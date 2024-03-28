Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stran & Company, Inc. (SWAG) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.51K Followers

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alexandra Schilt - VP, Crescendo Communications
Andy Shape - CEO
David Browner - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bill Jordan - Private Investor

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Stran & Company Fiscal 2023 Year-end Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Alexandra Schilt, Vice President of Crescendo Communications. Ma'am, the floor is yours.

Alexandra Schilt

Good morning, and thank you for joining Stran & Company’s 2023 year-end financial results and business update conference call. On the call with us today are Andy Shape, Chief Executive Officer; and David Browner, Chief Financial Officer.

The company issued a press release today, March 28, 2024, containing its 2023 fourth quarter and year-end financial results, which is also posted on the company’s website. If you have any questions after the call or would like any additional information about the company, please contact Crescendo Communications at 212-671-1020.

The company's management will now provide prepared remarks reviewing the financial and operational results for the 3 and 12 months ended December 31, 2023. Before we get started, we would like to remind everyone that during this conference call, we may make forward-looking statements regarding timing and financial impact of Stran’s ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues and future success.

These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Stran's control.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Andy Shape, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, Andy.

Recommended For You

About SWAG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SWAG

Trending Analysis

Trending News