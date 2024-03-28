Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apollomics, Inc. (APLM) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Guo Liang Yu - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Sanjeev Redkar - Co-founder, Executive Director and President
Matthew Plunkett - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tim Moore - EF Hutton

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Apollomics Full Year 2023 Results Conference Call. Before we begin, we want to advise you that over the course of the call and question and answer session, forward- looking statements will be made regarding events, trends, business prospects and financial performance which may affect Apollomics future operating results and financial position.

All such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties described under the Risk Factors section, including an Apollomics annual report on form 20-F, registration statement on Form F1, and other reports filed with the securities and Exchange Commission. Apollomics advises you to review these risk factors in considering such statements. Apollomics assumes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends or circumstances after the dates they are made.

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Dr. Guo Liang Yu, Apollomics Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Sir, you may begin.

Guo Liang Yu

Thank you Shannon. Good morning, everyone and thank you for taking the time to join us today as we provide an overview of recent business highlights and discuss our full year 2023 financial results.

Joining me for the call today is Dr. Sanjeev Redkar, our President, Dr. Peony Yu, our Chief Medical Officer and Dr. Matthew Plunkett, our recently appointed Chief Financial Officer who joined us earlier this month. Matt brings to Apollomics an outstanding track record of executive leadership in financial strategy and business development. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to

