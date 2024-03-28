Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Data Storage Corporation (DTST) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.5K Followers

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Waldman - IR
Charles Piluso - Chairman & CEO
Chris Panagiotakos - CFO
Hal Schwartz - President, CloudFirst

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Galinko - Maxim Group

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Data Storage Corporation 2023 Fiscal Year Business Update Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to David Waldman, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

David Waldman

Thank you, Sherry, and good morning to everyone. Welcome to Data Storage Corporation's 2023 fiscal year business update conference call. On the call with us this morning are Chuck Piluso, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Panagiotakos, Chief Financial Officer. The company issued a press release this morning containing its 2023 financial results, which is also posted on the company's website. If you have any questions after the call or would like any additional information about the company, please contact Crescendo Communications at (212) 671-1020.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind listeners that this conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words believes, expects, anticipates, intends, projects, estimates, plans and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as will, should, would, may, and could are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Although not all forward-looking statements include

