Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (CMCT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.51K Followers

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Steve Altebrando – Portfolio Oversight
David Thompson – Chief Executive Officer
Shaul Kuba – Chief Investment Officer
Barry Berlin – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brendan McCarthy – Sidoti

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Creative Media & Community Trust Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Steve Altebrando. Please go ahead, sir.

Steve Altebrando

Hello, everyone and thank you for joining us. My name is Steve Altebrando, the Portfolio Oversight for CMCT. Also on the call today is Shaul Kuba, our Chief Investment Officer, David Thompson, our Chief Executive Officer and Barry Berlin, our Chief Financial Officer.

This call is being webcast and will be temporarily archived on the Investor Relations section of our website where you can also find our earnings release. Our earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures discussed during today’s call.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Our actual results will be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond our control or ability to predict.

Although we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and some will prove to be incorrect. Therefore, our actual future results can be expected to differ from our expectations and those differences may be material. For a more detailed description of potential risks, please refer to our SEC filings, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Recommended For You

About CMCT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CMCT

Trending Analysis

Trending News