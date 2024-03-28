ERH: Utilities Are Struggling, But This CEF May Work As A Fixed-Income Alternative

SimonSkafar

The Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that investors can employ to receive a high level of current income without having to sacrifice their exposure to the upside potential of a common equity investment. Admittedly, utilities have not been an especially good place to be over the past year as the sector has been at best flat over the past year. We can see this in this chart of the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) and the iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI):

Barchart

This is obviously far worse than the gains that we have seen from just about every sector of the market. With that said, the utility sector does tend to boast yields that are above those of most other sectors, and this was sufficient to at least ensure that investors who held the sector for the entire year did manage to make money, albeit barely. The Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is perhaps unique among utility closed-end funds though as it does not invest solely in the utility sector. This could help the fund out in certain market environments, although the shares are still down over the past year. The fund does boast an 8.11% yield that helps to offset its recent poor performance, however.

Over the past three years, the performance of the Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has been very disappointing. As we can see here, shares of the fund have declined by 26.82% over the period. That is much worse than the 3.06% decline in the global utilities index:

Seeking Alpha

Obviously, this performance is much worse than the S&P 500 Index or most other common stock indices but those do not seem to be appropriate benchmarks to use for this fund. The Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund invests its assets in a combination of utilities and junk bonds with an emphasis on the utilities segment. As such, the global utilities index seems like a better point of comparison. This may be particularly true because the market frequently treats utilities as bond proxies due to their relatively low growth rates relative to companies in other market sectors. The fact that this fund is substantially underperforming relative to utilities is almost certainly going to turn off many investors who would otherwise be interested in it as an income play.

With that said investors in closed-end funds such as the Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund typically do much better than the share price performance would suggest. This is because these funds typically pay out most or all of their investment profits to the shareholders of the fund in the form of distributions. The basic objective is to keep the size of the fund’s portfolio at a relatively stable level and pay all of the profits to the investors. As these profits can include both income provided by the assets and capital gains, we can quickly see why these funds frequently have among the highest distribution yields that can be obtained anywhere in the market. The distributions of these funds also provide an investment return that is in addition to the returns provided by the share price movements. As such, we should always take the distributions paid by a fund into account when evaluating its performance over a given period of time. When we do this, we see those investors in the Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund have only lost 8.51% over the past three years. This is still very disappointing compared to the global utilities index, which has registered a 6.54% total return over the same period:

Seeking Alpha

Income-focused investors are sometimes willing to accept a lower total return in exchange for a high yield. However, this is still unlikely to be very attractive as nobody wants to lose money over a multi-year period. As such, the recent performance of the Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is unlikely to be particularly appealing to most investors. However, as I have pointed out in previous articles, a fund’s past performance is no guarantee of its future results. As such, we should still have a look at this fund as it may be able to deliver decent results going forward.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a very high level of current income. The fund also states that it will attempt to achieve moderate capital growth, which makes sense considering that the fund will be investing in some utility assets. Most American utilities try to deliver a total return (dividend yield plus earnings growth) of around 10% annually, and somewhere between a third and half of that is provided by the dividend. Thus, utilities in general are unlikely to deliver the high growth that a technology company or something similar might be able to provide. This objective does make a certain amount of sense considering the strategy that is employed by the fund, in other words.

The fund’s website does not provide an especially in-depth description of the strategy that the fund intends to employ to achieve its objectives. However, it does state that it operates almost as two funds in one. This is similar to the way that the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG) or the Calamos Long/Short Equity and Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ) work. The fund states that it invests approximately 70% of its assets into common equity, preferred stock, and convertible preferred stock that is issued by both American and foreign utility companies. The remainder of the portfolio is invested in a portfolio of high-yield junk bonds.

However, the fact sheet states that as of December 31, 2023, the fund only had 62.82% of its assets invested in utility companies:

Fund Fact Sheet

This is a bit lower than the 70% allocation that the fund’s strategy description claims will be in utilities. From the website:

The fund allocates approximately 70% of its total assets to a sleeve that places a focus on common, preferred, and convertible preferred stocks of utility companies. Approximately 30% of the fund’s total assets are allocated to a sleeve of U.S. dollar-denominated below-investment-grade (high yield) debt.

The fact that the fund’s utility allocation is below the stated 70% level is not necessarily a bad thing right now. Over the past year, the Bloomberg High Yield Very Liquid Index (JNK) has outperformed global utilities by a substantial margin:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see here, junk bonds have delivered a 13.04% total return over the trailing twelve-month period. That beats the total return of the global utilities index by almost a thousand basis points. The junk bond index has also outperformed the global utilities index by quite a bit year-to-date:

Seeking Alpha

Thus, the fact that the fund actually has above its stated allocation objective to junk bonds has almost certainly helped it. After all, it appears that these bonds are actually boosting the total return that the fund earns from its portfolio relative to what it would have had if utilities were a higher percentage of its portfolio. The year-to-date total return figure is perhaps particularly instructive considering that the allocation provided by the fact sheet is dated December 31, 2023. Thus, this outperformance of junk bonds relative to global utilities should have provided some benefit to the fund since the date of the fact sheet.

As regular readers are likely well aware, I have devoted a considerable amount of time and effort to discussing various utility companies here on Seeking Alpha over the past few years. As such, many of the largest positions in the fund will probably be familiar to many readers. Here they are:

Fund Fact Sheet

I have discussed many of these companies at various times in the past, but certainly not all of them. For example, I have never actually published articles on Duke Energy (DUK), The Southern Company (SO), or Constellation Energy (CEG). I have briefly mentioned them when discussing other companies or funds, but that is about it. However, most utilities have pretty similar business models. For example, all utilities tend to share the following characteristics:

Generally stable cash flows regardless of macroeconomic conditions. A consistent need for new capital to fund investment in upgrades of infrastructure. Relatively slow rates of earnings per share growth with a target of 9% to 11% combined earnings per share growth plus dividend yield. Typically, negative free cash flow due to high capital expenditures. A substantial amount of regulatory pressure.

The first of these is the big reason why utilities tend to be a favorite investment of risk-averse investors, as events such as recessions or other economic shocks have minimal impact on the cash flows of most utilities. For example, here are the operating cash flows of NextEra Energy (NEE) over the past ten years:

Seeking Alpha

NextEra Energy is the largest individual position in this fund’s portfolio, and it is the only stock that accounts for more than 5% of the fund’s assets. As we can see, the COVID-19 pandemic had only a minimal impact on the company’s cash flows in 2020 and 2021. Indeed, the decline from 2019 to 2021 was only 7.38% and the company quickly recovered from that event. This stability provides a great deal of support for the dividends that these companies pay out, which is one reason why they tend to make decent-income investments. In this respect, they have some similarities with bonds, and they sometimes trade more in line with bonds than many other stocks (this was the case over the past two years).

One thing that eagle-eyed investors might note about the fund’s largest positions is that they are all American utility companies. This is also the case across the broader fund, as we can see here:

Fund Fact Sheet

As we can clearly see, 94.42% of the fund’s assets are invested in American securities. This may be beneficial year-to-date, as the U.S. Utilities Index has been outperforming the global one. We can see that here:

Barchart

American utilities are represented by the black line and the S&P 1200 Global Utilities (Capped) Index is represented by the blue line. The starting date of this chart is January 1, 2024. We can see that American utilities started off much weaker than global utilities but have since closed the gap and have outperformed year-to-date overall. This has probably benefited the fund year-to-date, although it could have hurt its performance last year as foreign utilities outperformed American ones:

Barchart

The fund’s documentation does not specifically state the degree to which it can change its exposure to favor foreign stocks over domestic should that be the better move. However, the high current allocation to American assets and the fact that this fund is using the S&P 500 Utilities Index as one of its benchmarks suggests that it is primarily an American fund. This is a bit different than some other utility funds, such as the Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (DPG) which typically have respectable exposure to foreign utilities.

One thing that we notice by looking at the fund’s largest positions list is that the Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is very heavily weighted to only a few companies. In particular, NextEra Energy’s 8.57% weighting is well above the level at which it exposes the fund to idiosyncratic risk. I explained idiosyncratic risk in a number of previous articles on other closed-end funds. To paraphrase myself:

Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification, but if the asset accounts for too much of the portfolio, then this risk will not be completely diversified away. As such, the concern is that should some events occur that causes the stock price of a given company to decline when the market does not then it will end up dragging the entire fund down with it if it accounts for too much of the portfolio.

As such, potential investors in this fund should be certain that they are willing to be exposed to the risks of NextEra Energy before taking a position in this fund. With that said, NextEra Energy does account for 11.15% of the Russell 1000 Utilities RIC Capped 22.5/45 Capped Index so it will account for an outsized portion of just about any passively managed index fund that tracks domestic utilities. It will therefore be a good idea to at least keep an eye on this company if you intend to invest in the Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund.

On occasion, we see a situation where a closed-end fund ends up beating comparable indices over extended periods of time due to the large distribution yields of these funds compared to indices. This is particularly noticeable with bond funds, as most closed-end bond funds have delivered higher total returns than comparable unleveraged indices over the past decade. This is not the case with the Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund, however. Here is the fund’s performance over the past decade against both the global utility index and the domestic junk bond index:

Seeking Alpha

We can see that this fund did manage to beat the junk bond index over the period, but that is somewhat expected due to equities making up more than half of the fund’s portfolio. However, it lagged the global utilities index over the long term even when the fund’s distribution is included. This suggests that this fund could be a good alternative investment for someone who would otherwise consider a bond fund, but it may not be a good alternative for a pure equity fund.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting the yield and total return that it earns from the assets in its portfolio. I explained how this works in numerous previous articles on other closed-end funds. To paraphrase:

In short, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to purchase securities issued by utility companies and high-yield bonds. As long as the purchased assets provide a higher total return than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective return of the portfolio. This fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates. As such, this will usually be the case. However, it is important to note that the use of leverage as a method of boosting returns is less effective today than it was a few years ago. This is because the difference between the returns obtainable from the purchased assets and the interest rate on the borrowed money is much narrower with interest rates at 6% than at 0%. The use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that a fund is not employing too much leverage because that would expose us to an excessive amount of risk. I do not typically like any fund’s leverage to exceed a third as a percentage of assets for that reason.

As of the time of writing, the Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has leveraged assets comprising 23.50% of its assets. This is a very reasonable level of leverage that is lower than many other equity or bond funds. It is also lower than the one-third of assets level that we would ordinarily prefer for a fund like this. As such, we probably do not need to worry too much about the fund’s leverage right now. This fund appears to have a very reasonable balance between risk and reward.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is to provide its investors with a high level of current income. In pursuance of that objective, the fund invests its assets in a portfolio that consists of both utilities and junk bonds. In the case of junk bonds, the majority of the total returns are provided in the form of coupon payments, so the fund receives these coupon payments on behalf of its investors. In the case of utilities, the fund will receive dividends from the common stocks that it holds plus it may also realize capital gains if it chooses to sell any stocks that have gone up in price. The fund pools all of this money together and then pays it out to its own shareholders, net of its expenses. When we consider that these payments are funded by a combination of the high current coupons on junk bonds, capital gains from utility stocks, and utility sector dividends, we can expect that the fund’s shares will have a fairly high yield today.

This is indeed the case as the Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.0635 per share ($0.762 per share annually), which gives it an 8.11% distribution yield at the current price. This is a reasonable yield for any fund today, but unfortunately, the fund has not been very consistent with it over the past year. In fact, the fund has cut its distribution during every month of the past year:

CEF Connect

The fund’s long-term track record has also exhibited a considerable amount of volatility as it has frequently raised or lowered its distribution on a near-monthly basis.

Seeking Alpha

This is almost certainly going to reduce the fund’s appeal in the minds of those investors who are looking to obtain a safe and consistent income from their portfolios that can be used to pay their bills or cover their lifestyle expenses. There are many retirees who are likely in this boat. However, it is something that we do occasionally see with closed-end funds, as it is important for a fund to match its distribution to the performance of its portfolio in order to avoid destroying its net asset value. After all, regular destruction of net asset value is not sustainable over any sort of extended period. As such, we should have a look at the fund’s finances in order to determine how well it can sustain its current distribution.

Unfortunately, we do not have an especially recent document that we can consult for the purpose of our analysis. As of the time of writing, the most recent financial report for the Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund corresponds to the full-year period that ended on August 31, 2023. As such, this document will not include any information about the fund’s performance over the past seven months. This is quite disappointing, particularly considering that the utilities sector continued to display considerable weakness in both September and October. It was also slower to bounce back than the rest of the market in November and December 2023. This could have caused the fund to take some capital losses (realized or unrealized) that will not be reflected in this report. Unfortunately, we will probably have to wait another month or so for the fund to release a new report to be able to see how well it performed. We will go with what we have for the time being, though.

For the full-year period that ended on August 31, 2023, the Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund received $3,167,520 in interest along with $2,889,376 in dividends from the securities in its portfolio. When we combine this with a small amount of income from other sources, we see that the fund had a total investment income of $6,123,426 for the full-year period. It paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $3,485,758 available for the shareholders. As might be expected, that was nowhere close to enough to cover the distributions that the fund paid out over the period. The Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund paid out a total of $8,173,293 to its owners over the course of the year. At first glance, this is likely to be quite concerning as this fund obviously did not have sufficient investment income to fully cover its distributions.

However, there are other methods through which the fund can obtain the money that it requires to cover the distribution. For example, it might have been able to realize some capital gains through the sale of common stocks or even bonds that moved up in price. Realized capital gains are not considered to be investment income for tax or accounting purposes, but they clearly represent money coming into the fund that could be distributed.

Unfortunately, this fund failed miserably at earning income via these alternate sources. For the full-year period, it reported net realized losses of $2,200,262 and another $14,488,376 net unrealized losses. Overall, the fund’s net assets declined by $21,376,173 after accounting for all inflows and outflows during the period. During the previous full-year period, the fund’s net assets fell by $3,450,102 after accounting for all inflows and outflows. Thus, this fund failed to cover its distributions for two straight years. This certainly explains why it has been cutting its distribution.

It does, however, appear that things are getting a bit better for the fund in the current fiscal year. This chart shows the fund’s net asset value per share since August 31, 2023:

Barchart

As we can see, the fund’s net asset value per share is up 1.51% since the closing date of the most recent financial report. This tells us that the fund has fully covered all of the distributions that it has paid out since September. This is probably a good sign that the fund will not have to cut further, but there is still a chance that the market’s current strength will not hold. As such, we should continue to keep an eye on the fund’s net assets.

Valuation

As of March 27, 2024 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a net asset value of $10.79 but the shares trade at $9.44 each. This gives the fund’s shares a 12.51% discount on net asset value at the current price. This discount is relatively in line with the 12.28% discount that the shares have had on average over the past month. As such, the current entry point appears to be acceptable for anyone who wishes to buy this fund today.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is an interesting fund that invests in both utilities and junk bonds. This has allowed it to outperform the prevailing domestic junk bond index by quite a bit over the years, but it still trails against utility common stock indices. This suggests that this fund may be most appropriate for investors who would otherwise consider a fixed-income fund, as the presence of the utilities might provide a certain amount of inflation protection that would not be obtained from fixed-income securities. Common stock investors should look elsewhere though as this fund probably will not be able to keep up with the utilities index over time.