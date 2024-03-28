Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.52K Followers

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Emmanuel Lakios - President & CEO
Rich Catalano - VP, CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brett Reiss - Janney Montgomery Scott

Operator

Greetings, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the CVD equipment Corporation's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 earnings call.

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. We will begin with some prepared remarks, followed by a question-and-answer session. Presenting on the call today will be Emmanuel Lakios, President and CEO and a member of the CVD Board of Directors; and Rich Catalano, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We posted our earnings press release and call replay information on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that many of the comments made on today's call contain forward-looking statements, including those related to future financial performance, market growth, total available market demand for our products and general business conditions and outlook. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, expectations and projections and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties described in our press release and in our filings with the SEC including but not limited to risk factors section of the company's 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Actual results may differ materially from those described during this call. In addition, all forward-looking statements are made as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements based on new circumstances or revised expectations.

Now I'll turn the call over to Emmanuel Lakios. Please go ahead, sir.

Emmanuel Lakios

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you all for joining us today to discuss our fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 financial results and other important company

Recommended For You

About CVV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CVV

Trending Analysis

Trending News