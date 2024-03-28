Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 28, 2024 5:03 PM ETAzul S.A. (AZUL) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.51K Followers

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Thais Haberli - Head, Investor Relations
David Neeleman - Founder & Chairman
John Rodgerson - Chief Executive Officer
Alex Malfitani - Chief Financial Officer
Abhi Shah - President

Conference Call Participants

Victor Mizusaki - Bradesco
Savi Syth - Raymond James
Gabriel Rezende - Itau
Alberto Valerio - from UBS
Daniel McKenzie - Seaport Global
Guilherme Mendes - JP Morgan

Operator

[Call Starts Abruptly] [Operator Instructions] I would like to turn the presentation over to Thais Haberli, Head of Investor Relations. Please, Thais, proceed.

Thais Haberli

Thank you, Zack, and welcome all to Azul's fourth quarter earnings call. The results that we announced this morning, the audio of this call and the slides that we reference are available on our IR website. Presented today will be David Neeleman, Azul's Founder and Chairman, and John Rodgerson, CEO. Alex Malfitani, our CFO, and Abhi Shah, the President of Azul, are also here for the Q&A session.

Before I turn the call over to David, I'd like to caution you regarding the forward-looking statements. Any matters discussed today that are not historical facts, particularly comments regarding the company's future plans, objectives, and expected performance constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on a range of assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, but I subject to uncertainties and risks that are discussed in detail in our CVM and SEC filings. Also, during the course of the call, we will discuss non-IFRS performance measures, which should not be considered in isolation.

With that, I will turn the call over to David. David?

David Neeleman

Thank you, Thais. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. I'm happy to report that Azul had a record 2023. As you can

Recommended For You

About AZUL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AZUL

Trending Analysis

Trending News