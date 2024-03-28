Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 28, 2024 2:54 PM ETDarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) Stock
DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kat Parrella - Investor Relations
Erez Raphael - Chief Executive Officer
Rick Anderson - President
Ofer Leidner - Co-Founder, Twill
Tomer Ben-Kiki - Co-Founder, Twill

Conference Call Participants

David Grossman - Stifel
Charles Padala - Lifesci Advisors

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the DarioHealth Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Kat Parrella, Investor Relations Manager.

Kat Parrella

Thank you, operator and good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us today for a discussion of DarioHealth's fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. Leading the call today will be Erez Raphael, CEO of DarioHealth. He'll be joined by Rick Anderson, President. After the prepared remarks, we will open the call for Q&A, where we will be joined by Twill co-founders, Tomer Ben-Kiki and Ofer Leidner. An audio recording and webcast replay for this call will also be available online as detailed in the press release invite for this call. For the benefit of those who may be listening to the replay or archived webcast, this call is being held on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

This morning, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, a copy of the release can be found on the Investor Relations page of DarioHealth's website. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected as a result of changing market trends, reduced demand or the competitive nature of DarioHealth's industry. Such forward-looking statements and their implications may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements discussed on this call are

