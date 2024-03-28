Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.5K Followers

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call March 28, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Mills - Head of Investor Relations
Erik Gershwind - President, CEO & Director
Kristen Actis-Grande - Executive VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Manthey - Baird
Tommy Moll - Stephens Inc
Stephen Volkmann - Jefferies
Chris Dankert - Loop Capital
Ken Newman - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the MSC Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation there will be opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instruction]. Please note, today's event is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Ryan Mills, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Ryan Mills

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call. Erik Gershwind, our Chief Executive Officer; and Kristen Actis-Grande, our Chief Financial Officer, are both on the call with me today.

During today's call, we will refer to various financial data in the earnings presentation and operational statistics that accompany our comments, both of which can be found on our Investor Relations web page.

Let me reference our safe harbor statement, a summary of which is on Slide 2 of the earnings presentation. Our comments on this call as well as the supplemental information we are providing on the website contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these statements.

Information about these risks is noted in our earnings press release and our other SEC filings. In addition, during this call, we may refer to certain adjusted financial results, which are non-GAAP measures. Please refer

Recommended For You

About MSM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSM

Trending Analysis

Trending News