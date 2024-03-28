Zorica Nastasic

Iridex Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX), a global leader in ophthalmic medical technology for the treatment of retinal and glaucoma diseases, announced last year that they had begun a "strategic review" to "unlock shareholder value." Shares of the company rallied after that announcement, reaching a high of over $3.00/share in mid-October 2023. However, the stock took a hit when the company filed an 8-K with the SEC, in which they expressed concern about the reimbursement of a certain procedure and, consequently, withdrew their FY23 guidance. The stock quickly dropped back to the $1.70/share region. Following that drop, I wrote an article here on Seeking Alpha outlining why the drop was a good buying opportunity for those who understood the real value of IRIX's business. The stock is now up around 40% since that article (shares had already recovered to the $2.10/share area when the article was published), and I will present now why I still believe IRIX shares have plenty of upside left.

Data by YCharts

In this article, I will focus on the recent IRIX 4Q23 earnings release and subsequent earnings call, with a primary emphasis on the color provided relating to the aforementioned strategic review. I will also summarize information from my prior IRIX articles related to my valuation of the company's two main lines of business to show why I believe shares are still undervalued in the $3.00/share range.

Ultimately, I believe IRIX will sell its retina business line (or a portion thereof) during the second quarter of 2024. The midpoint of my valuation for retina alone ($4.30/share) represents a 40%+ return from current share prices. Keep in mind, however, that this valuation does not include IRIX's glaucoma business, which I value at around $1.50/share. Nor does it include IRIX's current cash on hand of roughly $0.30/share. Altogether, then, I value IRIX at $6.10/share, or just more than double from current prices. For those who might initially balk at that valuation, remember that Topcon Corporation (OTCPK:TOPCF) acquired a 10% stake in IRIX just over three years ago at $6.18/share, and the business has progressed significantly since then.

Background

I provided extensive background information on IRIX in my first article following the announcement of the strategic review, as well as in the article linked above that followed the 8-K revelation of the issues with reimbursement for certain procedures, an issue that has now been favorably resolved.

Here, instead of re-hashing IRIX's history as a business, I want to point out one simple fact that has become apparent to me during this strategic review process: IRIX, at least in my interpretation, has absolutely no intent to continue to operate its business long-term. By that, I mean that IRIX is clearly looking to sell all its assets over the course of the next 12-24 months, although probably much sooner. The timing of any transactions is, of course, dependent on the offers IRIX receives for their various business lines, and how closely those offers match the company's perception of the value of those lines. Let me briefly cover each of those two major business lines and where they stand.

Retina

IRIX's retina business is mature. They have operated for 40 years and have become what I would characterize as a respected niche player in that space; hence, Topcon's investment in them three years ago at a valuation of $6.18/share. As I outlined in my previous articles, IRIX's retina business is relatively (i.e., relative to its market cap) profitable, but that profitability is obscured because the company has invested heavily in what could become a lucrative glaucoma business. The reason I say retina's profitability has been obscured is due to the fact the company has not broken out the financials of each business, but instead reports only as a whole company. In this respect, the short-term debacle with the reimbursement issue actually helped prove my point about the retina's profitability because, in the 8-K I linked above, the company provided key details (which I highlighted in my last article) that helped show my assessment of retina's profitability is accurate.

IRIX Website

In any case, the strategic review process, and my interpretation of management's commentary on the 4Q23 call, as well as on previous conference calls, indicates to me that IRIX does not plan to be operating its business lines long-term. They will, of course, continue to operate the business diligently and effectively until such time as each business line is sold, but I believe there is no plan to still be operating any of these business lines in, say, three years. At this point, the company is stewarding the business lines to maximize shareholder value. It will be up to any future acquirer(s) to take these business lines to the next level.

With respect to the longstanding and mature retina business line, it should be noted that this business could be separated into more than one transaction. I am definitely not saying that will happen, but the possibility remains. For example, it is conceivable that one acquirer would desire only the US-based business, while another player may prefer the international business. I am convinced IRIX will parse any/all of its business lines and sub-units in such a fashion as to maximize shareholder value, which is likely why the strategic review process has taken a little longer than some investors expected. Regardless, as I will note below, there is no reason to suspect we will see at least one major transaction in the second quarter of 2024.

Glaucoma

Based upon my prior research, and now especially my interpretation of comments made on IRIX's recent 4Q23 earnings call, I believe a big reason for the strategic review process being implemented was due to IRIX's realization that they can only take the glaucoma business line so far themselves. By that, I mean that IRIX's revolutionary glaucoma treatment is highly promising, and so the company understandably had (and still has) high hopes for what that business line can do long term. On the other hand, IRIX is a really small company with relatively little cash for R&D and continued investment in this glaucoma business.

"The market" is often a fascinating beast. If IRIX was a new company, and one solely focused on bringing its glaucoma business to the forefront of glaucoma treatment, it is highly plausible they could and would raise a ton of money and have a lofty valuation. This is certainly the case with some other glaucoma-based, publicly-traded companies. But that is not IRIX. As noted, IRIX is a longstanding, primarily retina-based company, and for that reason, the market has more or less shrugged off IRIX's glaucoma potential. The market looks unfavorably on the cash burn created by glaucoma and has no clear appetite for IRIX shares at the lofty valuations of other glaucoma-based treatment companies.

With this in mind, it seems IRIX recognizes it is now on the brink of stewarding the glaucoma business as far as the market will allow for a small company. For its full potential to be realized, glaucoma likely needs to be in the hands of a bigger company with access to more capital and other resources. Note, however, that I say IRIX is "on the brink" of recognizing glaucoma's full potential. The reason I state that is the company just recently enrolled its first patient in what is scheduled to be a 3-year, multicenter, clinical study. I believe positive readouts from this study at critical junctures, such as six months and one year, could potentially multiply the current value given to IRIX's glaucoma business line.

That said, every public indication given by IRIX leads me to believe the company is not insistent on waiting for these readouts or data points. Rather, they are open to a transaction at any time that maximizes shareholder value. If an acquirer of the glaucoma business offers what IRIX believes is a fair valuation for that business tomorrow, I believe IRIX would proceed with the sale of glaucoma, not waiting on some predetermined, artificial date.

IRIX Website

Again, to summarize this "Background" section, it seems apparent IRIX will not continue to operate any of its business lines long-term. However, until such time as each business line is acquired, the company will undoubtedly continue to steward these business lines to maximize shareholder value. In no way am I implying the management team or business is "checked out." In fact, I believe quite the opposite, because maximizing the business's value is now at the forefront of their minds, and they see the finish line approaching.

A Transaction "Soon"

In both the commentary provided in IRIX's 4Q23 earnings press release and reiterated by CEO David Bruce on the earnings call (both linked in the intro), the company believes a sale of some of its assets will happen "soon." Here is the full quote from Mr. Bruce from the press release:

We have been, and continue to be, actively pursuing our strategic review process since announcing it in the third quarter last year. Discussions are ongoing with multiple parties relating to all aspects of our business, and we are open to any transaction or series of transactions that will benefit our stockholders. We believe we are on track to reach our first agreement on the sale of certain assets soon."

I want to stress several key aspects of this statement. First, it is important to note the mention of "multiple parties." This is positive because it indicates broad interest in IRIX's various business lines. Further, it seems to indicate that IRIX will not have to simply settle on a possible "lowball" offer. By this, I do not mean to imply there will be some major "bidding war" that will result in a crazy multiple being applied to IRIX's business, but to simply reiterate my belief that the total business is probably worth double the current share price, in line with the $6.18/share Topcon paid for 10% ownership three years ago. That $6.18/share price range still represents a handsome return for current investors.

Second, note that IRIX is open to "any transaction" or a "series of transactions" to "benefit our stockholders." This is in line with previous statements made by the company, as well as my own expectations as outlined in my previous articles, that IRIX is likely to parse out its business lines/assets because, as I stated in my original article following this strategic review announcement, "the whole is less than the sum of the parts." By that, I mean that the market does not seem to value the entirety of IRIX's business as much as different players in different spaces are likely to value IRIX's parts. In other words, one entity may highly covet IRIX's mature, profitable retina business, but have no interest in a glaucoma business that is immature and still requires further investment to become lucrative. On the other hand, a completely separate entity likely sees glaucoma as a "venture capital" type situation inasmuch as they can buy that business for around $1.50/share ($25M) from IRIX, invest three to four times that over the next several years, and then ultimately have a multi-billion dollar business over the following decades.

The final thing to note about the CEO's statement in the press release is his expectation that an agreement for the sale of "certain assets" will happen "soon." Given the CEO's historically conservative nature with respect to forecasting/predicting the future, this statement indicates to me that IRIX's discussions with an acquirer of parts of its business have progressed to the point where the likelihood of either party turning back is rather miniscule. Based upon this statement, which was further fleshed out on the conference call, I would be surprised if we do not hear of IRIX's first transaction agreement sometime in the second quarter of 2024.

IRIX Website

As I outlined in previous articles, my initial expectation was that IRIX would first sell its retina business line. While my expectation is still that retina will sell ahead of glaucoma, some comments made on the call, as well as the quote above (including the statement about "certain assets"), leads me to believe it is possible that even the retina business itself will be parsed out in more than one transaction. Again, it could be that one entity wants US-only retina, while another wants the rest of the world. Or, that one company wants the main retina business, while another desires a small subset of that business. Whatever the case, I have no doubt the company seeks to maximize stockholder value, and the fact that "multiple parties" are involved in the current discussions bodes well for them being able to do just that.

Risks

Given the recent statement highlighted above from the 4Q23 press release, I believe the current risk to IRIX shareholders is minimal. The company is clearly progressing in its strategic review process and appears to have at least one transaction teed up to begin maximizing shareholder value. As I have consistently stated, I expect the profitable retina business, or parts thereof, to be sold prior to the glaucoma business. With that in mind, and as several investors have conveyed to me over the past few months, the biggest risk is that IRIX pockets the cash from any retina-based sales and then uses all of that cash to continue to develop the glaucoma business.

I understand this concern, and it is not illegitimate given the fact that IRIX has invested significant sums of money in glaucoma in the past. However, two key points from the earnings call should signal that IRIX is aware of this concern and actually has no intent to overspend on glaucoma prior to its own sale. First, following the reimbursement issue I mentioned already, IRIX cut its glaucoma-based salesforce, which resulted in the company burning significantly less cash in 4Q23 than it had been previously in 2023. Moreover, even with the $1M cash burn in 4Q23, the CEO noted there were some one-time expenses in the quarter that made the cash burn higher than on a normalized basis, meaning that they actually spent much less on glaucoma (and will continue spending less going forward) than it first appears from the cash burn number.

Second, perhaps one of the most important statements made on the call by the CEO, which I think many investors could overlook:

"As we progress down that pathway (of transactions that bring in cash), we'll make judgments as needed in terms of capital or other disposition of the cash assets" (emphasis mine).

This statement clearly mitigates the risk of IRIX burning through cash to progress the glaucoma business. The company is clearly planning to return a portion of the cash provided from any transactions quickly to its shareholders. Sure, the company will maintain some of that cash to fund the aforementioned glaucoma study and to "keep the lights on," but management has no delusions that glaucoma can progress to the point that it will exceed the value of their retina business in their own hands. I believe this statement by the CEO regarding the disposition of cash assets is extremely positive news for shareholders.

The final risk to note here is that IRIX is simply worth much less than I envision. While that may be true, I think this risk is mitigated in two ways. First of all, I value the company at least twice as much as the current share price. That leaves plenty of room for error, by which I mean perhaps the ROI from current prices would simply be smaller than I predict. Yet, it is very hard for me to picture a scenario whereby IRIX is worth less to "multiple parties" than the current share price. This assessment of mine is bolstered by the fact that, again, Topcon paid $6.18/share three years ago to acquire a 10% stake. Almost assuredly, Topcon is interested in some or all of IRIX's current business, and it is highly unlikely given the advancements of IRIX's technology over the past three years, that Topcon itself would not pay at least the current share price to acquire the other 90% of the business. While I do not expect that to happen, I believe in a worst-case scenario that possibility provides a sturdy floor for IRIX's share price, thus materially mitigating any downside to current shareholders.

Valuation

Again, please refer to my prior articles for more detail with respect to my valuation of IRIX. Here, I will simply highlight a couple of key points, many of which rely on the company's most recent financial statements filed with the SEC.

G&A expenses are on an $8-9M annual run rate. Eliminating those, as an acquirer would likely be able to significantly reduce, leads to breakeven for the company as a whole (i.e., including the unprofitable glaucoma business line).

Sales expenses are on a $16-17M annual run rate. Based on the company's commentary from the November 1 8-K filing (dealing with the now-resolved reimbursement issue), we can safely assume the company can eliminate $10M of that expense going forward, due to the previous relatively high investment in a broad glaucoma salesforce.

Based on the above points, it appears that IRIX's total retina business could earn around $10M of annual profit. At a mere 6-8 times multiple, we are talking about a valuation of $60-80M, which at the midpoint represents $4.30/share. Again, that is for the retina alone.

Glaucoma is harder to value, but based on comps I have previously provided, I believe a 2-3x sales multiple is reasonable to assume. Further, as I noted above, an acquirer of glaucoma likely understands the mutli-billion-dollar opportunity in the right hands. Therefore, an acquirer paying 2-3x sales, or roughly $25M ($1.50/share), seems realistic to me.

IRIX currently maintains around $0.30/share of cash on hand, with their burn rate drastically reduced from 2023.

So, to summarize my current valuation, we have:

Retina: $4.30/share.

Glaucoma: $1.50/share.

Cash: $0.30/share.

Total Valuation: $6.10/share (i.e., $0.08/share lower than Topcon paid for 10% of IRIX just over three years ago).

Conclusion

IRIX appears to be on the brink of reaching an agreement for the sale of some of its assets "soon." I interpret "soon" to be sometime in the second quarter. The fact that "multiple parties" are in discussions to purchase "certain assets" of IRIX leads me to believe there is no lack of interest in IRIX's various business lines. The company continues to emphasize it is open to "any transaction or series of transactions" to "maximize stockholder value." While none of this means IRIX is entirely risk-free, I do believe the overall risk is materially mitigated by the fact that Topcon purchased a 10% stake in IRIX three years ago at $6.18/share. At the very least, I believe Topcon would be willing to pay the current share price to acquire the remaining 90% of IRIX's business, providing current shareholders with significant assurance they are unlikely to lose money from investing in IRIX shares now. At the same time, I believe a fair analysis of IRIX's business leads one to believe IRIX will end up selling the entirety of its assets at a material premium to today's prices, with a double from the current level seemingly reasonable. For this reason, IRIX remains a core position in my portfolio.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.