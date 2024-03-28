Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TSS, Inc. (TSSI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 28, 2024 7:56 PM ETTSS, Inc. (TSSI) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.52K Followers

Start Time: 16:30 January 1, 0000 5:14 PM ET

TSS, Inc. (OTCQB:TSSI)
Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call
March 28, 2024, 16:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Darryll Dewan - President and CEO
John Penver - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Maj Soueidan - GeoInvesting

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the TSS Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call.

I would now like to welcome John K. Penver, Chief Financial Officer, to begin the call. John, over to you.

John Penver

Thank you, Mandeep. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us on TSS' conference call to discuss our fourth quarter and our fiscal 2023 financial results. I'm John Penver, the Chief Financial Officer of TSS. And joining me today on the call is Darryll Dewan, the President and Chief Executive Officer of TSS.

As we begin the call, I would like to remind everyone to take note of the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements that's contained in the press release we issued today. That same language applies to comments and statements made on this conference call.

This call will contain time-sensitive information as well as forward-looking statements, which are accurate as of today, March 28, 2024. TSS expressly disclaims any obligations to update, amend, supplement or otherwise review any information or forward-looking statements made on this conference call or the replay to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after today's date, except as otherwise required by applicable law. For a list of the risks and uncertainties which may affect future performance, please refer to the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, we will be referring to non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the differences between those measures with the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP is included in today's press

Recommended For You

About TSSI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSSI

Trending Analysis

Trending News