Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BREUF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (OTCPK:BREUF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 28, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Phil Soper - President and CEO
Glen McMillan - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Good morning. My name is Joanna. And I would like to welcome everyone to the Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. 2023 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call. This call is being recorded. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to introduce Mr. Phil Soper, President and CEO of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. Mr. Soper, you may begin your conference call.

Phil Soper

Thank you very much. And good morning, everybody. With me today is our Chief Financial Officer, Glen McMillan. We appreciate you joining us to hear on the -- about the updates to the Canadian real estate market and our company. I will begin with a brief overview of the company's fourth quarter and annual results and just some high level notes about the market. Glen will then discuss our financial results in more detail, and I'll conclude by providing some more detailed insight into operational highlights and market developments. In today's call, we'll also provide an update on the recent brokerage acquisitions and the internalization of the company's manager, as well as the class action settlement by the National Association of Realtors in the United States and what that might mean for the Canadian real estate industry. Following our remarks, Glen and I would be happy to take your questions. I want to remind you that some of the remarks expressed during this call may contain forward-looking statements. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and the performance of the company to differ materially from

