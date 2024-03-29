Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Essential Utilities: A High-Quality Dividend Grower To Buy At A Discount

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
8.54K Followers

Summary

  • Essential Utilities has boosted its dividend 33 times in the past 32 years.
  • The water utility's diluted EPS climbed higher in Q4.
  • Essential Utilities flexed its impressive balance sheet to refinance $500 million of long-term debt at attractive rates.
  • The water utility's shares could currently be priced 33% below fair value.
  • Moving forward, Essential Utilities could deliver high-single digit annual dividend growth, while also generating decent total returns.

Water from the kitchen tap

A glass being filled with tap water.

MilosCirkovic/iStock via Getty Images

It's been said quite a few times before that there are no guarantees in investing. However, I believe it especially bears repeating in this ongoing bull market.

The

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
8.54K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. Aside from my articles here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha. I have been investing since September 2017 and interested in dividend investing since about 2009.Since July 2018, I have ran Kody's Dividends. This is a blog that is documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality. It's also the inspiration of my pseudonym here on Seeking Alpha.By God's grace, I owe everything to my blog for introducing me to the Seeking Alpha community as an analyst. That's my story and I hope you enjoy my work examining dividend growth stocks and the occasional growth stock!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WTRG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WTRG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WTRG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WTRG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News