Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (ACGBY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.51K Followers

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCPK:ACGBY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gu Shu - Chairman, Interim President and Executive Director
Wu Gang - Chief Risk Officer
Zhang Xuguang - Executive Vice President and Executive Director
Lin Li - Executive Vice President and Executive Director
Liu Xiaopeng - Non-Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Claire Ouyang - Goldman Sachs
Tong Wu - Citi
Katelyn Lilly - JPMorgan Chase

Gu Shu

[Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. I would like to say welcome to all the investors, analysts and media friends to attend the 2023 Annual Results Announcement of the ABC. Well, actually, for ABC, we have left Hong Kong for eight years in terms of the convening of our announcements. So we are very happy to come back to Hong Kong to have this face-to-face meeting with all of you. And also we have a lot of friends, analysts attending this conference online or in Beijing's venue. And today we also have management representatives as well as independent directors attending this conference.

So we can start from our operating results of 2023 for the ABC. Last year, China's economy rebounded, paving a solid foundation for the development of finance industry. And our performance was also pretty good last year. So to sum it up, I think there are two points worth mentioning.

The first one is that our operating revenue is experiencing steady growth. Our net profits was RMB269.8 billion, a growth rate of 4.2%, and ROE is 10.91%. Our operating income was RMB694.8 billion, maintaining positive growth. And in the last year, we've been faced with very complex external environment. Our operating income still remains positive growth. That is not an easy task for us to do.

Second, our strength of the co-group continues

Recommended For You

About ACGBY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ACGBY

Trending Analysis

Trending News