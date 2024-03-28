huafires

Introduction

I doubt it would come as a surprise when I say that I'm very bullish on the future of the North American energy sector. This includes upstream companies producing oil and gas, downstream companies turning oil into value-added products, and midstream players that ship oil, gas, and finished products.

The best thing about midstream companies is their ability to benefit from long-term demand growth in fossil fuels without direct exposure to fossil fuel prices.

As most of these companies are paid based on throughput, they are not affected by potential short-term declines in oil and gas prices.

This is also great news for retired investors or investors close to retirement, as midstream companies tend to pay very juicy dividends.

Maybe that's why Larry Fink, CEO of the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock (BLK), just came out to make the case that more must be done to address a growing retirement crisis.

According to the Wall Street Journal article, the CEO sees a massive problem due to an aging population that may overwhelm social security.

BlackRock, which manages more than $10 trillion in assets - more than half of it for retirements - is now betting heavily on (energy) infrastructure.

Larry Fink has "never seen more demand for energy infrastructure."

That's where Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) comes in. This midstream giant with a market cap of roughly $40 billion is America's natural gas backbone.

My most recent article on this stock was written on August 21, when I went with the title "Kinder Morgan: Get Paid 6.5% To Own America's Energy Infrastructure."

Since then, KMI shares have returned 6%, lagging the S&P 500 by roughly 14 points.

In this article, I'll update my thesis and explain why Kinder Morgan remains in a fantastic place, as it has strong (secular) demand, a juicy yield, and a very attractive valuation.

On a side note, unlike many of its peers, Kinder Morgan is not a Master Limited Partnership. It's a regular C-Corp.

What Makes Kinder Morgan So Special

When I say Kinder Morgan is the backbone of America's energy infrastructure, I don't just say that because it sounds catchy. It's true.

The company has a network of roughly 70,000 miles of natural gas pipelines that move 40% of U.S. natural gas production!

It also has an interest in more than 700 billion cubic feet of storage, which is roughly 15% of the U.S. natural gas storage capacity.

On top of that, it is the largest independent transport of refined products, with the capability to ship 1.7 million barrels of refined products to coastal markets each day.

It also owns 139 terminals and 16 Jones Act vessels, 135 million barrels of liquid storage capacity, and roughly 1,500 miles of CO2 pipelines.

Even better is that the long-term natural gas outlook is highly favorable. Since 2015, demand has grown by 30 billion cubic feet per day. That's an increase of more than 30%!

Through 2030, demand is expected to rise by another 19% in the United States. Meanwhile, export demand is set to double.

This also makes it more likely that cash flow volatility will decline.

Midstream companies are seeing lower capital expenditure requirements, as most major players have finished major projects in the past ten years.

Rising demand is leading to higher utilization rates. Looking at the data below, we see that the average utilization rate has increased from 73% in 2016 to 87% in 2023.

Moreover, average contract terms are significantly longer compared to seven/eight years ago. In 2023, the average contract had a term of roughly seven years.

68% of the company's contracts are take-or-pay or hedged contracts. This means volumes and prices are fixed. Even if pipelines aren't used, the company makes money. 27% of contracts are fee-based, where volumes are variable. That's comparable to a toll road.

It also helps that Kinder Morgan's network is located close to many coal power plants that will be retired in the years ahead. This increases natural gas demand and benefits companies with existing infrastructure close to areas with rising demand.

Not only that, but it also has the right assets for the right basins.

Through 2030, we'll likely see most supply growth coming from the Haynesville in Texas, the Permian in Texas/New Mexico, and the Northeast, which is home to the largest basin, the Appalachian.

While oil production growth is expected to see significant weakness, natural gas supply growth will remain elevated, especially if we see more supply from associated gas production in the Permian, where the quality of Tier 1 reserves is declining.

All of this bodes well for shareholders.

Shareholder Value

With regard to my comments on a more mature business, we see that CapEx as a percentage of revenue has declined to 15%. Before the pandemic, that number was consistently above 20%.

In other words, the company is increasingly benefitting from higher revenues and a plateau in capital spending.

Last year, it spent $2.3 billion on CapEx. This number is expected to remain in the $3.1-$3.3 billion range through 2026. That's less than 19% of total revenue.

As a result, the company is now focusing on reducing debt, increasing its dividend, and buying back stock.

It currently has an investment-grade credit rating of BBB and a net leverage ratio of 4.2x EBITDA. By the end of this year, that number is expected to decline to less than 4x EBITDA.

This projection is based on elevated growth expectations.

In 2024, the company is expected to grow its EBITDA by more than 8%, with at least 14% EPS growth.

We're in a strong position as we exit 2023 and move into 2024. Our balance sheet is the strongest it has been in about a decade. We're projecting nice growth for 2024, and the natural gas business, which is greater than 60% of KMI's EBITDA, is underpinned by 20% growth in that market, leading to nice expansion opportunities. - KMI 4Q23 Earnings Call

Since 2016, adjusted EPS has grown by 8% per year.

This year, the company is expected to spend $2.6 billion on dividends.

It currently pays $0.283 per share per quarter. This translates to a yield of 6.3%. This dividend is protected by an expected free cash flow yield of 6.5%.

In other words, despite elevated CapEx requirements this year, the dividend is expected to be covered by free cash flow!

Next year, free cash flow is expected to rise by 30%, which bodes well for debt reduction, dividend growth, and buybacks.

Using DCF (distributable cash flow) per share numbers, dividend safety is even higher.

Over the past five years, the company has bought back 2% of its shares and hiked its dividend by 13%. I expect both these numbers to be significantly higher over the next five years.

So, what about the valuation?

Valuation

When it comes to energy companies, I like to use an operating cash flow ("OCF") valuation. Kinder Morgan currently trades at a blended P/OCF of 6.1x. That's well below the normalized P/OCF multiple of 8.6x

As the company's per-share OCF is expected to average roughly $2.68 in the 2024-2027 period, it has an implied fair price target of $23, which is roughly 29% above the current price.

The current consensus target is $20.40.

Including its 6.3% dividend, the stock has the theoretical potential to return north of 12% per year, which is attractive in a market with an overall lofty valuation.

Beyond 2026, I expect OCF to accelerate based on a slowly declining CapEx/revenue ratio and long-term growth opportunities.

As a result, I am maintaining my Buy rating and consider KMI to be a good investment for a wide variety of dividend investors, including income-focused investors and even dividend growth investors looking for value in this market.

Personally, I have invested mainly in value stocks in the past few months despite my general focus on dividend growth.

The only reason why I do not own KMI is my investment in Antero Midstream (AM), which is also a natural gas-focused midstream company.

Takeaway

In an environment where retirement planning is becoming increasingly critical, investing in energy infrastructure like Kinder Morgan offers not only stability, but also potentially elevated returns.

With its extensive network and strategic positioning in major basins, Kinder Morgan stands out as a reliable income generator with an elevated dividend yield and a promising growth outlook.

Trading almost 30% below its fair stock price, I believe KMI offers tremendous value for a wide range of dividend investors.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Steady Income : With its massive infrastructure and long-term contracts, KMI offers investors a steady stream of income through its well-covered dividend.

: With its massive infrastructure and long-term contracts, KMI offers investors a steady stream of income through its well-covered dividend. Strategic Positioning : As the backbone of America's energy infrastructure, KMI's extensive network and strategic positioning in key basins puts it in a great spot for long-term growth opportunities.

: As the backbone of America's energy infrastructure, KMI's extensive network and strategic positioning in key basins puts it in a great spot for long-term growth opportunities. Natural Gas Demand: Demand expectations for natural gas are very bullish, which bodes well for pipeline demand.

