On our last coverage of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT), we saw the potential but unfortunately did not bite. On the bright side, we at least did not join the sell wagon at what turned out to be the bottom.

Arguably, this is not the worst time to speculate on OUT. The AFFO multiple is one of the lowest we have seen outside the COVID-19 crash. So if you are looking for the courage to put a "Sell" rating this deep into the distress, you won't find it with us. As we explored above, even the dividend likely is safe for the foreseeable future. We are still not buyers here, as we don't want our REITs with an extra dose of ghost pepper. The cyclicality and the rapid changes in expense levels are not attractive in a REIT model, regardless of the 14% yield. We continue to remain out while noting the potential for sizeable rebound from extremely oversold conditions.

The stock has done a furious vertical move since then and we tell you why this is the perfect exit opportunity.

1) The Bell Canada (BCE) Deal Won't Move The Needle On Leverage

One of the biggest bull tailwinds came from Outfront Media selling its Canadian business to BCE. The positive aspect here was the multiple. The sale was transacted at around 3.3X sales. The figures in the press release do not reference the cash flow, and even the sale price and related revenues are in different currencies. But we can get an approximate OIBDA from the rest of the OUTFRONT business.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. and Bell Media announced today that they have entered into an agreement to sell the Canadian business of OUTFRONT Media to Bell Media, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BCE. The purchase price is C$410 million in cash, subject to certain adjustments and a holdback. The transaction is expected to close in 2024, subject to regulatory approval and other closing conditions. As of December 31, 2022, OUTFRONT Media's Canadian business operated 9,325 total displays in the country and generated revenues of U.S. $91.9 million during that year.

There was very little tax leakage on the deal, and Outfront Media should be able to use almost all funds for deleveraging.

I'd like to spend briefly on the sale of our Canadian business that Jeremy previously mentioned. The CAD410 million sale price currently equates to approximately $300 million at today's exchange rate, we currently expect its tax proceeds to be approximately $290 million. Our intention is to utilize these funds in a manner so that way we may pay down debt and delever.

The OIBDA lost will be around $30 million based on our estimates.

OUTFRONT Q4-2023 Presentation

When you combine this information, we see that it will make a small dent in the debt to EBITDA, with over $2.76 billion outstanding prior to this transaction.

OUTFRONT Q4-2023 Presentation

2) Base Business Remains Pressured

Outfront Media reported a 1.3% increase in revenues year-over-year in Q4 2023.

OUTFRONT Q4-2023 Presentation

The growth rates were far faster for its digital revenues (up 8.9%) and these expanded to 35.8% of total revenues from 33.3% in the previous year.

OUTFRONT Q4-2023 Presentation

Excluding the digital side, the base business declined year over year. This is despite a rather robust performance for GDP growth in both the U.S. and Canada. The company's adjusted OIBDA actually declined despite a rise in revenues.

OUTFRONT Q4-2023 Presentation

For the full year, adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") and adjusted OIBDA both declined. Interest expenses were primarily to blame for the AFFO decline, and Outfront Media continues to struggle with expense control on the OIBDA side. If you are not going to grow your margins in a solid economy, then the next part of the cycle will hurt a lot more.

3) Dividend Coverage Remains Relatively Weak

If you use the annual AFFO at face value, you get $270 million on about 166 million shares. This works out to about $1.62 and is well ahead of the dividend of $1.20. One must keep in mind, though, that the AFFO calculation uses a small fraction of the total capex in the deductions. So in Q4 2023, Outfront Media deducted $5.7 million as maintenance capex but spent $23.2 million total.

OUTFRONT Q4-2023 Presentation

This works well when revenues and AFFO are growing steadily. One must be careful to exclude all this "growth" spending, when AFFO is flat or declining. At least that is our viewpoint. For 2023, net capex (after subtracting proceeds from dispositions) was $107.5 million and only $30.2 million was in the category of maintenance capex. If we deduct this entire expense in reaching our own version of AFFO, we get to about $1.16 a share, marginally below the dividend.

Verdict

Our stance is based on owner's equivalent earnings here and that is close to $1.16 a share as described above. Of course, the other factors also play a role. But the main question is whether we would pay $16.00 for a $1.16 (or even $1.25) of free cash flow. In other words, would we accept a 7.0-7.5% free cash flow yield? We might, if the business had virtually no operating or financial leverage. At over 5.4X financial leverage and a ton of operating leverage for Outfront Media, this becomes a bad choice for us. Even proper retail real estate investment trusts, or REITs, like Realty Income (O), offer a free cash flow yield (inverse of their FFO multiple) of over 7.5% while carrying less leverage. Outfront Media, while structured as a REIT, has far more operating risks. We think the top of this cycle, which we believe we are at, is a great place to sell this.

One other factor that investors should consider is the BCE deal. The BCE deal was quite impressive for Outfront, and we think BCE overpaid, by a lot. But let's go with the idea that that is the acceptable level. If we slap the same sales multiple on it, you can value the company as a whole (again including the transaction) at 10X-12X OIBDA. That 10X OIBDA works out to about $4.5 billion. 12X works out to $5.4 billion. The total enterprise value a bit above the upper end right now.

Of course, the OIBDA estimation is very hard on the Canadian side as the margins there have been all over the place in the last 24 months. But we went with the more recent quarters as a fair estimate of what that region what generate. We now rate Outfront Media Inc. stock a Sell and would get more constructive if leverage can be reduced below 4.5X or the price depreciates enough to offer a margin of safety.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.