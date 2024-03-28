Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In December, we submitted an article for public consumption on Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). At the time of writing, shares were trading at $281 and change, as evidenced by the chart history print embedded in the column. We suggested a good idea to define entry or collect some nice premium was to sell puts. Traders who sold puts pocketed some coin. We also suggested new money wait for a breather toward $260.

Well, we saw about a $15 drop to $266, but from there, the stock has run with the market nicely. Those who bought that dip did well. We currently rate CASY shares a hold. We see a decent 2024 on deck, and a good end to the company's fiscal year, but the growth rather minimal. And, given the slow growth, we still see the valuation a bit out of line for the growth at hand. In this strong market however, many stocks are at extremes in valuations.

This does not mean shares will correct for CASY, but we do see an inevitable market correction occurring. It just is a matter of from where it will happen. CASY stock will not be immune. So, you will get an opportunity to get a better price in our opinion. With that said, let's check in on the recently reported earnings, and the outlook for the year.

The recently reported earnings for fiscal Q3 showed flat revenue from last year which missed consensus. As a reminder, the company reports its fuel sales, and inside store sales, separately. This is because fuel sales results heavily move with price, so are much more volatile. Total revenue of $3.33 billion was flat. That is not great for a stock on a huge run. Same-store fuel gallons were down 0.4% compared to last year's comparable quarter, while the fuel margin was $0.373 per gallon, which led to a decline in gross profit drop of 2.0% to $257.2 million.

Inside same-store sales paint a bit of a rosier picture. Inside same-store increased 4.1% compared to the prior year, and 9.9% on a two-year stack basis, with gross margins of 41.3%. Total inside gross profit increased 11.3% to $501.5 million compared to the prior year.

So folks, CASY sales were mixed. That said, earnings were better than expected. However, net income, EPS, and EBITDA were down versus last year. Last year was a tough comp, as last year had very strong fuel margin. There was also higher operating expenses this year due to operating 167 additional stores. This was partially offset by the higher profitability inside the stores we noted above. EBITDA fell about 2% from a year ago to $217 million, with net income down 13% million, and EPS of $2.33, down $0.31, or dropping 11.6%. Now, this was better than expected, but folks, the stock is now trading at 25X FWD EPS.

We don't expect ongoing EPS declines, but the growth, while steady moving ahead, is not keeping pace with this value. However, the company is moving into new markets. The company is now in 17 states. During this fiscal year, the company has built 23 new stores, acquired 105, and closed 15 shops. So, new stores will add to sales growth, and hopefully EPS. So, the company can grow into this.

How about the CASY balance sheet? Well, the company ended the quarter with approximately $1.1 billion in available liquidity. Of this, $178 million is in cash and cash equivalents on hand and $899 million is on existing lines of credit. That said, long-term debt and lease obligations, net of current maturities, is $1.58 billion. So, there is some leverage here, but nothing overly risky. Inventories are up from the start of the year by nearly $40 million, though we have to account for many new stores. We still see the company managing its inventory level well.

As we look ahead for the rest of the fiscal year, expectations merit a hold here, and a wait for a pullback. First, fiscal 2024 EBITDA growth is expected to be around 9%. EPS will be helped by share repurchases, and Casey's expects to repurchase at least $100 million in shares this fiscal year. Same-store inside sales are expected to increase 3.5% to 5%, while same-store fuel gallons sold to be between negative 1% to positive 1%.

So, it's a touch of a mixed outlook. For the fiscal year, we are targeting $12.75-$13.25 in EPS based on these expectations. So, it is expensive. If we hit $13 per share in EPS, then it means earnings grew just 9%. An early look to 2025, we would expect comparable high single digit EPS growth.

So, is that worth paying 23X FWD 2025 expectations? Maybe. But we think it is a steep price to pay, despite Casey's General Stores, Inc. being a well-run operation. Long term, we see CASY shares going higher, but we think shares will correct with the market. Pick your spots, price matters.