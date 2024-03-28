GLOBALFOUNDRIES - Mixed Outlook But Limited Downside, Initiating With A Hold

Abstract Aerial Art/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) is set to announce earnings in mid-May; the chip-maker used to be high on my watchlist but fell out of favor for me late last year due to its heavy exposure to the smartphone market, competition against TSMC (TSM), and its immaterial AI exposure.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES is a foundry player that competes with TSMC, United Microelectronics Corp (UMC), and Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI), and it’s not doing too badly, considering the fact that one player in that market dominates the market with over 50% market share (that player is TSMC, by the way). I think GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ has survived the inventory correction cycle, but I don’t see any momentum for an industry rebound for end demand that would support upside to current guidance.

In my opinion, the semi-market is in somewhat of a lull (stuck in the aftermath of the correction cycle and before the true demand recovery kicks in). My concern for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ is based on my belief that the company does not have the AI exposure that would offset the weakness in its other markets. So, I would not recommend jumping into the stock now as I don’t see a near-term catalyst, but too much of the bad news is priced in to sell now, so I’m initiating GLOBALFOUNDRIES with a hold. If you own it, hold on and maybe trim when possible, and for those who don’t own it, revisit this stock at the end of the October quarter.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES' Value Proposition

GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ most recent earnings for the fourth quarter of FY23 reported revenue of $1.854B, down from the $2.101B achieved in the year-ago quarter, representing a 12% year-over-year drop, as shown in the chart below. FY23 revenue was also negative on the year-over-year chart, down 9%.

The company’s slow top-line growth over the past four quarters confirms two things for me and informs my hold-rating on the stock. The first is that GLOBALFOUNDRIES is exposed to the industry inventory correction cycle, in particular the weakness of smartphone end-demand, which represented 41% of its total revenue in Q4, as shown in the image below of GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ revenue by market.

The image above shows that aside from smart mobile devices, GLOBALFOUNDRIES is also exposed to Communications Infrastructure and Data Center, Home and Industrial IoT, Automotive, and Personal Computing markets. The IoT and automotive markets are in an inventory correction, and together, they make up ~34% of total sales. GLOBALFOUNDRIES doesn’t have the go-to AI server customer, Nvidia (NVDA), to offset the weakness, unlike TSMC.

The second thing this trend tells me is that a lot of the weakness has been priced into the results and outlook for 1Q24 and the stock. Regarding the outlook, management guides for net revenue of $1,500M to $1,540M in 1Q24 (shown in the table below), which would represent a sequential decline from 4Q23. This confirms my less optimistic outlook on the demand environment in 1H24.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock has also priced in the negatives. The stock has underperformed the S&P 500 index by 56% over the past year. Over the past six months, the S&P 500 has been up 22%, and GLOBALFOUNDRIES has been down 8%, as shown below.

The stock’s performance worsens on the three-month chart, with the stock down ~17% compared to the S&P 500, up 9%, as shown in the graph below. I’m not sell-rated on GGLOBALFOUNDRIES because I believe the industry downturn has been factored into the stock, so I don’t see a more significant downside from here. What I see happening, however, is a normalization in top-line growth and a lacking end-demand environment, specifically in GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ largest revenue source: smartphones.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ main customers are Qualcomm (QCOM), MediaTek, and NXP Semiconductor. Based on the earnings and outlook of its top customers, the upside is limited in 1H24, in my opinion. I’d advise investors looking to add a fab to their portfolio to look at Super Micro Devices and TSMC because both these companies have the AI exposure that can offset industry downturns in other markets; the graph below shows the stocks' six-month performance against SPY.

Attractive Valuation

I know that GLOBALFOUNDRIES is not expensive, based on a relative valuation methodology. GLOBALFOUNDRIES trades at a Price/Earnings ratio of 39.0 for CY2024 while the peer group ratio is 33.5, as shown in the data below generated from Refinitiv. The stock trades at a ratio of 4.1 on an EV/Sales metric while the peer group average ratio stands at 6.8. I don’t think GLOBALFOUNDRIES is a value bargain in the current demand environment. Due to the dry-end demand market, I don’t see the stock outperforming its peer group in the near term.

What Could Go Wrong?

The simple answer is that the smartphone market could recover faster than expected. The market expectation for smartphone end demand rebounding is little to none for 2024. There should be a ramp-up on the Apple (AAPL) launch, but I think it’ll be unlikely to see a real demand recovery from consumers. I would advise investors concerned about this sooner-than-expected recovery to monitor Apple’s production lines for iPhone as I use Apple as a forward indicator to gauge the end demand environment for smartphones. Today, I saw a report from Counterpoint Research come out forecasting the global smartphone shipments to rebound 3% in 2024, "as easing inflation aids a demand recovery in emerging markets and the integration of generative AI attracts buyers to premium devices." I think we're unlikely to feel the impact of this growth in 1H24 and would advise investors not to be too concerned about missing out on GLOBALFOUNDRIES before a potential rally.

What's Next?

In my opinion, GLOBALFOUNDRIES will have limited downside from here, but l don’t see a high likelihood of outperformance for the stock given the current demand environment. I think GLOBALFOUNDRIES is worth revisiting once we see a turnaround moment for the smartphone market. I emphasized smartphones due to the company's high exposure. Still, I also think the stock performance may reverse favorably if the automotive and IoT end markets experience an end demand rebound after the inventory correction is over. Still, I also don't see this happening until 2H24.