Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has increased 46% since I last covered the company back in September as a Strong Buy. Since then the price has changed from $0.90 to $1.32 per share. The cannabis sector was undergoing a rally back then on possible passage of the SAFER Banking Act. The SAFER Banking Act replaced the SAFE Banking Act back in September. A similar rally occurred last month in February over news of possible cannabis rescheduling. The current rally has similar elements, as I mentioned this week in my coverage of SNDL. There was non-consequential news about both the SAFER Banking Act and rescheduling, along with the news that Germany passed recreational cannabis legislation. In short, I change my rating to a hold for Village Farms and cover the risks of playing the current rally. The rally will end soon and Village Farms stock price risks dropping below $1 per share again. I will look for better finances during 2024 and better clarity from the US government about pro cannabis legislation. When these items are in order, then a buy signal will emerge again.

Sustained Cannabis Rally

As with previous rallies, most of the Canadian LPs and US MSOs are on the uptrend. This might indicate that investors are turning a positive sentiment towards the possibility of legalization, rescheduling, or both occurring this year. Each of the Canadian LPs has their own entrance strategy for US cannabis markets. The US MSOs have the most to gain in the immediate if there is a legislative change. Like previous rallies, this current rally may fizzle out. The public discussions about changing cannabis legislation may be the product of election cycle politics with no ultimate outcome. Regardless, the current rally is sustained and the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) has seen significant gains of 75% over the last twelve months.

The two past rallies may be seen in September and February. The current one is still ongoing. MSOS has gained 47% over the last three months and 15.6% over the last 30 days. The ETF currently trades above its 200/50/20 moving-day averages.

Village Farms stock followed the same rally and uptrend as MSOS. The stock is up 61% over the last year, 71.60% YTD, and 65% over the last 30 days. Over the last seven days, the stock has gained 32.55%. Momentum has increased and there is no sign yet of the end. It could happen next week as investors digest the long-term story wherein there has been no legislative change. Village Farm's stock price has only recently climbed over $1 per share. A hold rating comes at the risk that the stock may fall back under $1 per share. There are risks in playing the current rally.

Current Synergies For Village Farms

Village Farms operates in four business segments: fresh produce, US cannabis, Canadian cannabis, and international cannabis. The company's Texas-based fresh produce business is a key asset which the company will convert to cannabis upon US legalization. Village Farms also operates a US-based CBD grow, manufacture, and products business. In Canada and internationally, the company grows, manufactures, and sells cannabis products. The company is well-positioned for US and international cannabis sales. Village Farms holds the second top position in Canada in terms of market share across all cannabis categories. Current synergies for Village Farms include its launch of new cannabis products in the UK and Europe, its progress towards building a European grow facility in the Netherlands, and the company's recent success in the US CBD market (i.e., keeping up with demand for CBD gummies and staying profitable in the competitive space).

Last January, VFF announced the launch of its cannabis brands in the UK. Village Farms brands, Pure Sunfarms, and The Original Fraser Valley, will be distributed in the UK by 4C Labs. Village Farms' popular Canadian strains, Pink Kush, Jet Fuel Gelato, and D. Burger, will be part of the launch. These strains have done well for the company in the Canadian markets. Pure Sunfarms is currently exporting cannabis products to Germany, Australia, and Israel. The UK makes a fourth market.

Also last January, the company announced that it had begun building an indoor cannabis grow facility in the Netherlands. Village Farms has a license to produce and distribute recreational cannabis products in the Netherlands. The company conducts business through its majority-owned subsidiary, Leli Holland. Cannabis production will begin during Q4-2024. Village Farms is funding the grow facility out of its own cash on hand. Leli Holland will sell cannabis flowers and hash under the Dutch Program, Netherlands new recreational cannabis program.

With these synergies, we expect revenues for international cannabis sales to increase, as well as US CBD sales to stay consistent or even improve. Village Farms' strongest strategy concerns entering the US cannabis markets upon legalization and taking top share of the Canadian cannabis markets. The company has overcome some of the larger limitations in its production business and claims in its recent Q4-2023 report that it has become more profitable in the market. It is unclear whether the produce business will produce future synergies, but it does account for nearly 50% of the company's revenue.

Village Farms Q4-2023 Earnings Release

Village Farms reported its Q4-2023 results last week. The company reported $74.2 million in revenue, representing a 7% increase YoY and QoQ. It reported a net loss of $22.5 million, representing a 119% improvement YoY. Village Farms reported a non-cash goodwill impairment of $13.5 million on its US cannabis segment during Q4-2023, which affected its net loss. The company did not generate free cash flow for the quarter. Village Farms has a total debt of $48 million ($23 million in produce, $25 million in cannabis debt) and net debt of $13 million.

The company broke down its revenue by operating segment. Canadian cannabis revenue equaled $32.10 million, a 14% increase YoY. Branded cannabis product sales were $25 million. Non-Branded cannabis product sales were $6 million. Canadian cannabis revenues have been converted to US dollars and the total does not add up because of the conversion. International sales were $1.2 million, a decrease YoY due to imitation in beginning sales in new markets. US Cannabis revenue was $5.1 million. Fresh produce sales of $37.1 million represented an increased YoY.

The company did not share much outlook for Q1-2024, except that the quarter is historically low for its performance. Market consensus on Village Farms Q1 revenue is currently $70.56 million, representing a decrease QoQ, but an increase YoY. I think it is best assumed that the company's Q1 results will be similar or worse to its Q4-2023 results minus the goodwill impairments. With this possibility in mind, the company's stock may drop upon future earnings releases. Produce sales are expected to decrease and it is unclear whether Canadian and international cannabis revenues will increase. Investors would like to see the company report net income and free cash flow.

Historical Earnings and Valuation

Amounts in $US millions Q4-2023 Q3-2023 Q2-2023 Q1-2023 Q4-2022 Revenues 74.2 69.5 77.2 64.7 69.5 Cost of Revenues 60.1 54.9 65.7 52.4 58.6 Gross Profit 14.1 14.6 11.5 12.3 10.9 Total Operating Expenses 18.6 15.8 16.8 17.4 22.0 Operating Income (4.5) (1.2) (5.3) (5.1) (11.2) Net Income (22.5) (1.3) (1.4) (6.6) (49.3) Cash and Short-Term Investments 30.3 35.5 26.7 29.9 16.7 Total Receivables 30.9 28.9 41.8 30.4 34.8 Total Current Assets 143.2 143.2 143.2 143.2 143.2 Total Long-Term Assets 467.0 477.7 489.1 476.0 465.3 Accounts Payable 21.8 19.4 20.6 18.5 24.9 Total Current Liabilities 72.2 68.9 71.8 65.9 72.2 Total Lont-Term Liabilities 148.0 141.4 146.3 136.7 145.3 Book Value Per Share $2.74 $2.91 $2.96 $2.92 $3.30 Book Value 214.4 219.4 222.2 219.3 199.7 Current NTM Total EV / Revenues 0.65x 0.45x 0.50x 0.42x 0.54x 0.60x Price 1.32 0.76 0.80 0.60 0.83 1.34 Total Enterprise Value 195.51 131.12 146.71 118.29 162.50 192.20 Market Cap 144.98 83.89 87.92 66.01 91.50 121.74 Median Target Price 1.88 Click to enlarge

The company's revenue over the last five quarters has been consistent. Gross profit has increased, but the company still reports a net loss. The goodwill impairments of Q4-2022 and Q4-2023 represent extremes. Without them, the company may be set to report net income. Cash and short-term investments are increasing for the company. If the company reports net income and free cash flow, then its valuation should increase.

As it stands, Village Farms is undervalued according to most metrics. It trades under its book value per share and its market cap is lower than its current book value. Its forward multipliers also imply undervaluation. Just like SNDL, Village Farms trades at a discount. It will require more positive investor sentiment and better financial performance to turn the trend. SNDL and Village Farms are not being held by large institutions and these rallies assumingly are led by retail investors. Village Farms will remain undervalued until some of the cannabis market conditions change.

Investment and Risk

Village Farms is in a good position to fulfill its current business strategy. The current business strategy is threefold: to take top market share in Canada, to enter the US cannabis market upon legalization, and to grow its current international footprint. Village Farms also has an eye on increasing its CBD presence in US markets. The company is at moderate risk by its own admission of missing the mark. The risk rating is mostly the result of turbulent markets in the US and Canada. Cannabis companies have to constantly readjust strategies to get ahead in the sector. Village Farms deals with fresh produce and cannabis sectors. The fresh produce sector underwent volatility last year, according to the company's reports, and Village Farms is just now recovering. The company addresses its forward strategies to overcome the hurdles.

A long-hold investment in Village Farms stocks has a few risks. The current cannabis rally will sooner or later fizzle out. The company's stock price could drop again under $1 per share. Future earnings reports may also drop the stock price. Holding the company's stock comes at a moderate to high risk of loss. If the company's stock hits the current median target of $1.88 per share, then one may realize gains around 44%, but it is currently unclear whether the company's stock will continue any kind of uptrend. The larger cannabis markets in the US and Canada will not drive this price increase. These markets are undergoing shrinkage and price compression. Village Farms addresses the issue of excise tax for all Canadian cannabis companies. Village Farms price will increase so long as the company skillfully handles these volatile markets. The risk can become high in such conditions.

Conclusion

The cannabis sector once again undergoes a rally over possible legislative actions. Village Farms and other cannabis stocks are on the uptrend, but for how long? There is no obvious reason for the rally since cannabis is not being legalized nor is banking legislation being passed. At the same time, investor sentiment has spoken and the rally looks to be sustained. Village Farms has a strategy to profit in US, Canadian, and international cannabis markets. The company's financials have improved and overcome some great hurdles. The stock continues its year-long uptrend. For now, I rate the company as a hold.