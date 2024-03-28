Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Medigene AG (MDGEF) Full Year 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 28, 2024 1:18 PM ETMedigene AG (MDGEF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.51K Followers

Medigene AG (OTCPK:MDGEF) Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Pamela Keck – Head-Investor Relations
Selwyn Ho – Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sara Nik – H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Medigene AG Full Year 2023 Earnings Call and Live Webcast. I am Sandra, the Chorus Call operator. I would like to remind you that all participants will be in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Pamela Keck. Please go ahead.

Pamela Keck

Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me today is Dr. Selwyn Ho, CEO of Medigene. Today, we announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. You can access the press release on the Investor Relations page of our website at medigene.com. Before we get started, let's quickly run through the forward-looking statements. Please note that as a part of our discussion today, management will be making forward-looking statements. Also, we believe our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may be influenced by factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made on the call reflect the knowledge and information available at the time of this call. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

With that, I'll hand the call over to Selwyn.

Selwyn Ho

Thank you, Pamela. Good morning, good afternoon everyone, and thank you for joining Medigene's full year 2023 earnings call. I look forward to reflecting on the past year and its achievements as we continue Medigene's journey and as we look ahead to

Recommended For You

About MDGEF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MDGEF

Trending Analysis

Trending News