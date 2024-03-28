kynny/iStock via Getty Images

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC), a supplier of equipment and other solutions for the semiconductor and LED markets, has not done all that much for well over a year now. The stock has rallied at times, only to be followed by selloffs and vice versa. The result is a stock that has essentially gone sideways. KLIC was put into its current predicament by the ending of the last upturn in the semiconductor industry and it will likely take another upturn to get KLIC out of its current predicament. Why will be covered next.

KLIC stays within a range

A previous article from October 2023 rated KLIC a Hold after concluding that while the stock was due for a rebound after falling for a couple of months, which some may have argued warranted taking a shot at long KLIC, the stock would have a hard time sustaining a rally once the stock got closer to the $60 region. So if KLIC was to deserve an upgrade, it would have to show more than what it had shown up to that point. Furthermore, the prior Hold rating does not warrant a revision for reasons that will now be discussed.

Source: Thinkorswim app

The chart above shows that while KLIC did go on to decline a bit more in late October, the stock went on a major rally over the next two months, which got KLIC to a high of $56.27 on December 26, 2023, before the rally ended. This is another piece of evidence resistance exists at or near $60 as mentioned previously.

The stock went from the September 2021 high of $75.29 to the October 2022 low of $35.95 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the aforementioned move is $60.26, which is within pennies of the current 52-weeks high of $60.20. KLIC is facing resistance, as shown by the repeating topping out in the same price region.

Moreover, the stock has struggled in 2024. Most stocks have done well in 2024 with the stock market in record territory, but KLIC is an exception with its stock down 10.6% YTD after closing at $48.91 on March 25, 2024. The stock has essentially gone sideways for over a year and the chart below suggests this could continue for a while longer.

Source: Thinkorswim app

KLIC bottomed in March 2020 at $16.91 and it peaked in July 2021 at $75.29, but the stock is now in consolidation mode. Note the higher lows and lower highs, a pattern that puts the stock on a collision course. The stock may be consolidating before its next move, which could come in the form of a break and rally to the upside, a continuation of the previous uptrend. However, convergence is not likely in the short term. This suggests more sideways action in the short term.

How far is KLIC from the next industry upturn?

The last chart shows how KLIC rallied as a boom in the semiconductor market got underway in late 2020, but the stock retreated as the upturn transitioned into a downturn. This downturn has led to a drop in demand for KLIC, which found its way back to the top and bottom line. In the most recent annual report or FY2023, revenue declined by 50.6% YoY or more than half from $1,503.6M in FY2022 to $742.5M in FY2023, and non-GAAP EPS fell by 75.6% YoY from $7.45 in FY2022 to $1.82 in FY2023.

Semiconductor stocks tend to be cyclical and this is especially true of a stock like KLIC. This is because KLIC supplies equipment that is needed to expand production, including in such areas as advanced packaging. In an upturn, chip production goes up, but the opposite happens in a downturn and KLIC is affected accordingly. KLIC tends to see bigger declines in the top and the bottom line than most during an industry downturn and the recent numbers reflect this. On the other hand, KLIC tends to outperform during an upturn in the industry with huge gains in the top and bottom line.

Still, while the pace of the decline has decelerated, a positive sign things are starting to stabilize, there is no evidence an upturn is around the corner. In the most recent report of Q1 FY2024, KLIC posted non-GAAP EPS of $0.30 on revenue of $171.2M, both down QoQ and YoY. In terms of GAAP, KLIC achieved net income of $9.3M or $0.16 per share.

The main difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP number is the latter's exclusion of stock compensation expense in the amount of $7.86M. Note that EPS got a boost from ongoing stock buybacks. KLIC ended with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $709.66M on the balance sheet, less than $759.40M in the preceding quarter, with no long-term debt. The table below shows the numbers for Q1 FY2024.

(Unit: $1000, except for EPS and shares) (GAAP) Q1 FY2024 Q4 FY2023 Q1 FY2023 QoQ YoY Revenue 171,189 202,320 176,233 (15.4%) (2.9%) Gross margin 46.7% 47.4% 50.4% (70bps) (370bps) Operating margin 1.0% 9.6% 6.7% (860bps) (570bps) Income (loss) from operations 1,693 19,474 11,822 (91.3%) (85.7%) Net income 9,293 23,357 14,589 (60.2%) (36.3%) EPS 0.16 0.41 0.25 (61.0%) (36.0%) Weighted average shares outstanding 57,023K 57,408K 57,729K (0.67%) (1.22%) (Non-GAAP) Operating margin 6.4% 13.0% 11.5% (660bps) (510bps) Income from operations 10,897 26,284 20,219 (58.5%) (46.1%) Net income 16,981 29,409 21,768 (42.3%) (22.0%) EPS 0.30 0.51 0.37 (41.2%) (18.9%) Weighted average shares outstanding 57,023K 57,408K 57,729K (0.67%) (1.22%) Click to enlarge

Source: KLIC

Furthermore, while KLIC has yet to announce a date for the release of the Q2 FY2024 report, the Q2 report is most likely to come in May and it is expected to come in flattish. Guidance calls for Q2 FY2024 revenue of $160-180M, a decline of 1.7% YoY at the midpoint. The forecast sees GAAP EPS of $0.13, plus or minus 10%, a decline of 50% YoY at the midpoint, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.25, plus or minus 10%, a decline of 34.2% YoY at the midpoint.

Q2 FY2024 (guidance) Q2 FY2023 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $160-180M $173.0M (1.7%) GAAP EPS $0.13, +/- 10% $0.26 (50.0%) Non-GAAP EPS $0.25, +/- 10% $0.38 (34.2%) Click to enlarge

Source: KLIC

KLIC had to revise the outlook due to unexpected headwinds

Keep in mind that KLIC had suggested during a past earnings call last year that FY2024 would be much better than FY2023, which was clearly a year to forget. But the numbers thus far for FY2024 are not very encouraging.

"So those are all signs pointing out towards a much stronger FY '24, particularly in the second half"

KLIC had actually called for the March quarter or Q2 FY2024 to see improved demand, followed by an even stronger second half. Note that H2 tends to be stronger than H1 due to seasonal factors.

"Furthermore, based on discussions with customers, external forecasts and gradually improving utilization data, we anticipate a moderate demand improvement into the March quarter and stronger second-half driven recovery."

However, as shown earlier, Q2 FY2024 guidance calls for a sequential decline in the top and the bottom line at the midpoint, which is a disappointment after previous statements from KLIC called for sequential growth.

"So our Q1 FY '24 guidance actually is in line with our historical average. So that's Q1. So Q2, from all our current view and the customers' feedback, we will see a sequential growth."

All this implies demand is worse than KLIC had anticipated, which is reflected in the worse-than-expected guidance from KLIC. Reason why management added some color as to why the first half of FY2024 is weaker than it previously suggested it would be. From the Q1 FY2024 earnings call:

"Turning to the end-market review, we continue to see signs of broader cyclical improvement, and also anticipate gradual recovery through the fiscal year. Seasonal dynamics impacted our December quarter results, as expected, this effect was most pronounced within General Semiconductor. Here, we experienced softer demand due to seasonal patterns which affected the Ball Bonding business, and softer power semiconductor market conditions which affected our Wedge Bonding business. The power semiconductor market is going through a period of inventory and capacity digestion causing a near-term headwind in Wedge Bonding.

Source: KLIC earnings call

How the next 12 months could play out for KLIC

KLIC acknowledges that H1 FY2024 has not turned out the way it anticipated.

"So actually, first half was weaker compared to our original thinking."

Still, KLIC is still looking for improvement in the coming quarters, although it might take longer to get here.

"We currently anticipate overall end market demand will return to a more normalized level by the end of fiscal 2024 and continue well into fiscal 2025."

KLIC has achieved non-GAAP EPS of $1.74 on a TTM basis, and if KLIC grows earnings by about 10% in the next 12 months, based on the outlook of normalized market demand by the end of FY2024 as provided by KLIC, then KLIC could earn an estimated $1.91 in the next 12 months. This translates to a non-GAAP P/E ratio of 25.6x on a forward basis and 28.1x on a trailing basis with the stock priced at $48.91. In comparison, the averages for the last five years are 21.5x and 20.1x, respectively.

Investor takeaways

KLIC has seen its stock stay on hold for over a year and all signs point to that continuing for a while longer. If KLIC is to break out of it, it will most likely be due to clear signs the current industry downturn is starting to transition into the next upturn. There was some anticipation at the start of 2024 that might happen in 2024, including suggestions from KLIC itself, but it appears demand is weaker than anticipated at the start of 2024.

This is reflected in the current guidance for Q2 FY2024. Q2 FY2024 was supposed to see sequential growth along with improving demand, but actual guidance calls for another decline in the top and bottom line due to weaker-than-expected demand. KLIC was forced to revise its expectations for the year, but KLIC is still holding out the possibility demand will get better later in the year.

Remember that if or when there is an upturn, KLIC is likely to see earnings explode, similar to past upturns. Recall how KLIC earned just $0.95 on sales of $623.2M in FY2020, which soared to a stunning $7.45 on revenue of $1,503.6M just two years later in FY2022. As a result, the stock soared on the back of outstanding earnings growth few are able to match.

Upturns carry extra weight for a stock like KLIC due to their ability to change earnings and thus the trajectory of the stock. The reverse is also true. Earnings collapse during downturns, which is what is currently the case at KLIC. So while earnings are down at the moment, they can very quickly reverse, provided demand is there.

The next guidance could carry additional importance as a result. If the next guidance shows clear signs demand is improving and the next industry upturn is on the horizon, the stock could break out of the holding pattern it has been stuck in for quite some time. On the other hand, if the next guidance resembles the latest one, the stock is almost certain to remain in the doldrums as it has been for over a year.

KLIC has not done all that much since the last article from six months ago and I remain neutral on KLIC since it is likely it will stay that way for a while longer. The charts point to a stock that is still consolidating. KLIC itself has yet to see a clear improvement in demand, let alone signs the next industry upturn is near. On the contrary, KLIC saw weakness in places it did not expect to. The stock is no bargain with multiples where they are.

Bottom line, there is not much to be excited about at this time. The stock is likely to continue to head sideways despite the volatility in the stock for reasons mentioned earlier in the article. KLIC is most likely to break out of this pattern if or when there is another upturn in the semiconductor industry. That one has yet to arrive, and might actually take longer to get here, so KLIC is likely to continue to hibernate.