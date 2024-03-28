Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 28, 2024 12:04 PM ETAffimed N.V. (AFMD) Stock
Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Alexander Fudukidis – Head-Investor Relations
Andreas Harstrick – Chief Medical Officer and Interim Acting Chief Executive Officer
Michael Wolf – Vice President-Finance

Conference Call Participants

Srikripa Devarakonda – Truist
Daina Graybosch – Leerink Partners

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to Affimed's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings and Corporate Update Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Alexander Fudukidis, Head of Investor Relations at Affimed. Please go ahead, sir.

Alexander Fudukidis

Thank you, Towanda, and thank you all for joining us today for our quarterly update call. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that we issued the relevant press release earlier today, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website. On the call today, we have our management team, including Andreas Harstrick, our Chief Medical Officer and Interim acting Chief Executive Officer; Wolfgang Fischer, our Chief Operating Officer; Denise Mueller, our Chief Business Officer; and also on the call today, we have Michael Wolf, our VP of Finance; and Harry Welten, our Consulting Chief Financial Officer, to review the financials with us today. The team will be available for Q&A after the prepared remarks.

Before we start, I would like to remind you that today's presentation contains projections and forward-looking statements regarding future events. These statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this call. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from

