Investment Overview

I last covered Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a note for Seeking Alpha back in August 2023. The company markets and sells cabozantinib, which it describes as follows in its 2023 annual report/10K submission:

Cabozantinib is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, VEGF receptors and RET and has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and in 69 other countries: as CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) tablets for advanced renal cell carcinoma ("RCC") (both alone and in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (BMY) nivolumab (OPDIVO®)), for previously treated hepatocellular carcinoma ("HCC") and for previously treated, radioactive iodine ("RAI")-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC); and as COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) capsules for progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid cancer (MTC).

Ever since it was approved in 2016 in patients with advanced RCC, the drug has proven as safe, effective, and versatile as any rival tryosine kinase inhibitor, of which there are over 50 currently approved, and that has allowed Exelixis to drive strong revenue growth over an extended period - as per the 2023 10K:

In 2023, 2022 and 2021, we generated $1,628.9m, $1,401.2m and $1,077.3m, respectively, in net product revenues from sales of CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ. Outside the U.S., we rely on collaboration partners for the commercialization of our cabozantinib products; Ipsen Pharma SAS (Ipsen) is responsible for all territories outside of the U.S. and Japan, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Takeda) is responsible for the Japanese market. In 2023, 2022 and 2021, we earned $148.5 million, $121.4 million and $105.1 million, respectively, of royalties on net sales of cabozantinib products outside of the U.S.

This impressive performance has not always translated to the bottom line, however - since 2020, net income has been recorded as $112m, $231m, $182m, and $208m last year, representing earnings per share of $0.65, up from $0.57 in the prior year. This translates to a price to earnings ratio, based on Exelixis' current traded price of $24, of ~37x.

In my last note on Exelixis I highlighted the fact that the company's share price had been stagnant for many years, trending within a range of $15-$26. The share price had fallen as low as $15 in late 2022, but has been mostly climbing since, reaching a three-year high of $24 at the end of last year.

In early January the stock price took a 15% nose-dive, apparently in response to initial 2024 financial guidance, for revenues of $1.825m-$1.925m, and R&D expenses of $925m-$975m, plus the news the company had decided to make ~13% of its workforce redundant in order to "concentrate R&D resources to advance our emerging pipeline".

I discussed in my last note how Exelixis management had been under attack from the activist investor Farallon, who had criticised its heavy R&D spending and tendency to rush from Phase 1 to Phase 3 clinical studies of its drug candidates, resulting in a high number of late stage study failures.

Farallon succeeded in having three of its own candidates elected to Exelixis' board in June last year, and perhaps is responsible for the slimming down of the company, although it seems Exelixis' planned R&D spend for 2024, is very nearly as high as it was in 2023, so the hedge fund may not be winning every battle.

Finally I discussed the fact that Exelixis will lose patent protection for cabozantinib in the US from 2032, and in Europe from 2029 (according to its latest 10K submission), and from that moment on, generics will be allowed to market and sell biosimilar versions of cabozantinib, which will substantially impact cabozantinib's revenues - typically, patent expired drugs see revenues fall by over 25% per annum owing to volume and price competition.

In fact, three generics companies have already filed abbreviated new drug applications ("ANDAs") with the FDA requesting earlier approval of generic cabometyx tablets, which could have a severely detrimental effect on Exelixis' business and which I discuss in more detail below.

In response, Exelixis is attempting to bring to market a next-generation oral TKI, zanzalintinib, which it says "is positioned to be a best-in-class VEGF-receptor TKI in a wide range of solid tumors when used as a monotherapy, as well as in combination regimens."

In summary, with multiple factors affecting Exelixis' future - from profitability, to boardroom battles, to patent expiries, despite having a standout drug in cabozantinib, the long-term outlook for Exelixis and its somewhat static share price may feel uncertain.

In this post I'll attempt to outline how I see all of these factors playing out in 2024, and beyond, and whether, all things considered, I rate Exelixis stock as a "buy", "sell", or "hold" opportunity.

Exelixis Overview - Patent Issues Crystallising?

After noting that, in 2023, "Cabometyx maintained its status as the leading TKI for RCC in both the first-line IO TKI market and second-line monotherapy segment", and that "net product revenues generated by Exelixis and its partners were approximately $600 million and $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter and full year 2023 respectively", Exelixis' long-term CEO (since 2010) Michael Morrissey turned his attention to perhaps the most significant catalyst due in 2024, as follows:

... final reply brief should be submitted in the next few weeks for the second MSN and the trial that took place in October and we expect a ruling in the first-half of 2024. Obviously, this is a critical milestone for the company and the cabozantinib franchise.

This refers to an ongoing battle between Exelixis and the generic drug manufacturer MSN Laboratories, who submitted an abbreviated new drug application ("ANDA") to the FDA requesting approval for a generic version of cabometyx tablets as far back as 2019.

MSN requested approval to market and sell its drug prior to key cabometyx patent expiries, and Exelixis responded by alleging patent infringement. Claims and counterclaims persisted - there is lengthy discussion of this in Exelixis' 10K - which concludes that:

A bench trial for MSN I occurred in May 2022, and on January 19, 2023, the Delaware District Court issued a ruling rejecting MSN’s invalidity challenge to U.S. Patent No. 7,759,473. The Delaware District Court also ruled that MSN’s proposed ANDA product does not infringe U.S. Patent No. 8,877,776 and entered judgment that the effective date of any final FDA approval of MSN’s ANDA shall not be a date earlier than August 14, 2026, the expiration date of U.S. Patent No. 7,759,473. Final judgment was entered on January 30, 2023.

This appears to suggest that MSN could launch a generic version of cabometyx as early as 2026, which would likely be hugely damaging to Exelixis' business, and its market cap valuation and share price as a result.

However, Exelixis has responded by issuing a complaint to the courts as follows:

In our MSN II complaints, we are seeking, among other relief, an order that the effective date of any FDA approval of MSN’s ANDA would be a date no earlier than the expiration of all of U.S. Patents No. 11,091,439, 11,091,440, 11,098,015 and 11,298,349, the latest of which expires on February 10, 2032, and equitable relief enjoining MSN from infringing these patents. On September 28, 2023, the Delaware District Court granted the parties’ stipulation of dismissal of MSN’s equitable defenses and counterclaims. A bench trial occurred in October 2023, and a judgment is expected during the first half of 2024.

Clearly, there is a huge difference between a generic drug launch in 2026, and one in 2032. Exelixis has formerly settled litigation with other generics companies, including Teva, who have agreed not to market a cabometyx generic until 2031, and also Cipla. Exelixis states in relation to its litigation with Cipla:

On May 4, 2023, we filed, under seal, a stipulation and proposed order to stay all proceedings, and the Delaware District Court, in a sealed order on the same day, granted the proposed order and administratively closed the case.

To date, it seems as though Exelixis has won most of its battles against generics, but its patent ending 473, composition of matter, is set to expire in 2026, so, unless Exelixis can overturn the court's decision that MSN's ANDA does not infringe patent ending 776, salt and polymorphic forms of cabozantinib, it is difficult to see how it can prevent MSN launching its generic in 2026.

New Markets For Cabo? Possibly Not In 2024

Already approved alongside Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) immune checkpoint inhibitor ("ICI") Opdivo, Exelixis is now working with Swiss Pharma giant Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and its ICI tecentriq (atezolizumab), which earned ~$4.2bn of revenues in 2023.

The key target for this combo is prostate cancer, and a Phase 3 study has been running since 2020. According to Exelixis' 10K:

The CONTACT-02 trial enrolled 575 patients at 275 sites globally, and enrollment was completed in the second half of 2023...the two primary efficacy endpoints for CONTACT-02 are BIRC-assessed Progression Free Survival ("PFS") per Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST) v. 1.1 and Overall Survival ("OS".

In August last year, Exelixis and Roche announced that CONTACT-02 had met its endpoint of PFS, "reducing the risk of disease progression or death by 35% (HR: 0.65; 95% CI: 0.50-0.84; p=0.0007)". At a median follow-up of 14.3 months, median PFS was 6.3 months for cabozantinib in combination with atezolizumab versus 4.2 months for the control arm.

Unfortunately, the OS endpoint was not met. Exelixis revealed:

At a prespecified interim analysis for the primary endpoint of OS, a trend toward improvement of OS was observed; however, the data were immature and did not meet the threshold for statistical significance. Therefore, the trial continues to the next planned OS analysis, anticipated in 2024.

Therefore, we have a second major catalyst for 2024 - if the Tecentriq / Cabo combo hits the mark in OS when the next analysis is completed, a lucrative approval shot in an area of high unmet need is a strong possibility. Another miss, and another cash-consuming late stage study may end in failure.

In June last year, Cabo plus tecentriq showed no benefit in a study of patients with kidney cancer, a result that saw Exelixis stock drop from $23 per share to $17 per share overnight, a loss of 26%.

On a more positive note, however, a study evaluating cabo versus placebo in patients with pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, with a primary endpoint of PFS, was ended early in August last year:

Due to dramatic improvements in PFS observed at interim analyses and based upon local investigator assessment. The data from CABINET demonstrated that cabozantinib substantially prolonged the time to disease progression or death in both pNET (HR: 0.27; 95% CI: 0.14-0.49; P<0.0001) and epNET (HR: 0.45; 95% CI: 0.30-0.66; P<0.0001) cohorts, and that the safety profile of cabozantinib observed in the trial was consistent with its known safety profile.

The positive results seemingly make cabo a slam dunk for approval in this new indication, although Chief Medical Officer Amy Peterson sounded a somewhat downbeat note speaking on the Q4 earnings call, in response to an analyst question, stating:

We're looking forward to having discussions with the agency in 2024. That's about all I can say with regard to CABINET.

Approval of zanzalintinib?

Given cabo's patent woes, it seems essential that Exelixis succeeds with zanzalintinib, however, as management has experienced with cabo, the clinical trial process is painstaking, slow, and expensive, with no guarantees of success.

zanzalintinib clinical studies (Q3 earnings update)

As we can see above Exelixis is working with both Roche's Tecentriq and BMY's Opdivo (nivolumab) and Yervoy (ipilimumab), and targeting a wide range of solid tumor indications.

Phase 2 studies have been initiated in non-clear cell RCC, and, in combo with tecentriq, in colorectal cancer ("CRC"). Meanwhile, intriguingly, Exelixis' 10K states:

December 2023, we initiated STELLAR-305, a global, multicenter, randomized, double-blinded phase 2/3 pivotal trial evaluating zanzalintinib in combination with pembrolizumab.

Pembro is Merck's all-conquering keytruda, which earned over $20bn of revenues in 2023, and the target of this study is Squamous Cell Cancers of the Head and Neck ("SCCHN"). Exelixis says that ~50k new cases of SCCHN are diagnosed each year, and that "the five-year survival rate for metastatic SCCHN ranges from 4-35%". As such, this is both an attractive market financially, and an area of significant unmet need medically.

Exelixis has shared data showing:

At a median follow-up of 8.3 months, 12 of the 32 patients enrolled in the expansion cohort had a confirmed partial response for an objective response rate of 38%;

Given the company has not shared data relating to breast cancer, and other indications, my assumption is results in these indications may not have met the mark.

Concluding Thoughts - Is Exelixis A Buy, Sell, Or Hold Opportunity In 2024

Exelixis has a current market cap of $7.24bn, and reported cash and investments of $1.7bn as of the end of 2023, which has allowed management to initiate a $450m share buyback program for 2024.

With a forward price to sales ratio of ~4x, and the company not looking to be much more profitable in 2024 than it was in 2023, thanks to high R&D and SG&A expenses, I would forecast net income being ~$300m, based on 2024 guidance for $1.35bn of operational costs, with the tax rate expected to be 20-22%, plus other costs. Exelixis does not look to be a screaming buy in 2024.

There are potential upside catalysts in play, such as the prostate cancer data, endocrine approval progress, and potentially another victory in the courts, but my suspicion is that these catalysts are already baked into the share price presently.

Should any of these catalysts go against Exelixis, the possibility of share price losses seems quite high, and so far, although it could still deliver a stand out set of data, I am not sure zanzalintinib will prove to be cabo's equal in terms of safety, efficacy, durability, and ultimately, revenue potential.

Exelixis does have other drugs in its pipeline, four investigational new drug applications are expected in 2024, the company says, allowing in human studies to begin for four more drug candidates. However cabo is arguably a one in a million drug candidate, not a one-in-four or five candidate, and my concern would be that Exelixis will struggle to find an adequate replacement.

Exelixis may have a good year in 2024, revenue wise, and the company is long-term profitable, with plenty of opportunities for growth, and plenty of cash, however, as much as it pains me to give a sell recommendation to a smaller biotech mixing it with some of the world's best-selling Big Pharma drugs, and winning out on efficacy and market share, that is what I am inclined to do.

Eventually, cabo revenues will be affected by generics, and it is extremely tough to develop new drugs in such competitive markets. The competition in RCC is intensifying, such as, Exelixis notes in its 10K "the combination of Merck & Co.’s pembrolizumab and belzutifan and Eisai’s lenvatinib", and subcutaneous versions of drugs that offer more palatable treatment regimes.

As such, I think Exelixis shares may end 2024 trading lower than at the beginning of the year - there is a lot of turbulence ahead, in my opinion, and Exelixis scatter-gun approach to clinical trials may drain cash resources in the long term, especially if Cabo faces generic competition from 2026.