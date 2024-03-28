Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stocks Hop Into March At Record Highs, Gold Shines

Mar. 28, 2024 5:15 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, DJI, NDXSPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, INDU, RTY
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
5.68K Followers

Summary

  • Stocks had strong gains in March, with the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 ETFs both rising over 3% and 4% respectively.
  • Energy and Materials sectors performed well, while the Nasdaq 100 ETF underperformed amid a cool-down in the AI momentum trade.
  • Gold reached a fresh all-time high in March, while the S&P 500's forward price-to-earnings multiple is near its highest level in two years.
  • With interest rate cuts likely on the horizon, the party is on with the SPX now selling at near 21 times forward earnings estimates.

Wall Street sign in Lower Manhattan, NYC

georgeclerk

Just as stocks took a big leap into February, they are hopping into the Easter weekend with strong March gains under their belt. Investors' baskets are full of winners no matter where you look. Egg-celent returns were seen in U.S. large caps - the S&P 500 (SP500, SPX, SPY)

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
5.68K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to WisdomTree Investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News