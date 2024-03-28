Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 28, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Hana Khosla - VP, Corporate Finance & IR
Vishal Garg - Founder, CEO
Kevin Ryan - President, CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Tomasello - KBW
Michael Kaye - Wells Fargo
Jeff Cantwell - Seaport Research
Pete Heckmann - D.A. Davidson
Reggie Smith - JPMorgan

Operator

Good morning. My name is Christa, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Better Home & Finance Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I will now turn the conference over to Hana Khosla, Vice President of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations. Hana, you may begin your conference.

Hana Khosla

Welcome to Better Home & Finance Holding Company's fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call. My name is Hana Khosla, and I am the Vice President of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations at Better. Joining me on today's call are Vishal Garg, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Better; and Kevin Ryan, President and Chief Financial Officer of Better.

Certain statements we make today may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors as discussed further in our SEC filings that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our historical results. We assume no responsibility to update forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

During today's discussion, management will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe are relevant in assessing the company's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered replacements for and should be read together with our GAAP results. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to GAAP financial measures in today's earnings release, which is available on the Investor Relations

