Oi S.A. (OIBZQ) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 28, 2024
Oi S.A. (OTC:OIBZQ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cristiane Barretto - Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Mateus Bandeira - Chief Executive Officer
Thalles Paixão - Chief Legal Officer
Rogerio Takayanagi - Head of Strategy & Transformation
Luis Plaster - Chief Investor Relations Officer

Conference Call Participants

Leonardo Olmos - UBS

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining Oi S.A.'s Fourth Quarter Results in 2023. We’d like to inform you that this video conference is being held in Portuguese and simultaneously translated into English. In order to listen to the translation, click on the interpretation icon at the bottom of the screen and choose your preferred language, Portuguese or English. We'd also like to inform you that this video conference is being recorded, and it will be made available later on the company's Investor Relations website.

During the company's presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Should you wish to ask a question, please click on the Q&A icon at the bottom of the screen and write your name and company to join the queue. After the presentation, we’ll start the Q&A session.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Mrs. Cristiane Barretto, our CFO at Oi. Please, Mrs. Cristiane.

Cristiane Barretto

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our fourth quarter conference call. I'd like to introduce our new CEO, Mateus Bandeira. This is the first time he’s interacting with the market. Mateus took office as the CEO on the 1st of February and has been participating actively on our operational agenda, having meetings with creditors and regulatory discussions with Anatel and with the Federal Court. Mateus has wealth of experience in managing transformation restructuring companies. Thalles Paixão, our Legal Officer is also going to be joining the call.

