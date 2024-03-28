Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQSSF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCPK:VQSSF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Audrey Liu - Corporate Finance Controller
Sebastien Paré - CEO
Susan Sumner - President and COO
Alexie Edwards - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Today, we are hosting a conference call to discuss the 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results for VIQ Solutions, Inc. [Operator Instructions].

Your host for today is Audrey Liu, Corporate Finance Controller for VIQ. Please go ahead.

Audrey Liu

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to VIQ Solutions 2023 fourth quarter and full year results conference call.

Before we begin, I would like to point out that certain statements made on today's call contain forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks uncertainties and other factors. For a complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing VIQ, we refer you to the company's MD&A and other continuous disclosure filings, which are available on SEDAR at sedar.com. As a reminder, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

With us today, we have Sebastien Paré, CEO; Susan Sumner, President and COO; and Alexie Edwards, CFO of VIQ.

I will now turn the call over to Sebastien Paré to begin.

Sebastien Paré

Thank you, Audrey. Welcome, everyone, to our fourth quarter of 2024 earnings calls.

I would like to call 2023, the year of clearing the way forward to 2024. While the year's results reflect the challenges of the year, Q4 represents the way forward to our return to positive EBITDA in 2024.

This progression was not a small feat. We pulled through the remaining legacy of the pandemic, with capacity adjustments that rebounded in Q4. We committed and executed aggressive cutting measures to meet our commitments to positive EBITDA. We began AI migrations in

