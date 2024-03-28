Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Newly listed Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) has been supplying robots to the hospitality industry since 2016. Thanks to a recent IPO, it has more resources to implement an ambitious growth strategy. It aims to focus on chronically understaffed industries, especially hospitality, where demand is high.

But does it have the management bench strength and resources to enter what is becoming an increasingly crowded field?

It’s still too early to get a fix on its valuation and earnings prospects, but it does have solid potential. For now, it gets a Hold rating.

About

This relatively young company began trading on Nasdaq on November 17, 2023. According to the prospectus within the S-1 form filed March 15, 2024, it began corporate life as Richtech Creative Displays LLC in 2016.

In that first iteration, the company focused on developing machine vision used to process video feed and produce usable outputs. Its work on interactive projection systems, facial recognition, obstacle avoidance recognition, and virtual positioning analysis led to the development of indoor delivery robots.

With the arrival of COVID-19, it developed temperature screening robots that used AI to scan faces and identify the spots on foreheads where accurate temperatures could be taken. As the pandemic eased, and a labor shortage emerged, it went back to delivery and other-service robots.

In June 2022, it changed its name to Richtech Robotics Inc. Now, it is focused on addressing labor shortages in the hospitality and other industries. Its global R&D team operating in China and the U.S. designs manufactures and sells robots. Markets include hotels, restaurants, senior living centers, casinos, factories, movie theaters and other businesses.

The robots’ tasks include restaurant running and bussing, hotel room service delivery, floor scrubbing, vacuuming, and beverage and food preparation. The company claims in the Prospectus that the robots are designed to be customizable to client environments and are extremely reliable.

At the close of trading on March 27, its share price was $1.48 and it had a market cap of $96.56 million.

Market size

If the company keeps growing in the hospitality industry, it could share in a large addressable market.

Allied Market Research, in a 2021 report, put the market size at $295.5 million in 2020, and forecast it would grow to $3.083 billion by 2030. That works out to be a CAGR rate of 25.5% per year.

The research firm expects that front desk robots, will be the biggest winners by 2030, while delivery robots, cleaning robots, and others also will grow, but not as briskly. It also noted that, while North America had the biggest share in 2020, the biggest market opportunity is in Asia.

And, Allied takes exception to claims that robots will destroy millions of jobs. Instead, it argues, the hospitality industry is likely to hire more staff for more advanced positions. Further, there will be a booming growth market for robot designers, engineers, programmers, and business professionals.

Mordor Intelligence arrives at a similar conclusion, as it foresees CAGR of 25.2% between 2023 and 2029. It added that not only is the robotics industry growing, but so is tourism, one of the major markets.

At MarketsandMarkets, they see a rapidly growing market, based on increasing demand in the hospitality industry, the increasing popularity of robots, a need to improve customer service, and technological developments. They also note that the industry has challenges, including high initial costs, public acceptance, and regulations.

Summing up, the robotics industry appears to have found a solid place in the hospitality and other industries, and solves a real problem for businesses contending with a lack of labor. Expect high growth rates for at least the remainder of this decade.

Competition

Lots of competitors already exist. MarketsandMarkets reports that some of the key players in the market are (all are privately held):

The French company Auris Robotique.

South Korea’s LG Electronics makes a wide range of products, including robots used in the hospitality industry.

Revolve Robotics is an American company that specializes in delivery robots; some are used to deliver food and drinks in hotels and other businesses.

Servi Robotics is another U.S. company that develops and manufactures robots for tasks ranging from cleaning to customer service.

Zhejiang Dajaiang intelligent Technology of China is a delivery robot firm serving the hospitality industry.

Competitive advantages

Richtech argues in the Prospectus that it has numerous competitive advantages:

A first mover advantage because the robotics market has no “clearly defined” market leader. Further, it says its Matradee robot was one of the earliest restaurant service robots; before its Richie and Robbie robots were launched to provide room service delivery, only one other firm had established itself in that market; and it calls its ADAM robot “one of the earliest commercialized humanoid robots” that can serve both food and beverages in a real-world environment.

Its AI navigation and obstacle recognition algorithms offer best-in-class reliability and performance. That’s backed up by its earlier work in the field.

According to the company, it offers a broad range of robots, while many other companies only offer one. In the words of the Prospectus, “we have a breadth of robotic solutions to deploy depending on a client’s needs.”

Other claims of competitive advantage include its distribution network, enterprise partnerships representing more than 9,000 restaurants and hotels, a business model that will facilitate franchising, and the ability to provide deployment and maintenance services to the entire continental United States and Hawaii. I’m a bit skeptical about the last claim, given the high costs involved in flying technicians around a big country. It could face financial challenges if a significant amount of service is required.

Most of Richtech’s products are Autonomous Mobile Robots, or AMR, meaning they understand and navigate through their environment independently. No tracks, predefined paths, or operator interventions are required.

Those are likely fair claims, but hospitality robots are becoming increasingly common due to: demand from hospitality businesses, research and development, as well as mad inventors working on better mousetraps in their basements. It’s going to be a tough market soon, if not already.

Financial profile

Richtech has provided financial data for the past three years, so investors can get at least a sense of its direction. The following is a simplified income statement:

RR Simplified Income Statement (Author)

There are several points of interest:

Revenues jumped significantly higher in the fiscal year that ended September 30, 2023.

Cost of revenue stayed in the same range, allowing gross profit to increase 25%.

While we don’t have specifics, Selling, General, & Administrative costs were presumably pushed up the costs of going public (six weeks after the end of the fiscal year), and by higher marketing and sales costs.

Operating income moved into the black in fiscal 2023.

Net income is negative, although it has positive gross profit, operating income, and EBITDA.

According to the balance sheet, the number of shares increased from 40 million at September 30, 2022, to 62 million a year later, and on a TTM basis has risen to 64.3 million. Expect more dilution ahead. As management noted in the Prospectus, “Our business plans require a significant amount of capital. Future capital needs may require us to sell additional equity or debt securities that may dilute its stockholders.”

Profitability down to the bottom line may be achieved in the current fiscal year or the next, assuming the company can continue growing sales without disproportionate growth in the cost of sales or SG&A.

Valuation

Richtech shares began trading at $5.00 on November 17, rose rapidly before hitting a peak of $11.10 on January 23, and then collapsed back down below $2.00:

Data by YCharts

Apparently, there was a burst of enthusiasm about a new technology set to enter a hungry market before reality set in and brought the price back down. Perhaps it fell too far, but we won’t know until we see the numbers in the second quarter (ending March 31, 2024) earnings report.

Since it has practically no history as a public firm, the normal fundamental metrics are unavailable. Nor is there enough history to draw any conclusions from technical analysis, either.

Since we have no estimates for revenue and earnings, any attempt to objectively establish current or future valuations is not feasible.

For now, investing in Richtech is a speculative game or for very aggressive investors taking moonshots. That should change, though, as it builds up a history over the next year or two. For now, I give it a Hold rating; it does not have any other ratings because of its recent arrival.

Management and strategy

Richtree was founded by Wayne Huang and Michael Huang; the former is now the CEO, and Michael is the CFO.

On the company’s website, Wayne is described as, “A natural born inventor and innovator with more than 20 years’ experience of computer vision-based technology development management and product design. Wayne holds a number of product patents and has several pending, in fields from facial recognition to touchless interface.”

Michael, it says, “oversees the planning, development, and execution of our product line. Michael is also responsible for supply chain management, coordinating with the R&D and product management teams.”

And, read this important statement from the Prospectus, “Our management has limited experience in operating a public company.”

In its 10-K for fiscal 2023, released March 27, 2024, the company reported that its growth strategy contains multiple tactics:

Building up its commercial organization, which involves expanding its sales team, would allow it to expand beyond its base in the food and beverage space.

Penetrating the hotel market using its service robots Ritchie and Robbie.

Launch and scale up its robotics franchise brand, based on its ADAM system.

Establish more enterprise partnerships (companies with annual revenues of more than $1 billion). It currently has 10, with over 40,000 locations.

Getting into the education and government markets: This is seen as a key opportunity for its commercial cleaning robots.

Growing its R&D team to develop new robots and expand its service offerings. Specifically, it wants to develop robots for senior living facilities, one of the most understaffed sectors.

To me, that’s an extremely ambitious agenda for a small company with limited resources and time. The various markets may be attractive, but sometimes a focus on a few select areas can be more productive and profitable.

Risk factors

We start by repeating a warning in the previous section, that management has limited experience operating a public company. And as we saw in the strategy section, the company has many and diverse tactics to follow. Is a company with a small management team able to handle the heavy administrative load of a public company and the many demands of operations?

To deliver on its aims, the company will need much more capital, which will require more stock issuances that would dilute current shareholders and/or debt that would increase costs.

This is a concern for all robotic companies: Sooner or later, there will be reports of robot-human collisions or other interactions that lead to serious injuries or death, as there have been with self-driving cars. That, in turn, will lead to more onerous regulations and rules, and higher costs for the industry.

Co-Founder and CEO Wayne Huang owns a controlling share in the company through Class A common stock. At the time the Prospectus was issued (March 15, 2024), he held 65.12% of that class, and therefore, shareholders may have no recourse if they disagree with management decisions.

As pointed out in the 10-K, Richtech operates in an emerging (robots) market, which makes it difficult to evaluate the business and its prospects. Questions about adoption rates and demand exist, and the industry is subject to rapidly changing technology.

Conclusion

Richtech Robotics is well-positioned to benefit from a labor-hungry hospitality industry and its own advancing technologies. Early financial results look encouraging, with gross and operating profits, and potential for net income to move into the black.

At the same time, it is a competitive field and the firm has many objectives if it chooses to pursue them all at the same time. There are also serious risk factors that should get the attention of prospective investors.

We have no estimates of future revenue or earnings, thus investors must speculate if they choose to buy now. However, Richtech might be on the watch lists of growth investors looking for places in new technologies and, to some extent, artificial intelligence. For now, it gets a Hold rating.

