Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SPHY: Junk Bond Spreads Are Far Too Low Given Debt Maturity Wall

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.33K Followers

Summary

  • Bond market volatility has been unusually low, raising concerns about potential market shocks and skewed expectations.
  • High-yield bonds, such as SPHY, have low yield spreads to Treasuries, meaning they're trading at a premium today.
  • Betting against SPHY through put options may be a good short opportunity due to its low implied volatility and potential for a crash by 2025.
  • I expect junk bond credit spreads to widen within the coming months due to an acceleration in debt refinancing.
Mouse trap with clipping path

MediaProduction

Since suffering record declines, the bond market has been eerily quiet since the latter half of 2023. Volatility in both Treasury and corporate bonds has been much lower than usual, even lower than before the 2022 bond market crash. Inflation expectation data has, for the

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.33K Followers
HTSchwartzMy books - fiction and non-fictionHarrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in SPHY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPHY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPHY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPHY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News