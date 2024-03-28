Nordroden

It's been a tough few months for the developer space, which has lagged the producers. This has undoubtedly weighed on sentiment industry-wide for the smaller-cap names, and it hasn't helped that the world's largest gold producer has found itself hovering near multi-year lows. However, it's in these periods of extreme pessimism that the babies are thrown out with the bathwater, and while many developers have sunk to multi-year lows, a few have names have resisted some of the selling pressure and outperformed on a relative basis, with one name being Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCPK:OBNNF).

Obviously, sitting near multi-year lows is still not much help to investors, but the fact that Osisko continues to hold key support is an improvement, suggesting the stock appears to be under accumulation. This is helped by its strong balance sheet, and it not having to go raise capital in an unfavorable environment vs. many other desperate and lower-cap peers.

In this update, we'll dig into recent developments, what makes Osisko Mining so unique, and why I see it as one of the best ways to get significant leverage to the gold price with a fraction of the risk of most of its developer peers. Let's take a closer look at the company below.

Windfall Mineralization - Company Website

All figures are in United States Dollars.

Recent Developments

2023 was a busy year for Osisko Mining, with a joint venture agreement on its flagship Windfall Project announced in Q2 with Gold Fields Limited (GFI), the potential for a 70% earn-in on a joint venture with Bonterra on the Gladiator, Barry, Duke and Lac Barry assets south of Windfall, the submission of its Environmental Impact Assessment [EIA] in Q1 2023, and a busy year of infill drilling to further de-risk Windfall and help convert more ounces to reserves. The Feasibility Study stats below for Windfall explain Gold Fields' interest in the project, with the project capable of producing ~306,000 ounces per year of gold or 370,000+ ounces at peak production at industry-leading all-in sustaining costs [AISC] below $850/oz even factoring in inflationary pressures. This would the project's AISC over 40% below the estimated FY2026 industry average of $1,450/oz, and it translates to an impressive 44% after-tax IRR and sub 2.0 year payback even at a $1,900/oz gold price assumption.

2022 Windfall Feasibility Study - Company Website

Looking at how this asset stacks up against other undeveloped projects, we can see that Windfall is one of the best undeveloped assets from a production vs. upfront capex standpoint, and is even better looking if we factor in an upside case of 380,000+ ounces per annum which I think is very achievable with a throughput expansion and better grades than assumed in the mine plan. And it's this modest upfront capex (~$650 million conservatively with inflationary pressures on 100% basis) that makes Windfall so attractive, with other projects of this scale costing between $800 million to $1.5 billion to build, or closer to $3.0 billion for larger projects like Cote at ~400,000 ounces per annum over its life of mine.

So, while the joint-venture resulted in Osisko giving up half of Windfall, the project is much more manageable for the company with shared capex relative to the ~$800 million estimated cost to completion at the time of the joint venture (pre-construction costs + construction).

As for recent developments, Osisko has continued to release monster intercepts from Windfall despite a shortened drill season because of wildfires in Quebec, with highlight intercepts like 8.0 meters at 413 grams per tonne of gold, 3.0 meters at 623 grams per tonne of gold, besides other impressive intercepts like 2.2 meters at 376 grams per tonne of gold and 3.3 meters at 304 grams per tonne of gold.

However, while these intercepts might be world-class for some companies and continue to suggest that its diluted reserve grade of 8.1 grams per tonne of gold is too conservative, they pale compared to Osisko's top-20 intercepts which are shown below that suggest the caps placed on the deposit may be too restrictive. A sample of its best intercepts from a grade standpoint are as follows:

2.0 meters at 13,634 grams per tonne of gold.

2.3 meters at 3,979 grams per tonne of gold.

2.5 meters at 2,181 grams per tonne of gold.

4.6 meters at 1,475 grams per tonne of gold.

2.7 meters at 1,096 grams per tonne of gold.

28 meters at 202 grams per tonne of gold.

14.5 meters at 86 grams per tonne of gold.

8.8 meters at 163 grams per tonne of gold.

10.5 meters at 319 grams per tonne of gold.

7.0 meters at 124 grams per tonne of gold.

9.7 meters at 90.5 grams per tonne of gold.

Meanwhile, some of its thicker intercepts are just as impressive (shown above), with few comparables in the market today among undeveloped assets other than Barrick's Fourmile and Dundee's Coka Rakita discovery. And if we look out across a sample of the best intercepts drilled over the past twenty years in the sector, Osisko stands out as having the best intercept with an assay of up to 2,900 ounces per tonne of gold within a larger intercept of 2.0 meters at 13,634 grams per tonne of gold, and eight of the top 40 intercepts (20%) overall among all companies.

This is incredible given that this is competing with thousands of gold assets being drilled, and makes Osisko stand out as it has one of the lowest market caps on this list next to majors or large-scale producers like Newmont (Brucejack), Fosterville/Macassa (Agnico), and Fruta del Norte (Lundin Gold) in terms of having at least five of the top 40 intercepts.

Osisko Mining Sample of Highest-Grade Intercepts - Company Filings, Author's Chart Sample of Best Drill Results Industry-Wide (2006-Current) - Company Filings, Author's Chart

While these drill results and the resource growth we've seen at Windfall to just shy of 7.5 million ounces at ~9.8 grams per tonne of gold are impressive, some investors may be passing over the Osisko Mining story because of a fear of its stock being fully valued. This is because the current After-Tax NPV (5%) is ~$1.3 billion on a 100% basis, or $650 million vs. Osisko's current market cap of ~$760 million. However, as I'll point out in the below sections, the After-Tax NPV (5%) here looks far too conservative, and I think this will end up being one of the best undeveloped assets globally with a 20-30 year mine life vs. the 10 years envisioned in the current mine plan.

And, while this might seem like a stretch, it's important to remember that the mine plan is based on just half of the resources today, is only based on mineralization down to 1,200 meters, and there looks to be further upside laterally, in additional to considerable potential down-plunge, like the most recent Lynx 4 high-grade discovery (3.5 meters at 81.8 grams per tonne of gold).

Upside Opportunities

1. Bulk Samples Significantly Beating Predicted Grades

Looking at bulk sample results to date, we can see that the previous two bulk samples at Zone 27 and Lynx saw 26% and 89% positive grade reconciliation, significant outperformance relative to expectations. It's important to note that these are small bulk samples (~5,000 tonnes) relative to the overall resource (10+ million tonnes), but this grade outperformance is quite encouraging. The third bulk sample has now been completed, and if we see similar outperformance, it wouldn't be a stretch to assume that the upcoming Feasibility Study might slightly understate this asset's true potential from a production profile standpoint.

Windfall Bulk Sample Results - Company Website

"When we put our resources and when we do our calculations and our economics and Feasibility Study, we do it on the basis of the capped information - we're trying to be conservative in nature to see if we have an economic mine. But to me, and the bulk samples don't quantify what the deposit is going to give us, but it does give us an indication that as thinking geologists and engineers that there are certainly areas of the deposit that are going to give us more grade than anticipated."

- Osisko Mining CEO, John Burzynski, Q2 2023.

So, what's the upside here for production?

In a given quarter in a more favorable area of the mine where the capping may have been too conservative, a 1.0 gram per tonne of gold outperformance vs. the planned grade would translate to a bonus ~9,500 ounces of gold with the same amount being mined, meaning these are pure bonus ounces to the bottom line. Meanwhile, a 2.0 gram per tonne of gold outperformance would translate to a bonus of ~19,000 ounces, and a 3.0 gram per tonne of gold outperformance would translate ~28,500 ounces in a single quarter. This is extremely significant for a ~300,000 ounce per annum mine.

And while I wouldn't rely on these figures, and not every quarter will see this level of outperformance, I don't think assuming a 1.0 gram per tonne outperformance is a stretch at all at Lynx where grades outperformed by an average of 79% or an average of 17.5 grams per tonne of gold (8.4 grams per tonne of gold outperformance vs. predicted grades at upper areas of Lynx, 26.6 grams per tonne of outperformance deeper at Triple Lynx).

Fosterville Drill Highlights & Core - KL Presentation

As many will recall and outside of Kirkland Lake Gold's phenomenal drilling results and reserve growth at Fosterville (2016-2019), one reason for the stock's outperformance was its consistent ability to over-deliver on guidance with the help of grade outperformance at Fosterville. And while there were the odd cases of grades underperforming expectations, on balance the company saw significant "bonus" ounces vs. expectations in the 2017 to H1 2020 period, with some cases of grades coming in closer to uncut grades vs. its much lower capped grades.

"Over the last two quarters, grades have consistently outperformed the forecast and in some cases they have outperformed by a large margin."

- Kirkland Lake Gold, Q2 2017 Results.

Before moving on, it's important to point out Osisko's use of a conservative three-stage capping strategy, which essentially cuts any grades down to a maximum of 200 grams per tonne of gold despite there being multiple assays that have seen grades between 500 to 90,000 grams per tonne of gold, with maximum grades of 90,700 grams per tonne of gold at Lynx Main, 35,900 grams per tonne of gold at Triple Lynx, 6,070 grams per tonne of gold at Zone 27, and 9,830 grams per tonne of gold at the newly discovered Lynx 4 Zone. This capping strategy ranging from 6 to 200 grams per tonne of gold and is similar to Fosterville, which used a maximum top cut of 160 grams per tonne of gold and saw material outperformance in many stopes, as noted previously.

Three-Stage Capping Windfall - 2022 TR

To summarize, with Osisko having more drilled meters (~2.0 million meters) than assets like Brucejack (~300,000 meters pre-production) and Fosterville and similar grade capping, I see this asset as quite de-risked given the level of drilling and relatively tight spacing (less than 12.5 meter spacing on measured resources) and would be shocked if we didn't see grade outperformance at Windfall once in production.

2. Near-Mine Exploration Upside

As for near-mine exploration upside, we can see that while there's a significant resource base delineated already in the M&I categories (red), there remains potential to expand the deposit laterally given the significant intercepts outside of the current resource, including above-average grade intercepts like 3.3 meters at 16.3 grams per tonne of gold, 6.0 meters at 19.6 grams per tonne of gold, and 2.6 meters at 14.7 grams per tonne of gold closer to surface. However, the real potential here looks to be at depth, and so far the deposit looks like it could be getting thicker at similar to higher grades at depth, with Triple Lynx having one of the highest-grade subsets of the resource with ~3.23 million tonnes at 12.9 grams per tonne of gold (~1.34 million ounces), second only to Lynx 4 which is home to ~1.63 million tonnes at 18.1 grams per tonne of gold or ~950,000 ounces. And as noted earlier, the most recent deep intercepts include 4.1 meters at 22.3 grams per tonne of gold and 3.5 meters at 81.8 grams per tonne of gold over 600 meters down-plunge from Lynx 4, suggesting the potential for a Lynx repeat at depth.

Osisko Mining Exploration Upside - Company Website

Osisko Mining's CEO had the following to say regarding exploration upside:

"So, when we look at that reserve we used in the Feasibility Study (~3.2 million ounces of gold) and the resource we have of 7.4 million ounces of gold. When we look at the other drilling that we've done proximal to the existing resource deeper down-plunge we have holes that extend the deposit another 1,400 meters below the existing resource - we can see a mine that in time will be a lot bigger than that 7.4 million ounces. It's not going to surprise me to see that the total global resource doubles over the course of the next five to ten years as it gets into production and additional work is done. The deposit may grow to 10 million ounces just above that 1,200 meter level."

- Osisko Mining CEO, John Burzynski, Q2 2023

While I think 10 million ounces above the 1,200 meter level might be a stretch, I think that 11-13 million ounces at Windfall alone combined with Golden Bear (discovery to the north of Windfall) is a possibility and would support a ~20 year mine life assuming a 55% conversion rate to reserves. And while the focus has been on infill drilling and we didn't receive as much news-flow last year, 2024 should be a much more exciting year with a 35,000 meter drill program underway on the Urban-Barry properties as part of the Bonterra JV deal, with the current focus being on Moss, with Osisko noting that "a historical intercept of high-grade mineralization in prior Bonterra drilling has been interpreted by Osisko's exploration team to potentially represent the Lynx mineralized system seen at the Windfall Project."

Besides drilling at Moss, a 30,000 meter program is underway on Gold Fields and Osisko's land package, with one target being a high potential area in the hanging wall of the Bank Fault just 1.5 kilometers northeast of the Lynx Zone at Windfall. In addition, the company will follow up at Fox and Golden Bear, all while drills continue to turn at Lynx, Triple Lynx, and Lynx 4, with the goal of expanding the mineralized footprint with new discoveries.

Hence, I would expect an exciting 12 months ahead, with drilling being more impactful from a resource growth now that much of the infill drilling has been completed, with a shift in focus from proving up ounces and converting existing ounces to reserves to finding new ounces. And it's a bonus that Gold Fields will be responsible for funding the first ~$60 million of regional exploration as part of the partnership.

3. Gold Price

As for the gold price, Osisko used a gold price assumption of $1,600/oz in its 2022 Feasibility Study, yet the project still boasted an incredible 34% internal rate of return. And while using a low gold price assumption to confirm the economics makes sense, it's looking like these gold price assumptions are far too conservative over the mine life, which is expected to start in 2026.

In fact, even an $1,875/oz gold price assumption which I have used in my assumptions is looking conservative in the 2026 and forward period, with gold averaging $2,060/oz year-to-date and seeing a pattern of consistently higher lows and higher highs. As for the bigger picture and ignoring the intra-month noise, gold broke out to new all-time highs in 2022, spent two years with a healthy pullback consolidating these gains, and made a new all-time closing high last year, and has since added to these gains.

Hence, I would argue that assuming an average gold price of $2,200/oz in the 2026-2036 (Osisko has used $1,600/oz) is not a stretch at all, but I prefer to be conservative on gold price when modeling fair value assumptions and take any upside as a bonus.

Gold Yearly Chart - TC2000

4. Throughput Expansion

While the project is designed to process 3,400 tonnes per day, I would not be shocked to see Gold Fields and Osisko look to optimize the mill to increase throughput to a more consistent rate of at least 4,000 tonnes per day once by 2030. This is because there is already evidence of potential satellite opportunities like Golden Bear that could supplement the planned mine production rate of 3,400 tonnes per day, and even assuming a lower blended grade of ~8.0 grams per tonne of gold if Golden Bear is not as robust as Windfall, a 4,000 tonne per day throughput rate at 93% recoveries would push average annual production closer to ~430,000 ounces which assumes no positive grade reconciliation on top of that base grade assumption.

Obviously, there's no guarantee that the Windfall Partnership pursues a throughput expansion, and modeling this into the mine plan in 2030 might be premature. However, Gold Fields has been looking for a large-scale Tier-1 operation evidenced by its bids for Kirkland Lake Gold and Yamana Gold, and I don't imagine it added a new jurisdiction in Canada simply to produce ~150,000 ounces per annum even if at industry-leading margins. Instead, I think Gold Fields' vision here is similar to what Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has done at Island Gold, which is continuing to drill aggressively and build up the resource and ultimately get it to a size where it makes to pull forward ounces with a much higher production rate and or find another stand-alone Windfall to compliment Windfall #1.

Hence, with higher throughput when coupled with incremental satellite feed and or higher production rates at Windfall offering relatively low capex growth to push production closer to 200,000 attributable ounces, I would think this would be pursued once operations have been optimized and are running smoothly for the first few years. And what benefits Gold Fields will benefit Osisko, suggesting that while the base case is Osisko being a ~150,000 ounce per annum producer, I wouldn't rule out 190,000 to 220,000 ounces per annum post-2030 (380,000 to 440,000 ounces on a 100% basis at Windfall) which would result in significant growth in cash flow per share, especially if Osisko uses its free cash flow to buy back shares and reduce its share count if the market continues to place a low multiple on the stock.

In summary, this is a deposit that has significant upside potential on grade and throughput and could end up looking much more robust when optimized, similar to Fruta del Norte, which has performed well above expectations in Ecuador under Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCQX:LUGDF).

5. Regional Potential

From a regional standpoint, Osisko has multiple targets that it hasn't spent time following up on within 10 kilometers of Windfall Main and is sitting on a land package (2,400 square kilometers) that dwarfs the Val d'Or Mining Camp in scale. Obviously, this does not imply that Osisko can find another five or ten Windfalls on its land package. Still, given this team's track record of exploration success and the mineral endowment of Windfall, I wouldn't count out the possibility that the company is sitting on another monster discovery, given the sheer size of this land package. For now, though, the focus appears to be on Golden Bear, which hit 6.7 meters at 27.4 grams per tonne gold just 1 kilometer north of Windfall. A look at Golden Bear's drilling is shown below, with multiple 10+ gram per tonne intercepts in a brief drill program on this target just north of Windfall.

Golden Bear Discovery & Other Discoveries (Fox + Fox West) - Company Website Golden Bear Drilling - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Additional Golden Bear intercepts were as follows:

OSK-UB-21261: 2.00 meters of 62.15 grams per tonne gold.

OSK-UB-21273: 2.00 meters of 67.1 grams per tonne gold.

As for bigger scale potential, the below map shows the sheer size of the company's land package, and it's important to note that the ~2,300 square kilometer land package (ex-BTR claims) has been barely drill tested, with Osisko focusing on a ~6 square kilometer area at Windfall to date given that when uncovering a 7.0+ million ounce deposit at industry-leading grades with new zones being added each year, it was hard to justify taking drills off the property. However, the company's land package is actually larger than the Val d'Or Camp, which has produced over 100 million ounces of gold, and includes multiple operating mines like LaRonde, Canadian Malartic, Lamaque, Goldex, Kiena and Westwood.

And while this doesn't imply that Osisko is going to find another 10 million ounces of gold let alone produce one-tenth of what's been produced to the south, it's certainly in a favorable position in Agnico's backyard with land that many majors would love to have in terms of hoping to make the next major discovery in Canada, explaining why Gold Fields jumped at the opportunity to partner here.

Windfall Mining Group Land Package (2,300 square kilometers, or 2,500 square kilometers with BTR Option) - Company Website

"As it stands right now with our 7.4 million ounce total all combined resource, it is the largest high grade underground deposit ever found in Quebec in the last 100 years of exploration. It's located in a similar Archaean Greenstone belt to the well-known or at least better known Val D'Or camps and Timmins camps, both of which have produced over 100 million ounces in the last 100 years. There's really no difference between the potential for the Windfall belt. It's just been less explored, literally a fraction of the exploration of the last 100 years as those other belts."

- Osisko Mining CEO, John Burzynski, Windfall JV Conference Call.

Obviously, it's hard to put a value on the regional potential here is until it's drilled, but I think it's fair to assign $400 million in value on a 100% basis for regional upside or $200 million attributable to Osisko. However, I think the regional value will easily exceed this figure looking out over the next decade especially given the benefit of sunk costs, with any new high-grade discovery within 50 kilometers of Windfall being that much more valuable given that there's already a mill waiting for any extra ore at the Windfall site.

And with a team that's just uncovered the best undeveloped gold asset in Canada from a grade/scale standpoint, I certainly don't think it's a stretch to assume they can do it again on this massive land package and find a mini Windfall or a Windfall 2.0, but this time around it will be with a flat to declining share count (ability to use cash flow from operations to fund drilling vs. financing), resulting in significant growth in NAV per share if they're successful.

Track Record

Osisko has disclosed that its next steps are an Environmental Impact Assessment in early 2023 and financing, with a hope of making a positive construction decision and being fully permitted by early 2025. That timeline would allow for the first gold pour at Windfall by Q2 2026 conservatively, based on the company's discussion of a ~12 month construction schedule.

Some investors might believe this timeline is too aggressive for a project that's yet to receive permits, but we're now 12 months into the permitting phase which began in March 2023 (expected to take 18 months or 20-22 months under more conservative assumptions) and Osisko 1.0 entered a similar stage of development roughly fifteen years ago at Canadian Malartic (now owned by Agnico Eagle), but one that was much more complex given that it had to move a town and construct a much larger ~55,000 tonne per day plant and associated infrastructure (16x the size of Windfall's plant). Notably, it began town relocation in Q3 2008 and produced its gold by April 2011, with one year to permit and ~18 months for a much larger build.

Canadian Malartic 1.0 next to Town vs. Windfall Site (Remote) - Osisko 1.0 Presentation Town Relocation - Osisko 1.0 Presentation

As the image above shows, Osisko 1.0 had to relocate over 200 residential homes and five institutional buildings, a significant difference vs. the company's relatively small footprint for a small scale ~3,400 tonne per day underground operation in a more remote area southwest of Chibougamau in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of northwest Quebec, roughly 270 kilometers from Val d'Or. Hence, with much less surface disruption, I don't think the 18-month permitting process is unreasonable, nor is the 12-month construction timeline, and I would expect strong support for the project. This is because Windfall will generate over $6.0 billion in projected gross revenue, it has a relatively small environmental footprint, and will create ~700 direct permanent jobs during operation for the province of Quebec.

Finally, Osisko has already completed significant underground development (13+ kilometers), and the company constructed Malartic on a tight schedule on its own with a larger and more complex build. So, with a partner in Gold Fields that just came off a massive build at Salares Norte in Chile and Osisko being an experienced team that build Malartic roughly fifteen years ago, I wouldn't bet against the company when it comes to its more aggressive timelines and I think planning for a May 2026 gold pour is a very reasonable timeline to use, which adds three months to be conservative to the Windfall Partnership's updated timeline which appears to be Q1 2026.

Windfall Site - Company Website

Valuation

Based on ~420 million fully diluted shares (includes Northern Star convertible debentures) and a share price of US$1.82, Osisko trades at a market cap of ~$765 million. This makes it one of the higher market cap developers in the sector ahead of names like New Found Gold Corp. (NFGC) and Snowline Gold Corp. (OTCQB:SNWGF). However, Osisko is unique because it is the closest to full production of the three companies, it has one of the highest-grade undeveloped gold projects globally of its scale, and its already fully financed for construction following the Gold Fields deal with the company paying Osisko Mining ~$480 million for a 50% interest in the project.

And even if we assume a higher total cost to completion (pre-construction and construction costs) of ~$840 million vs. the previous estimate of ~$790 million, Osisko's cash balance will cover it for construction of its share of Windfall, meaning it won't need to do an equity raise as part of a larger financing package to build its project like Skeena and Rupert.

Osisko Mining Balance Sheet (CAD) - Company Filings

Besides the benefit of being fully financed for mine construction and having a strong partner in a top-10 gold miner by scale (Gold Fields), the Windfall Project is unique because it continues to churn out some of the most impressive intercepts globally, including a sector-best intercept of 2.0 meters at 13,634 grams per tonne of gold or 25,000+ gram-meters.

Meanwhile, the company is one of the few developers that looks to have 10-12 million ounce potential long-term from a resource standpoint long-term (100% basis) on its flagship asset, which I would expect to command a premium with projects of this scale and grade being very rare, especially with many of the most significant discoveries globally made already. Hence, I would ultimately expect Osisko to trade at 1.1x NPV (5%) once in production, and I don't think it's unreasonable at all to assign $200 million in attributable exploration upside at Windfall for its regional potential.

So, what's a fair value for the stock?

Based on what I believe to be conservative assumptions, Windfall's After-Tax NPV (6.5%) comes in at ~$2.18 billion or ~$1,090 million attributable to Osisko Mining. And while I have increased the mine plan from 10 years to 15 years, I think this is more than achievable given that there's over 3.5 million ounces of resources outside of reserves assuming no further resource growth and I would argue a 60% conversion rate is low for a deposit of this caliber.

Plus, it also assumes no new ounces are proven up either near-mine or regionally which we already know is not likely the case with drilling 600 meters down-plunge of Lynx 4 hitting 3.5 meters at 81.8 grams per tonne of gold, and multiple high-grade intercepts at below the 1,200 meter cut-off. Meanwhile, I have assumed an expansion in year 5 by 20% to 4,000 tonnes per day, which I don't see as that much of a stretch either given that I expect the mine plan to be optimized as resources continue to grow. Countering this, I have assumed higher operating costs and higher sustaining capital related to inflationary pressures.

Using what I believe to be a fair P/NAV multiple of 1.1x for Osisko once it's in production given that Tier-1 producers typically trade at a premium to NAV, this translates to a fair value for Osisko of $1,200 million. If we add to this $200 million in regional exploration upside and subtract out $180 million in corporate G&A, this translates to a fair value for Osisko of $1.22 billion. After dividing by 420 million fully diluted shares, Osisko's fair value comes in at US$2.90.

This points to a 59% upside from a current share price of US$1.82, but I would argue that the average gold price assumption of $1,875/oz from 2027 to 2041 is very conservative, with the After-Tax NPV (6.5%) increasing to ~$2.30 billion at $1,950/oz gold ($1.15 billion attributable) or a fair value of US$3.06 using the same assumptions. Finally, the fair value at spot gold prices comes in at US$3.35.

It's also important to note that investors are getting exposure to a massive land package with the potential for new discoveries (Gold Fields has committed to sole fund up to ~$60 million to regional drilling as part of the JV agreement), and the discovery of a new mini-Windfall could lead to a meaningful re-rating in the stock. Hence, with the valuation more than supported by its 50% stake in Windfall and free upside on the rest of the district where the company has already hit high-grade mineralization at multiple targets and plans to drill aggressively. I see Osisko as a unique way to get leverage to the gold price in a developer story with a fraction of the risk of its developer peers.

Obviously, there are developers out there with higher upside to fair value and Osisko is not the most undervalued gold developer out there today. However, Osisko is one of the most attractive developers on a risk-adjusted basis as I see mining at Windfall being a matter of when, not if, and Windfall is somewhat of a unicorn in terms of grade and scale for Tier-1 jurisdiction discoveries with the only real comparable in North America among undeveloped deposits being Fourmile (owned by Barrick). In addition, I would argue that Osisko Mining is to developers what Kirkland Lake Gold and Alamos Gold were/are to the producer space, with a simple, low jurisdictional risk and high-margin story with core mines better than the sector average. In fact, it's very rare to see a clean developer story that checks all the following boxes:

operating costs expected to be in the bottom quartile of cost curve (Osisko Mining: sub $850/oz AISC). a large high-grade resource (Osisko Mining: 7.4 million ounce resource at ~9.0 grams per tonne of gold). average annual production of 300,000+ ounces per annum. Tier-1 ranked jurisdiction (Osisko: Quebec). fully financed for construction. a team with a track record of construction/operations with management having previously owned Canada's 2nd largest gold mine, Canadian Malartic.

The only two similar stories in the past couple of years that check most of these boxes are Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCPK:ARGTF) and G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTC:GMINF), with G Mining checking boxes #1, #5 and #6, and Artemis checking boxes #1, #3, #4, #5 and #6. Both stocks have massively outperformed their peers, and while Artemis has a significant resource base to check box #2, it's not nearly as high-grade as Osisko Mining even if it does have an attractive grade and strip ratio for a large-scale open-pit project.

Hence, for investors looking for developer exposure, I would expect Osisko Mining to stand out and attract significant capital once permits are in hand later this year and with the potential for share price appreciation ahead of that if the company has any luck drilling the Moss target, which is nestled up against the Bank Fault like Lynx, and/or other regional targets.

Moss Showing

Summary

Osisko Mining continues to hang out near multi-year lows despite continued growth in its resource/reserve base, having a 50% ownership in one of the best unmined deposits globally and having considerable exploration upside on its massive land package.

And I would be shocked if this prices last, given that Osisko Mining will be a go-to name when sentiment returns to the sector, with it previously powering off its lows with 60%+ rallies in short periods after its found its bottom. For this reason, I have recently started a position in Osisko Mining Inc. stock below US$1.85 and see as one of the lower-risk ways to get significant leverage to the gold price that the development stage companies offer.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.