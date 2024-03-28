Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Imunon, Inc. (IMNN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 28, 2024 12:35 PM ETImunon, Inc. (IMNN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.5K Followers

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kim Golodetz - Investor Relations, LHA
Michael Tardugno - Executive Chairman
Sebastien Hazard - Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer
Kursheed Anwer - Executive Vice President and Chief Science Officer
Jeffrey Church - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Laura Suriel - Alliance Global Partners
David Bautz - Zacks Small-Cap Research
Kemp Dolliver - Brookline Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning. My name is Dave, and I will be your operator today. At this time I would like to welcome you to Imunon 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. Following the speakers’ prepared remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Kim Golodetz. Please go ahead.

Kim Golodetz

Thank you and good morning everyone. This is Kim Golodetz with LHA. Welcome to Imunon's 2023 financial results and business update conference call. During today's call, management will be making forward-looking statements regarding Imunon's expectations and projections about future events.

In general, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as expect, anticipates, believes or other similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from such statements.

I also caution that the content of this conference call is accurate only as of the date of the live broadcast, March 28, 2024. Imunon undertakes no obligation to revise or update comments made during this call except as required by law.

With that said, I would like to turn

