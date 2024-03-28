Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rubicon Organics Inc. (ROMJF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCQX:ROMJF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 28, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Margaret Brodie - Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Janis Risbin - Vice President, Finance

Conference Call Participants

Neal Gilmer - Haywood Securities
Andrew Semple - Echelon Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Rubicon Organics Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. This call is being recorded on March 28, 2024. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be provided at that time for research analysts to queue up for questions.

Before we begin, I will refer you to Slide 2 of our presentation, which contains Rubicon's caution regarding forward-looking statements [indiscernible]

I will now turn the call over to Margaret Brodie for the presentation.

Margaret Brodie

Thank you and good morning, everyone.

Today, I'll provide an update on Rubicon Organics and the performance in 2023, highlighting our progress as a leader in the Canadian cannabis market and discuss our plans for 2024. In 2023, we made substantial progress across all aspects of our business, grew our revenue 13% year-over-year delivering 2x larger adjusted EBITDA and 5x larger operating cash flow versus 2022.

We delivered $4.4 million of adjusted EBITDA, $5.1 million of operating cash flow and $2.5 million of free cash flow in 2023. In the year, we launched a record number of SKUs across all our flagship brands and further leveraged the power of our leading premium brand portfolio by entering into and capturing a meaningful 14% share of premium edibles with our first entry into the edibles category.

Today, I'm excited to share our plans for 2024 which includes our launch into the fastest growing category in cannabis, vape with

