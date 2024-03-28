Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nordic American Tankers: Bet On A Strong Suezmax Market For Dividend Seekers

Summary

  • The crude tanker market remains strong due to limited supply and growing tonne-mile demand for crude oil transportation.
  • FY23 NAT realized $262 million net voyage revenue, $127 million net operating income, and $98.7 million net income. The impressive results are due to improved TCE rates and stable OPEX.
  • NAT has a 56% total debt-to-equity ratio and 38.8% total liabilities to total assets. The company has $31.1 million cash and $301 million total debt.
  • The company trades at a 15% discount to its NAV and scores a 26% LTV. NAT pays dividends with attractive yields at 11.9% TTM and 12.4% FWD.
  • NAT is still part of my portfolio. I have added more shares since my previous report. I give NAT a buy rating.
A deck of large tanker proceeding to sunset side

Dikuch/iStock via Getty Images

Note: I previously covered Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) in February with a Buy rating. In my previous take on NAT, I pointed out the company’s strengths: its Suezmax-only fleet and robust financials. I discussed the Red Sea crisis and its impact

I am a voracious reader and self-taught investor. In the past, I was an accountant in the maritime industry. Now, I am a happy retiree passionate about writing and financial markets. As the kids are grown up, I have time to pursue my endeavors: growing my portfolio and developing my writing skills. You will find enticing investment ideas in KD Research that are not limited by region or sector. However, all of them share a few common things: • They are overlooked. • They offer asymmetric risk rewards. • They pay dividends with juicy yields. When I filter for new ideas, I look for at least two of the three to be presented. As an investor and analyst, I prefer shipping and mining enterprises. However, I will dive deep without hesitation if I spot a company from another industry suitable for my investment style. My analytical approach is focused on fundamentals. Do not forget I was an accountant, and I love scrambling numbers. Nevertheless, the fundamentals are not good enough to time the market. I add technical analysis to avoid being too early or too late for the party. I am excited to join Seeking Alpha contributors and share my thoughts with SA's thriving investor community. I am associated with the existing author Banks and Beyond.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NAT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

