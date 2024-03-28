Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Frederick McTaggart - CEO
David Sasnett - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Gerry Sweeney - ROTH Capital
John Bair - Ascend Wealth Advisors

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome. Thank you for joining us to discuss Consolidated Water Company's Full Year 2023 Results.

Hosting the call today is Chief Executive Officer of Consolidated Water Company, Rick McTaggart; the company's Chief Financial Officer, David Sasnett. Following their remarks, we'll open the call for your questions. [Operator Instructions]

Before we conclude today's call, I'll provide some important cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during the call. I'd like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded and will be made available for telecom replay for the instructions in yesterday's press release, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website. Now I'd like to turn the floor over to Consolidated Water Company's CEO, Rick McTaggart. Sir, please go ahead.

Frederick McTaggart

Thank you, Jamie. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our results for 2023.

It's only fitting that 2023, which was our 50th year in business was also the most successful year in the history of the company. In our press release issued yesterday, we reported revenue of more than $180 million with gross profit of almost $62 million.

Revenue was up across all four of our business segments. Our retail water segment benefited from higher numbers of tourist visitors on Grand Cayman compared to 2022, which was lower than historical levels due to the pandemic. Our Services segment revenue increased by $69.1 million in 2023, with much of that increase generated by construction of the $81 million water recycling plant for Liberty Utilities in Goodyear, Arizona.

