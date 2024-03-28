Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joanne Jobin – VID Media
David Garofalo – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Gubbels – Chief Financial Officer
Peter Behncke – Director-Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Conference Call Participants

Joanne Jobin

Good morning. I'm Joanne Jobin, your VID Media host. Welcome to the Gold Royalty Quarterly Town Hall Forum. Before we commence just a reminder that if you do have any questions for the company, please place them into the Q&A tab located at the top of this screen. After the presentation, I will be delighted to moderate submitted questions from our audience. With us this morning is the Gold Royalty team, led by Chairman and CEO, David Garofalo, who will make the intros to the team and take you through the highlights of the most recent quarterly results.

David, the stage is yours.

David Garofalo

Thank you, Joanne, and good morning, everybody. We're delighted you could join us to talk about our fourth quarter results. I'm joined today by our Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Gubbels; and our Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development, Peter Behncke. And I'll pass it on to them shortly. But I thought what I would do to start today is talk a little bit about the gold price environment that we find ourselves in, and I think it's been an auspicious start to the year. Many of the themes that we were talking about over the course of 2023 and even before that have really come to pass in terms of a rising gold price in the face of falling real interest rates. Inflation is still quite deeply entrenched.

The headline numbers really understate the reality on the ground. We're not experiencing 3% or 4% inflation fact, if you look

