All Or Nothing Comes Back

Bespoke Investment Group
  • Although the S&P 500 is ending the week little changed (as of this writing it is trading 7 bps higher today), yesterday's gain came in at a more impressive 86 bps.
  • Besides the size of the move higher was that the gain occurred on very strong breadth with the S&P 500 registering an "All or Nothing Day".
  • Recently, all-or-nothing days have been hard to come by. On a rolling 200-day basis, only 4.5% of days have registered such readings.

Although the S&P 500 is ending the week little changed (as of this writing it is trading 7 bps higher today), yesterday's gain came in at a more impressive 86 bps. Besides the size of the move higher was that the

Bespoke Investment Group
