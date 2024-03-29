A glass being filled with tap water. MilosCirkovic/iStock via Getty Images

It's been said quite a few times before that there are no guarantees in investing. However, I believe it especially bears repeating in this ongoing bull market.

The S&P 500's (SP500) forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 14.2 is around 6% above the 10-year average of 13.5. To be clear, the market is a bit overvalued but hardly that outrageously expensive in my view.

In bull markets, humans tend to think that they are geniuses. This resulting hubris can cause otherwise smart people to do dumb things (e.g., concentrating the majority of their wealth into one stock or economic sector).

No matter what the markets are doing, though, I will stick with my strategy of picking up illustrious dividend growers at a discount to fair value. Just as I have for going on seven years now.

One excellent dividend grower in my portfolio is Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG). Admittedly, my 0.3% weighting isn't much. However, I could see myself aiming to ultimately triple this weighting to around 1% within my 99 stock portfolio.

When I last covered Essential Utilities in December, I noted that I appreciated the water and gas utility's 32-year dividend growth streak, A-rated balance sheet, and appealing valuation.

In that time, shares have been relatively flat as the S&P surged 14%. This makes sense as WTRG's valuation recovery (and capital appreciation) depends on interest rates beginning to be cut.

As I'll discuss today, solid fourth-quarter operating results in late February and a favorable debt issuance in January are two reasons why I'm keeping my buy rating.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

WTRG's 3.4% forward dividend yield won't jump out versus the utility sector median forward yield of 4%. This is why it earns a C- grade from Seeking Alpha's Quant System for forward dividend yield. However, water utilities usually offer lower forward dividend yields relative to the utility sector. WTRG's dividend growth track record merited an A+ grade from Seeking Alpha's Quant System for dividend consistency.

Looking forward, there should be room for the dividend to run higher as well. This is because WTRG's 66% EPS payout ratio was moderately lower than the 75% EPS payout ratio that rating agencies have as the industry-safe guideline.

The water and gas utility's 51% debt-to-capital ratio is also better than the 60% debt-to-capital ratio that rating agencies prefer from the industry. Along with the constructive regulatory environment of Pennsylvania, this is why S&P awards an A- credit rating to WTRG (slide 42 of 50 of WTRG's March 2024 Investor Presentation). That suggests the 30-year bankruptcy risk for the company is 2.5%.

The likelihood of a dividend cut from the water and gas utility in the next average recession stands at merely 0.5%. This would remain subdued at 2% in the next severe recession. For perspective, these are both the lowest values possible in the Zen Research Terminal.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

At the expense of shareholders over the last couple of years, the interest rate-hiking cycle has resulted in a beaten-down valuation for WTRG's shares. The pain of myself (down 22% before dividends) and fellow shareholders could be the gain of buyers down at the current $37 share price (as of March 27, 2024), however.

That's because WTRG's 2.3% five-year average dividend yield could mean shares are worth $54 each. As interest rates make their way down as soon as June, I believe the water and gas utility could begin the journey back to this dividend yield.

The normal 20-year forward P/E ratio of 26.3 per FAST Graphs could indicate that WTRG's shares are fairly valued at $53 each. Accounting for the fact that 2024 is 25% over, 75% of fair value will be from the diluted EPS consensus of $1.99 for 2024. The remaining 25% of fair value is derived from 2025's diluted EPS consensus of $2.12.

WTRG's average fair value of $54 a share could signal that shares are priced at a 32% discount to fair value. If WTRG reverted to fair value and matched the growth consensus, these are the total returns that it could generate in the next 10 years:

3.4% yield + 5.6% FactSet Research annual growth consensus + a 3.9% annual valuation multiple expansion = 12.9% annual total return potential or a 236% 10-year cumulative total return against the 9.8% annual total return potential of the S&P or a 155% 10-year cumulative total return

Additional Growth Capital Spending Can Be Funded

Essential Utilities Q4 2023 Earnings Press Release

As a water and gas utility, WTRG's results often require context for the full picture to be present. The fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 was no different, with operating revenue coming in at $479.4 million during the quarter. This was down 32% over the year-ago period, which raises concerns at a surface level.

But in digging deeper, the results weren't nearly as concerning as they initially seemed.

The biggest catalyst that contributed to lower operating revenue in the fourth quarter was lower natural gas commodity prices. Since purchased gas costs dictate how much WTRG can recover in operating revenue as a regulated utility, this was a headwind to the top line. Purchased gas costs were down $209.6 million year-over-year for the quarter. Coupled with lower volume due to warmer weather than normal, this is what pushed operating revenue lower during the quarter.

WTRG's diluted EPS surged 13.6% over the year-ago period to $0.50 in the fourth quarter. The company's much lower operating expenses helped the net profit margin to expand by approximately 1,200 basis points to 28.3% for the quarter. This was more than enough to overcome a lower operating revenue base and a higher diluted share count. That explains how WTRG's diluted EPS climbed as operating revenue fell during the quarter.

Essential Utilities March 2024 Investor Presentation

Looking out a few years, WTRG should have ample investment opportunities to grow its rate base and diluted EPS. As I noted in January, this is because updating America's water infrastructure will require over $744 billion in spending over the next 20 years per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

These massive needs throughout the country drove a record of almost $1.2 billion in 2023 investments from WTRG across its water and natural gas infrastructure. The company doesn't plan on stopping there, either. Beginning in 2024, WTRG anticipates that it will invest between $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion in infrastructure investments.

Cumulatively, the company forecasts that it will invest over $7 billion in its water and natural gas systems and information technology. This also includes $450 million to tackle PFAS.

On the acquisitions side, WTRG is currently pursuing water and wastewater acquisition opportunities for more than 400,000 customers. Acquisitions and additional investments could drive a compound annual growth rate of 8% in the regulated utility's rate base through 2028.

Possessing an A-rated balance sheet, WTRG has the finances to make these growth plans happen. On January 8, the company completed a $500 million issuance of long-term debt due in 2034 with a 5.375% interest rate. For more color, this was barely 100 basis points above the yield of 10-year U.S. Treasury notes at that time. Such a modest investment spread implies that debt markets have the utmost confidence in WTRG's financial position (unless otherwise noted or hyperlinked, all info was sourced from WTRG's Q4 2023 Earnings Press Release and WTRG's March 2024 Investor Presentation).

Steady Dividend Growth Can Persist

WTRG's quarterly dividend per share has cumulatively compounded by 40.2% in the last five years to the current rate of $0.3071, which is a 7% compound annual growth rate.

I would expect this type of dividend growth to continue in the years to come. WTRG's midpoint diluted EPS forecast for 2024 is $1.98 (a 6.5% growth rate over 2023). Compared to the $1.27 in dividends per share that I believe will be paid in 2024 (assuming a 6.8% raise to $0.3280 in August), this would be a 64.1% diluted EPS payout ratio. That would be within the 60% to 65% payout ratio that WTRG is targeting in the long term.

Risks To Consider

WTRG is a top-notch utility, but it still has risks to the investment thesis that should be watched.

As I indicated in my previous article, the company is particularly vulnerable to concentration risk. WTRG generated 70.2% of its $2.1 billion in 2023 operating revenue from its regulated water and gas operations in Pennsylvania (page 4 of 150 of WTRG's 10-K filing).

If the company experienced setbacks in its Pennsylvania rate cases, that could harm its fundamentals. Natural disasters concentrated in Pennsylvania could also disrupt WTRG's services, which could negatively impact its operating results.

Another risk to the company would be the loss of its A-rated balance sheet. If WTRG can't maintain its low borrowing cost, the $7.2 billion capital spending plan could be put in jeopardy. That would weigh on the company's growth prospects.

Summary: A Low-Priced, High-Quality Dividend Grower

FAST Graphs, FactSet

As the interest rate-cutting cycle starts, WTRG could be primed to generate outsized total returns. This is because shares are currently trading hands for a blended P/E ratio of 18.8, which is well below the normal P/E ratio of 26.3.

If WTRG can return to its normal P/E ratio and grow as anticipated, it could deliver 75% cumulative total returns through 2026 in my opinion. This compelling total return profile is why I'm maintaining my buy rating now.