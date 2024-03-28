golfcphoto/iStock via Getty Images

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) is a company that provides automotive paint protection film, ceramic coating, and window tint films. It holds patents for some of its products, though it primarily works with third-party manufacturers for productions.

XPEL went public in 2006 at a price of $1.8. All-time return has been relatively decent, considering XPEL today trades at $54.8. XPEL’s 5-year return of 811% is also exceptional. XPEL still traded at $6 in early 2019, but it then reached its all-time high of $101 in July 2021, before trending down and moving sideways between $70 and $80 range for most of 2022 and 2023. However, its share price would then soon decline to the $50 range in October 2023, and has been relatively steady at that level as of today.

I maintain my coverage with a buy rating. My 1-year price target of $62.4 presents an 11% upside from the current price of $56.

Financial Reviews

Fundamentals are solid. Over the last five years, revenue growth has been mostly steady above 20%, with the exception of 2021, when revenue growth spiked to 63% YoY. Operating cash flow generation has been steady and on an uptrend as of late. In FY 2023, XPEL finished the year with $37 million of OCF, the highest level in the last five years. GAAP profitability has also been exceptional within the same period, with net margin expanding from 10% to over 13% in FY 2023.

The balance sheet is decent. Liquidity has been steady in the last two years. In FY 2023, XPEL ended the year with over $11 million of cash. XPEL’s main use of cash has been CAPEX and acquisitions, in addition to debt repayments and operations. Though it raised $25 million from debt issuance in FY 2022 and increased the debt-to-equity ratio to 0.4x, it has been at a healthy level and on a downtrend, likely due to the improving earnings and consistent debt repayments as of late. With OCF continuing to improve, I would also expect XPEL to rely less and less on external financing.

Catalyst

I view international expansion as a potential catalyst to help XPEL drive revenue growth as well as diversification.

As of FY 2023, international distributors make up almost 30% of XPEL’s overall revenue. Therefore, given the growing automotive and aftermarket industries in China, India, and the Middle East, I see an attractive opportunity to drive meaningful growth through increasing market share in these regions.

Even if we zoom in on just a specific part of the market, such as the automotive coatings market, the global TAM size already appears attractive enough. A report by Acumen projects the market to be worth $24.2 billion in 2032, with a CAGR of 4.9%. This is an opportunity that XPEL is well-positioned to capture in my view, both from a market and product perspective, in my opinion.

The report, for instance, projects Asia Pacific to be the largest market, driven by India and China, two markets where XPEL has key presences already. With Asia Pacific and China combined making up over 10% of the total sales in 2023, the region has become XPEL’s second largest market after the US.

Product-wise, XPEL appears to have competitive offerings in the market today. As per the Acumen report, there seems to be an increasing shift towards the use of advanced technologies in the global automotive coating industry, such as nanotechnology or self-healing coating. Today, XPEL has leading products across these two categories. PRIME XR is one of the product lines that uses nano ceramics for window tints. Moreover, XPEL is actually the first company in the world that introduced self-healing paint protection film back in 2011.

Risk

I believe risks to my international expansion thesis remains moderate. Two key risk factors that I believe worth watching here would be the lack of control due to the distributorship business model in the international markets as well as intense competition.

To some extent, I could also foresee these two factors working together to present a potential challenge for XPEL. For instance, assuming the distributor relationships are non-exclusive, there is a possibility of larger competitors cutting a better deal with the same distributors to sell competing products at better terms to the end customers. Unfortunately, this is not something that XPEL can control, because they do not sell directly to end customers in this particular case.

Moreover, it could also be more challenging for XPEL to decouple from certain distributors when they are already too reliant on them to drive sales. Today, this is what XPEL faces in China, where its distribution agreement with Shanghai Xing Ting Trading has been relatively successful and brought in over 10% of the company’s FY 2023 revenue.

Valuation / Pricing

My target price for XPEL is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs bear scenarios of the FY 2024 projection:

Bull scenario (70% probability) assumptions - I expect XPEL to achieve a FY 2024 EPS of $2.2, a 15% growth, in line with the market’s estimate. I assign XPEL a forward P/E of 30x, which implies a share price appreciation to $66. In this scenario, I foresee XPEL seeing meaningful international growth while also maintaining a steady upward trend of profit margins. Bear scenario (30% probability) assumptions - XPEL to deliver FY 2024 EPS of $2, slightly missing the low-end range of the market’s estimate. In this scenario, I expect XPEL to see a correction to $54.

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2024 weighted target price of $62.4 per share, presenting a potential upside of 11% from the current level. At this point, I would give the stock a buy rating.

Conclusion

Overall, I conclude that XPEL’s steady revenue growth and margin expansion present a distinctive quality for investors. I have incorporated these qualities into my price target model, primarily through my 70-30 bull-bear weighted probability assignment. My view is that XPEL is in a good position to achieve the high-end EPS estimate, not only because of the aforementioned qualities, but also the attractive international expansion catalyst, which could also create surprises. Nonetheless, international expansion risk remains moderate, in my opinion. I set a 1-year target price of $62.4, an 11% upside from the current level. I rate the stock a buy.