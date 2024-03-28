Sergey Pakulin/iStock via Getty Images

I've covered the Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) several times in the past. I've generally focused on the fund, its characteristics and fundamentals. In this article, I'll be comparing MLPX with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE), a broader energy equity index.

Strategy and Holdings Comparison - MLPX Slight Winner

Both funds focus on U.S. energy equities, with some differences in their approach.

XLE is a simple U.S. energy equity index ETF, investing in all S&P 500 energy stocks. These include integrated oil majors, midstream energy companies, refineries, and the like. By virtue of only investing in S&P 500 stocks, the fund only invests in large-caps, excluding mid-caps and small-caps. It is a market-cap weighted index and fund.

Owing to the industry's small size and top-heavy structure, XLE's portfolio is quite small and concentrated. The fund only invests in 23 different companies, with Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) accounting for almost 40% of its portfolio. Broader equity indexes are much more diversified.

XLE

MLPX is a simple U.S. midstream energy index ETF, exclusively investing in companies focusing on the transportation, distribution, and storage of energy products. The fund invests in both standard C-corps and MLPs. For regulatory reasons, the fund focuses on the former. Doing so means no taxes for the fund, and no K-1s for investors.

MLPX has a similar number of holdings to XLE, with investments in 25 different companies. Weights are much more balanced too. Diversification is on net lower, however, due to focusing on a specific energy industry niche, instead of the industry as a whole.

MLPX

Both funds are exposed to energy prices, for obvious reasons. Expect both funds to outperform when prices increase, as was the case in 2021.

Data by YCharts

Expect both to underperform when prices decrease, as was the case in 2021. Energy prices tend to decrease during recessions, although inflationary recessions do occur, and seem much more likely now than in the past.

Data by YCharts

Although both funds are exposed to energy prices, magnitudes differ.

Some midstream energy companies, especially the larger ones, are much less exposed to energy prices than the industry average. Enbridge (ENB), for instance, derives about 98% of its revenues from cost-of-service contracts for use of its facilities. These contracts have effectively zero commodity price exposure, and most are signed by investment-grade counterparties to boot.

Enbridge

Most energy companies have much more exposure to energy prices than Enbridge. Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), for instance, sell their oil and natural gas at market prices, not through cost-of-service contracts. There is generally some hedging, but it is rarely total, or long-lasting. Overall, their business models and revenue streams are very different from those of Enbridge and similar midstream companies.

Due to the above, midstream energy companies have much less exposure to energy prices than average. As an example, compare the earnings of Enbridge and The Williams Companies (WMB) with those of Exxon and Chevron during 2020, when oil prices collapsed. Exxon and Chevron's earnings collapsed, Enbridge and WMB's earnings slightly decreased. Midstream does have some exposure to energy prices, but much, much less than average.

Data by YCharts

Stable, resilient revenues and earnings are a significant advantage of midstream energy companies.

On a more negative note, the market somewhat discounts the above, with most midstream energy companies seeing significant losses when oil prices decline. Enbridge and Williams both saw double-digit losses during early 2020, for instance. Shareholder losses were somewhat lower than those of Exxon and Chevron, but still quite significant, and much greater than financial losses.

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, and notwithstanding the above, the more stable, resilient revenues and earnings of midstream energy companies are a significant benefit to their investors. Fundamentals matter, especially long-term.

Valuation Comparison - XLE Slight Winner

Right now, energy is the cheapest industry on an earnings basis, with a 10.8x PE ratio compared to 19.5x for the S&P 500 as a whole.

JPMorgan Guide to the Markets

Both funds trade with comparatively cheap valuations too, as expected. XLE is a bit cheaper than MLPX right now, but as the fund is much more exposed to energy prices, conditions could easily change in the coming months.

Morningstar - Table by Author

As both funds trade at discounted prices and valuations, both could see significant capital gains assuming these normalize. XLE's cheaper valuations means potentially higher gains but, in my opinion, the main determinant here would be energy prices. Meaning, XLE could see higher gains if prices skyrocket, with valuations being a more minor issue.

Dividend Comparison - MLPX Clear Winner

Both funds offer investors above-average dividend yields, due to structural and market issues.

Midstream energy companies tend to generate significant excess cash-flows from their operations and pipelines. Said cash is generally distributed to shareholders as dividends or distributions, with most midstream companies sporting good yields, some great ones. MLPX itself yields 4.9%, quite a bit higher than the equity average.

Data by YCharts

The dividend growth track-record of most midstream energy companies is good. This is particularly true of the larger, more blue-chip companies in the space, including Enbridge and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD). This is generally less true of the smaller players, especially the smaller MLPs. MLPX focuses on the former so its overall dividend growth track-record is quite good, with strong growth since inception, and for most time periods. There have been dividend cuts in the past, however, most recently in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Seeking Alpha

Due to the strong track-records of the larger midstream energy companies, I believe that further dividend growth is likely. In simple terms, companies like Enbridge and EPD have the business models, management teams, and financials to support at least some growth moving forward, so growth seems likely.

Energy companies have chosen to distribute excess cash-flows to shareholders through a combination of dividends and buybacks. In fact, dividend and buyback yields for the energy industry are about twice as high as those of the S&P 500.

JPMorgan Guide to the Markets

XLE itself yields 3.1%, around 2.0% more than the S&P 500, but almost 2.0% less than MLPX. MLPX and XLE both offer investors above-average yields, which benefit investors in several important ways.

The dividends themselves boost returns, a significant, straightforward benefit for investors. Seems obvious, but still important to mention.

Distributing cash to shareholders is somewhat safer than CAPEX, insofar as the latter does not always end up being profitable or beneficial for investors. Building a billion-dollar pipeline does not guarantee billions in profits. Distributing billions as dividends does guarantee investors receiving billions in cash. The industry wasted hundreds of billions during the 2010s in excessive CAPEX, so these issues are of significant relevance and importance.

Dividends are a comparatively safe source of returns, insofar as these are not dependent on what the market thinks or does. Even if building said billion-dollar pipeline does result in significant profits, there is no guarantee that the market will reward the company with a higher share price. Distributing billions as dividends, however, does mean that investors will receive billions in dividends. This is of particular relevance for more unpopular industries, including energy. Dividends are not dependent on market sentiment in any way, shape, or form, which makes them a comparatively safe source of returns.

Dividends leverage cheap industry valuations by boosting returns. As a somewhat exaggerated example, a company trading with a 1.0x PE ratio could easily pay a 50% dividend yield, ensuring significant shareholder returns. A company trading with a 100.0x PE ratio could barely afford a 1% yield, for very mediocre returns. MLPX and XLE are both only moderately cheaper than broader equity indexes so the benefits are much smaller, but still important.

Morningstar - Table by Author

Dividends might also provide something of a psychological benefit to some investors. Investors might have an easier time withstanding a double-digit drawdown with a juicy dividend than without one.

Both MLPX and XLE offer investors above-average yields, an important benefit. MLPX's 4.9% yield is quite a bit higher than XLE's 3.1% yield, an important advantage of the former over the latter.

Performance Comparison - MLPX Slight Winner

Both funds have reasonable enough performance track-records, with important caveats.

XLE has outperformed the S&P 500 since inception, but inconsistently so, and with much greater volatility. Outperformance was due to outstanding returns during periods of rising energy prices, including from 2000 to 2015, and since the pandemic. XLE has seen sustained periods of significant underperformance too, including from 2015 to 2021.

Data by YCharts

MLPX has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 since inception, almost entirely due to bad timing. The fund was created in 2013, a couple of years before a long commodity price crunch. Returns would have been much stronger with better timing. Being created before would have meant experiencing significant gains, being later avoiding losses and stagnation.

Data by YCharts

On a more positive note, MLPX has outperformed XLE since inception. Remember that XLE has outperformed the S&P 500 since its inception too. Timing really matters for these funds.

Data by YCharts

MLPX's performance is also more stable, at least in the medium-term. As an example, the fund started to recover from its pandemic losses sooner.

Data by YCharts

MLPX's strong performance is at least partly due to its above-average dividends and stable, resilient earnings. These should lead to higher returns and lower drawdowns, and that does seem to be the case. So far at least.

Finally, a quick table with more detailed information about each fund's performance.

Seeking Alpha - Table by Author

Conclusion

MLPX compares quite favorably to broader energy equity indexes in several ways. The fund's midstream energy holdings have safer, more resilient earnings, the fund's 4.9% yield is a bit higher, and its overall performance track-record stronger. MLPX seems like a stronger investment opportunity than the average energy equity fund, and is a buy.