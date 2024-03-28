Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BRP Inc. (DOOO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 28, 2024 2:14 PM ETBRP Inc. (DOOO) Stock, DOO:CA Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.51K Followers

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript March 28, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Philippe Deschenes - Director of Investor Relations
Jose Boisjoli - President & Chief Executive Officer
Sebastien Martel - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets
James Hardiman - Citi
Martin Landry - Stifel
Robin Farley - UBS
Cameron Doerksen - National Bank Financial
Craig Kennison - Baird
Xian Siew - BNP Paribas
Tristan Thomas-Martin - BMO Capital Markets
Fred Wightman - Wolfe Research
Benoit Poirier - Desjardin Capital Markets
Jaime Katz - Morningstar
Luke Hannan - Canaccord Genuity
Brian Morrison - TD Securities
Mark Petrie - CIBC World Markets

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentleman, and welcome to the BRP Inc. FY ‘24 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Philippe Deschenes. Please go ahead, Mr. Deschenes.

Philippe Deschenes

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to BRP conference call for the fourth quarter fiscal year ‘24. Joining me this morning are Jose Boisjoli, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Sebastien Martel, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we move to the prepared remarks, I would like to remind everyone that certain forward-looking statements will be made during the call and that the actual results could differ from those implied in the statements. The forward-looking information is based on certain assumption and is subject to risk and uncertainties and I invite you to consult BRP’s MD&A for a complete list of these. Also, during the call reference will be made to supporting slides and you can find the presentation on our website at brp.com under the Investor Relations Section.

So, with that, I'll turn the call over to José.

Jose Boisjoli

Thank you, Philippe. Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us. Fiscal ‘24 was

Recommended For You

About DOOO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DOOO

Trending Analysis

Trending News