an ideal pick-and-shovel stock as the AI chip race gains momentum and there are rapid launches of more powerful chips.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor’s moat is stronger than other companies like Nvidia which should allow the company to report better margins in the next few quarters.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor is trading at a modest 15 times the EPS estimates of 2 fiscal years ahead, which shows the value available in the stock.

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) plant.

BING-JHEN HONG

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) continues to show good bullish sentiment as the artificial intelligence, or AI, chip race heats up. TSM is an ideal pick-and-shovel stock because of the key role played by its manufacturing facilities. Wall Street

I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

