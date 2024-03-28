Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Casey's General Stores: An Impressive Run, But Expensive

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Casey's General Stores, Inc. stock has seen a significant increase, but the growth does not align with the company's slow growth rate.
  • The company reported flat revenue for fiscal Q3, with a decline in gross profit from fuel sales but an increase in gross profit from inside store sales.
  • Casey's General Stores has built new stores and acquired others, which is expected to contribute to sales growth and EPS. However, the stock is currently trading at a high valuation.
  • There is an inevitable market correction coming.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of BAD BEAT Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Man wrapped in blanket standing by swimming pool

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In December, we submitted an article for public consumption on Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). At the time of writing, shares were trading at $281 and change, as evidenced by the chart history print embedded

Pay yourself dividends with outsized returns

Get more with our playbook to significantly grow your wealth by embracing a blended trading and investing approach at our one-stop shop.

Act now and we will knock off $50 to join our investing group! Get direct access to our fund traders today.

We invite you to try us out, with a money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied (you will be). There's also a light version of BAD BEAT, with great benefits too. Want an even better price? Send us a message and we will work with your budget!

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
41.08K Followers

Quad 7 Capital is a team of 9 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for the February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group Bad Beat Investing, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook.

Benefits of Bad Beat Investing include: Learning how to understand the pinball nature of markets, execute well-researched written trade ideas per week, use 4 chat rooms, receive daily analyst call summaries, learning options trading, & extensive trading tools. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

BAD BEAT Investing and Quad 7 Capital offers research and writes opinion columns. By using our service you understand and acknowledge that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading securities and, in particular, in trading options, including the entire loss of principal. Use of the service, our research columns, the chat service, and any other tools and the information contained herein is not intended to be a source of advice with respect to the material presented, and the information and/or documents contained in this website do not constitute investment advice. All users of the site are encouraged to consult with a personal financial advisor. No personal investment advice is being made, nor will be given.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CASY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CASY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CASY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News